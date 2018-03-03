Larry Nance Jr. destroys Mason Plumlee on dunk, then points at him as reminder

Larry Nance Jr. didn’t win the All-Star Saturday Dunk Contest, but he is the best in-game dunker in the NBA right now.

Ask Brook Lopez. Or David West. Or now just ask Denver’s Mason Plumlee.

Saturday night, on a possession where the defense was scrambled after a Nance offensive rebound, Nance was left alone on the baseline, got the rock back, attacked, and at that point there was nothing Plumlee could do.

Then Nance taunted him a little with some pointing. Just because.

When the Knicks drafted Frank Ntilikina out of France, the idea was to develop him as a big point guard (remember, Phil Jackson was still in charge there at the time and he loves big point guards). Over the course of the season, Ntilikina has played 84 percent of his minutes at the point.

However, in the past month the Knicks are giving Ntilikina a much longer look at the two guard slot. They went out and got more traditional point guards Trey Burke and Emmanuel Mudiay, and have played Ntilikina with them off the ball a lot more. Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News breaks it down.

Ntilikina’s minutes are up since the All-Star break but his assists are way down, a product of him playing off the ball while Burke and Mudiay act as the primary ballhandlers….

As scouts have noted for months, Ntilikina isn’t quick enough with his dribble to play point guard in the NBA — at least not at this stage of his development. It hinders his playmaking abilities. On defense, Ntilikina’s length allows him to defend shooting guards — leaving Jeff Hornacek with the option to play the Frenchman alongside Burke or Mudiay.

This is a good thing to look at. On the season, Ntilikina has taken 41 percent of his shot attempts as the pick-and-roll ball handler and shot just 38.6 percent on them. Add his passes out of the pick-and-roll into it and the Knicks score just 0.84 points per 100 possessions, well below the league average. It hasn’t worked and he’s shown some mild improvement but not much over the course of the season. (Stats via Synergy Sports)

However, Ntilikina has been reasonably good on spot-up looks, scoring almost a point per possession that way. He may fit more into the mold of the better modern two-guards — good spot-up shooters who can put the ball on the floor and create a little, and who are good defenders on the other end. Ntilikina is not there yet, he has a lot of development still to go, but that may be his path.

As they should do this time of year, the Knicks are trying to figure out what exactly they have in their lottery pick Ntilikina and where he fits in. If that helps improve their draft position, so be it, but this is what the Knicks should do at this point.

Danilo Gallinari has played in 19 games for the Clippers this season and sat 42 with injuries. That second number is going to get higher in the coming weeks.

Gallinari will miss a couple more weeks with what the team is now admitting is a fractured right hand (his shooting hand). He had missed the previous three games with a hand injury, but the team was calling it a “contusion” up to this point.

Gallinari, a big off-season signing by the Clippers, is averaging 15.9 points and is a threat from three, spacing out the floor when he plays. Without him, Doc Rivers has to lean much more heavily on Wesley Johnson, which makes James Harden lick his lips.

The injury-plagued Clippers — Avery Bradley likely is out for the season, Patrick Beverley is out for the season — are currently just half a game out of the playoffs in the West, trailing the Nuggets. Los Angeles is in the middle of a battle to make the playoffs (they beat the Knicks Friday night behind 21 points from Lou Williams) and all these injuries are piling up fast.

If you’re an MVP, you have to be versatile. It can’t just be points, it’s got to be assists and rebounds — say averaging a triple-double for the season.

Russell Westbrook can do that.

And he can mop floors.

He took matters into his own hands when he wasn’t happy with the state of the floor around the key in Phoenix, so he mopped it up himself. Much like Westbrook last season, he really only trusts himself to get things done right.

“When do we get Gordon Hayward back?” It’s the Celtics fans’ version of kids in the back seat saying “are we there yet?” That sentiment got fuel when Hayward posted this video of himself recently dribbling and taking stationary jumpers (with a little lift).

So, “when do they get Gordon Hayward back?”

Next season, Boston coach Brad Stevens said without hesitation Saturday at shootaround before the Celtics take on Houston.

Stevens is trying to squash this topic so he’s not asked about it daily near the end of the season. It’s basically what Stevens and the Celtics have said, just less definitively, all season. It also follows with logic and the way the Celtics have approached team from the start: Build this team to be a long-term contender in the East as the LeBron James era fades, think long-term not short. They were never going to put any pressure on Hayward to return this season, rather the opposite. And with the reports that All-Star weekend Hayward’s ankle was still a little swollen and purple suggest he’s not back this season.

I’d like to think that will end the questions on this topic. But knowing that Celtics’ fans are like my kids in the back seat, I doubt it.

 