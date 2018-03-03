Russell Westbrook can do it all — including mop the floor

He took matters into his own hands when he wasn’t happy with the state of the floor around the key in Phoenix, so he mopped it up himself. Much like Westbrook last season, he really only trusts himself to get things done right.
Brad Stevens on Gordon Hayward: “He’s not playing this year”
“When do we get Gordon Hayward back?” It’s the Celtics fans’ version of kids in the back seat saying “are we there yet?” That sentiment got fuel when Hayward posted this video of himself recently dribbling and taking stationary jumpers (with a little lift).
Next season, Boston coach Brad Stevens said without hesitation Saturday at shootaround before the Celtics take on Houston.
The #Celtics Brad Stevens reiterated that Gordon Hayward WILL NOT return this season. Stevens said Hayward is progressing but is a “super-long “ ways away from doing 1-on-zero work, and being able to cut.
Stevens is trying to squash this topic so he’s not asked about it daily near the end of the season. It’s basically what Stevens and the Celtics have said, just less definitively, all season. It also follows with logic and the way the Celtics have approached team from the start: Build this team to be a long-term contender in the East as the LeBron James era fades, think long-term not short. They were never going to put any pressure on Hayward to return this season, rather the opposite. And with the reports that All-Star weekend Hayward’s ankle was still a little swollen and purple suggest he’s not back this season.
I’d like to think that will end the questions on this topic. But knowing that Celtics’ fans are like my kids in the back seat, I doubt it.
Mavericks only have four players on court, Bulls still can’t score (VIDEO)
This is what tanking playing your younger players to develop them looks like. (We don’t want Adam Silver to get mad.)
During the Bulls vs. Mavericks race-to-the-bottom contest Friday night, the Mavericks had just four players on the court for a defensive possession. Didn’t matter, Bulls still couldn’t convert.
The Mavericks then got a technical for the play.
In the tankapalooza at the bottom of the NBA standings — where 2.5 games separate eight teams in a race to the best lottery odds — the winner of games between two teams in that group takes a double hit. Chicago beat Dallas 108-100 on Friday behind 22 points from Bobby Portis (who has played well of late) and that would have the Bulls with the eighth best lottery odds as of now when the ping-pong balls drop. The Mavericks are one of 4 teams with 19 wins, right in the middle of the pack.
Stephen Curry tweaks ankle, sits out final 18 minutes but will still golf at Augusta
Stephen Curry called it precautionary. If it were a playoff game — or maybe even a game not against a tanking team — he could have stayed in and kept playing.
But as it was, Curry sat out the final 18 minutes of a game Friday against Atlanta after rolling his right ankle — the ankle that sidelined him for 11 games when he sprained it in December — when at the end of the first quarter he went up and then came down on the foot of Zaza Pachulia.
Curry returned to the game after that, playing in the second quarter and the start of the third, scoring 15 of his 28 points after the injury. Postgame, Curry tried to play it down — and said he’s still golfing at Augusta National while on the road. Chris Haynes of ESPN had the details.
“I came back in the second [quarter], felt pretty good,” Curry said after the game. “It got a little stiff at halftime. I didn’t think I would have to sit out coming into the third quarter, but sometimes the power of [team trainer] Chelsea [Lane] and coach [Steve] Kerr wins out, and we just want to be precautionary and safe.”
To further illustrate how well he must be feeling, league sources said that Curry and Klay Thompson will be playing at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday. After the round, they will take a private plane back to the Bay Area.
Curry is an avid golfer with a handicap around zero. Klay Thompson should not place bets during the round.
The Warriors are off until Tuesday when they host the Nets.
The Warriors and Rockets are in a tie at the top of the Western Conference, with Houston having played two fewer games and being one game ahead in the loss column. The Rockets are on a 14-game win streak heading into a nationally televised game against the Celtics Saturday.
Jeff Teague ejected for hip check on Ricky Rubio, Jimmy Butler likes it
Minnesota was already behind and had a real problem: Karl-Anthony Towns had been ejected in the first half for a couple of technicals (the second one for arguing a non-call), and that left nobody who could slow Utah’s Rudy Gobert, who was dominating inside and finished with 26 points and 16 boards.
The Timberwolves were behind and shorthanded, point guard Jeff Teague was frustrated, so he hip-checked Ricky Rubio coming down the court.
Teague deserved to be ejected for that one, there wasn’t even a play on the ball. You know coach Tom Thibodeau didn’t like it (this game mattered in the standings), but Jimmy Butler — injured and watching at home — did.
haven’t used Twitter in years. But yeah Jeff that’s what I like to see. Rubio getting up quick for no reason.
It was a wild night. After the game, Thibodeau chose his words carefully to avoid a fine but said he was “disappointed” in the referees.
Oh, by the way, Utah won the game 116-108. The loss dropped Minnesota into a four-way tie with Portland, San Antonio, and Oklahoma City for seeds three through six in the West (and Minnesota trails all of them in the loss column). Without Butler until around the end of the season (by Butler’s estimates) the Timberwolves can’t afford to have its best player and point guard getting tossed in key games. They need wins or they could slide back to the seven or eight seed and have to face Houston or Golden State in the first round.
Utah still wants into the dance, they remain two games back of Denver and the eight seed (Denver won Friday night, too, as did the Clippers). The Jazz have the easiest remaining schedule of any of these teams.