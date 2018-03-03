Jeff Teague ejected for hip check on Ricky Rubio, Jimmy Butler likes it

Minnesota was already behind and had a real problem: Karl-Anthony Towns had been ejected in the first half for a couple of technicals (the second one for arguing a non-call), and that left nobody who could slow Utah’s Rudy Gobert, who was dominating inside and finished with 26 points and 16 boards.
The Timberwolves were behind and shorthanded, point guard Jeff Teague was frustrated, so he hip-checked Ricky Rubio coming down the court.
Teague deserved to be ejected for that one, there wasn’t even a play on the ball. You know coach Tom Thibodeau didn’t like it (this game mattered in the standings), but Jimmy Butler — injured and watching at home — did.
haven’t used Twitter in years. But yeah Jeff that’s what I like to see. Rubio getting up quick for no reason.
It was a wild night. After the game, Thibodeau chose his words carefully to avoid a fine but said he was “disappointed” in the referees.
Oh, by the way, Utah won the game 116-108. The loss dropped Minnesota into a four-way tie with Portland, San Antonio, and Oklahoma City for seeds three through six in the West (and Minnesota trails all of them in the loss column). Without Butler until around the end of the season (by Butler’s estimates) the Timberwolves can’t afford to have its best player and point guard getting tossed in key games. They need wins or they could slide back to the seven or eight seed and have to face Houston or Golden State in the first round.
Utah still wants into the dance, they remain two games back of Denver and the eight seed (Denver won Friday night, too, as did the Clippers). The Jazz have the easiest remaining schedule of any of these teams.
Lakers’ Josh Hart has hand surgery, officially out 4-6 weeks (season has six weeks left)
There are less than six full weeks left in the NBA season. Hard to see the Lakers racing him back for a couple meaningless end of season games, although Luke Walton said pregame if he’s back with seven or eight games left (the earliest timeline) Hart could well play again. I just wouldn’t bet on it.
Hard has looked like a part of the future Lakers backcourt rotation, performing solidly as a backup point guard who at 6’5″ can play either guard position. He’s been a very effective spot-up shooter, he’s scoring 6.6 points per game, shooing 39.7 percent from three, he can work off the ball, and knows how to run a team and push the ball in transition. He’s another Laker find late in the first round (he was picked 30th in the first round last June.
Gordon Hayward posted video of himself dribbling, taking stationary jumpers
Progress is a good thing, but note his first word — patience.
Reports All-Star weekend had Hayward’s ankle still slightly swollen and purple, which suggests what Brad Stevens has said all along — he will not be back this season. Never say never, things change, but the Celtics are still on a long-term plan with this team and they are not going to rush Hayward back. The goal is to be a contender for the East crown next season, and the season after that, and the season after that, and…
They are not going risk that and re-injury by pushing Hayward too much for this season. If it happens great, if not, this team still has a shot at coming out of the East without him. And sticking with the plan.
Kevin Love getting up shots, hopes to beat timeline for return from fractured hand
All-Star weekend, Kevin Lovetold NBC Sports: “I’m probably about two weeks out from getting this movable cast off for good, and then from there about a few weeks after that before I get back. So I have a good amount of time, about a month.”
It’s been almost exactly two weeks since then, and Love was seen taking shots at the Cavaliers practice facility on Friday. From Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love was back on the practice court taking mid-range jump shots Friday, four weeks after fracturing a bone in his left hand.
He is optimistic that he will return to game action before the team’s stated eight-week recovery timeline expires.
“If I can get back before eight weeks, great,” Love said Friday. “I’m hoping that is the case.”
The sooner the better for the Cavaliers — Love is a key player they need to integrate into the offense and rotation before the playoffs. The growing pains of the new Cavaliers roster (and some of its limitations) have been on display since the All-Star break, but Love would bring another elite scoring option plus a guy who can get some boards. Things they need.
The more time with him on the court, the better. Expect Love playing with the Cavaliers within a couple of weeks.
LeBron James on Ben Simmons: “my young King (is) next in line”
One key reason? Ben Simmons. He had 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting, nine rebounds, and eight assists. He and Joel Embiid led a Philly starting five that outplayed the Cavs starters and that got the Sixers the win.
After the game, LeBron had high praise for Simmons on Instagram.
First, remember that Simmons’ agent is Rich Paul, LeBron’s agent and long-time confidant. That’s the connection.
I hate comparisons of rookies/young players to all-time greats (and comparing draft picks to them is idiotic). However, Simmons has the kind of well-rounded game that can mirror LeBron in a sense — Simmons almost certainly is not going to be as great as LeBron, but his ability to lift a team up in a variety of ways shares similarities of style and potential to lead a team. Yes, Simmons needs to develop a more consistent jump shot — so did LeBron when he entered the league. It’s about growth and development to get near his potential.
I wouldn’t read, “see, LeBron wants to go to the Sixers this summer” into this at all. LeBron was not in Philly checking out schools, and if his primary goal is to go where he can win a title does he want to bet that on Embiid’s health? LeBron is going to play out this season and then survey the situation, in both conferences, and make his call. This Instagram shout out is far more agent tied than anything else.