Gary Harris scores 32, Nuggets roll LeBron James, Cavs 126-117

CLEVELAND (AP) — Gary Harris scored 32 points, Will Barton added 23 and the Denver Nuggets did most of their damage behind the 3-point arc in a 126-117 win over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

The Nuggets made 19 of 35 3-pointers, including three in the final 2:26, to hold off a second-half charge from the Cavs, who are struggling as they try to blend in four new players on the fly.

James finished with 25 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds – his 13th triple-double this season – but Cleveland’s lack of a dependable No. 2 scorer with Kevin Love out with a broken left hand continues to be a major problem.

More troublesome, though, is the Cavs’ defense or lack of it. Whenever Denver needed a big basket, the Nuggets got it by making the extra pass and exploiting holes in Cleveland’s defense.

J.R. Smith scored 19 points – all in the second half – in his return from a one-game suspension for throwing a bowl of soup on Cavs assistant coach Damon Jones. With Smith and James carrying the scoring load, the Cavs pulled within 115-114 with 2:40 left.

But the Nuggets came right back as Paul Millsap drilled a 3-pointer and Harris made two more from outside to put it away. Jamal Murray and Wilson Chandler added 16 points apiece for the Nuggets, who are 9-3 since Feb. 1.

Larry Nance Jr. gave the Cavs a needed lift in the second quarter with a vicious dunk.

Catching a pass on the baseline, Nance, who recently participated in the dunk contest during All-Star weekend, took one dribble, cocked his arm and posterized Mason Plumlee. The slam brought James and several other amazed Cavs onto the floor to celebrate.

The Nuggets, though, weren’t fazed.

Harris and Barton knocked down 3-pointers and Denver pushed its lead to 14 and was up 73-62 at halftime.

 

Watch Lonzo Ball hit go-ahead then dagger three lifting Lakers past Spurs

While the world outside the Lakers locker room has been entirely too focused on his bombastic father, Lonzo Ball has grown during his rookie season. Part of that is a comfort level with his shot — he is shooting better than 40 percent from three since Dec. 1 (he missed time in there due to injury). It’s not that his release is quicker, it’s just he understands better now how to get space and not rush it. Beyond that, the game has slowed down for him — he’s got great passing instincts but was making rushed and poor decisions early in the season, particularly on drives to the rim. Now he looks settled.

Just as Gregg Popovich and the Spurs — Ball hit two key threes late that put the Lakers ahead then sank the dagger in San Antonio on Saturday night. The Lakers beat the Spurs 116-112, with Ball having 18 points and 11 assists, and Julius Randle scoring 25.

The Lakers are hustling on defense and figuring out how to use their length, they are moving the ball on offense, and they have gone 16-7 in their last 23. They’re not going to climb back into the playoff race at this point, but they are developing into something.

Larry Nance Jr. destroys Mason Plumlee on dunk, then points at him as reminder

Larry Nance Jr. didn’t win the All-Star Saturday Dunk Contest, but he is the best in-game dunker in the NBA right now.

Ask Brook Lopez. Or David West. Or now just ask Denver’s Mason Plumlee.

Saturday night, on a possession where the defense was scrambled after a Nance offensive rebound, Nance was left alone on the baseline, got the rock back, attacked, and at that point there was nothing Plumlee could do.

Then Nance taunted him a little with some pointing. Just because.

Knicks giving Frank Ntilikina extended look at two guard down stretch

When the Knicks drafted Frank Ntilikina out of France, the idea was to develop him as a big point guard (remember, Phil Jackson was still in charge there at the time and he loves big point guards). Over the course of the season, Ntilikina has played 84 percent of his minutes at the point.

However, in the past month the Knicks are giving Ntilikina a much longer look at the two guard slot. They went out and got more traditional point guards Trey Burke and Emmanuel Mudiay, and have played Ntilikina with them off the ball a lot more. Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News breaks it down.

Ntilikina’s minutes are up since the All-Star break but his assists are way down, a product of him playing off the ball while Burke and Mudiay act as the primary ballhandlers….

As scouts have noted for months, Ntilikina isn’t quick enough with his dribble to play point guard in the NBA — at least not at this stage of his development. It hinders his playmaking abilities. On defense, Ntilikina’s length allows him to defend shooting guards — leaving Jeff Hornacek with the option to play the Frenchman alongside Burke or Mudiay.

This is a good thing to look at. On the season, Ntilikina has taken 41 percent of his shot attempts as the pick-and-roll ball handler and shot just 38.6 percent on them. Add his passes out of the pick-and-roll into it and the Knicks score just 0.84 points per 100 possessions, well below the league average. It hasn’t worked and he’s shown some mild improvement but not much over the course of the season. (Stats via Synergy Sports)

However, Ntilikina has been reasonably good on spot-up looks, scoring almost a point per possession that way. He may fit more into the mold of the better modern two-guards — good spot-up shooters who can put the ball on the floor and create a little, and who are good defenders on the other end. Ntilikina is not there yet, he has a lot of development still to go, but that may be his path.

As they should do this time of year, the Knicks are trying to figure out what exactly they have in their lottery pick Ntilikina and where he fits in. If that helps improve their draft position, so be it, but this is what the Knicks should do at this point.

Clippers’ Danilo Gallinari out another couple of weeks with fractured hand

Danilo Gallinari has played in 19 games for the Clippers this season and sat 42 with injuries. That second number is going to get higher in the coming weeks.

Gallinari will miss a couple more weeks with what the team is now admitting is a fractured right hand (his shooting hand). He had missed the previous three games with a hand injury, but the team was calling it a “contusion” up to this point.

Gallinari, a big off-season signing by the Clippers, is averaging 15.9 points and is a threat from three, spacing out the floor when he plays. Without him, Doc Rivers has to lean much more heavily on Wesley Johnson, which makes James Harden lick his lips.

The injury-plagued Clippers — Avery Bradley likely is out for the season, Patrick Beverley is out for the season — are currently just half a game out of the playoffs in the West, trailing the Nuggets. Los Angeles is in the middle of a battle to make the playoffs (they beat the Knicks Friday night behind 21 points from Lou Williams) and all these injuries are piling up fast.