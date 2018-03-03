Clippers’ Danilo Gallinari out another couple of weeks with fractured hand

Danilo Gallinari has played in 19 games for the Clippers this season and sat 42 with injuries. That second number is going to get higher in the coming weeks.
Gallinari will miss a couple more weeks with what the team is now admitting is a fractured right hand (his shooting hand). He had missed the previous three games with a hand injury, but the team was calling it a “contusion” up to this point.
The injury-plagued Clippers — Avery Bradley likely is out for the season, Patrick Beverley is out for the season — are currently just half a game out of the playoffs in the West, trailing the Nuggets. Los Angeles is in the middle of a battle to make the playoffs (they beat the Knicks Friday night behind 21 points from Lou Williams) and all these injuries are piling up fast.
Russell Westbrook can do it all — including mop the floor
He took matters into his own hands when he wasn’t happy with the state of the floor around the key in Phoenix, so he mopped it up himself. Much like Westbrook last season, he really only trusts himself to get things done right.
Brad Stevens on Gordon Hayward: “He’s not playing this year”
“When do we get Gordon Hayward back?” It’s the Celtics fans’ version of kids in the back seat saying “are we there yet?” That sentiment got fuel when Hayward posted this video of himself recently dribbling and taking stationary jumpers (with a little lift).
Next season, Boston coach Brad Stevens said without hesitation Saturday at shootaround before the Celtics take on Houston.
The #Celtics Brad Stevens reiterated that Gordon Hayward WILL NOT return this season. Stevens said Hayward is progressing but is a “super-long “ ways away from doing 1-on-zero work, and being able to cut.
Stevens is trying to squash this topic so he’s not asked about it daily near the end of the season. It’s basically what Stevens and the Celtics have said, just less definitively, all season. It also follows with logic and the way the Celtics have approached team from the start: Build this team to be a long-term contender in the East as the LeBron James era fades, think long-term not short. They were never going to put any pressure on Hayward to return this season, rather the opposite. And with the reports that All-Star weekend Hayward’s ankle was still a little swollen and purple suggest he’s not back this season.
I’d like to think that will end the questions on this topic. But knowing that Celtics’ fans are like my kids in the back seat, I doubt it.
Mavericks only have four players on court, Bulls still can’t score (VIDEO)
This is what tanking playing your younger players to develop them looks like. (We don’t want Adam Silver to get mad.)
During the Bulls vs. Mavericks race-to-the-bottom contest Friday night, the Mavericks had just four players on the court for a defensive possession. Didn’t matter, Bulls still couldn’t convert.
The Mavericks then got a technical for the play.
In the tankapalooza at the bottom of the NBA standings — where 2.5 games separate eight teams in a race to the best lottery odds — the winner of games between two teams in that group takes a double hit. Chicago beat Dallas 108-100 on Friday behind 22 points from Bobby Portis (who has played well of late) and that would have the Bulls with the eighth best lottery odds as of now when the ping-pong balls drop. The Mavericks are one of 4 teams with 19 wins, right in the middle of the pack.
Stephen Curry tweaks ankle, sits out final 18 minutes but will still golf at Augusta
Stephen Curry called it precautionary. If it were a playoff game — or maybe even a game not against a tanking team — he could have stayed in and kept playing.
But as it was, Curry sat out the final 18 minutes of a game Friday against Atlanta after rolling his right ankle — the ankle that sidelined him for 11 games when he sprained it in December — when at the end of the first quarter he went up and then came down on the foot of Zaza Pachulia.
Curry returned to the game after that, playing in the second quarter and the start of the third, scoring 15 of his 28 points after the injury. Postgame, Curry tried to play it down — and said he’s still golfing at Augusta National while on the road. Chris Haynes of ESPN had the details.
“I came back in the second [quarter], felt pretty good,” Curry said after the game. “It got a little stiff at halftime. I didn’t think I would have to sit out coming into the third quarter, but sometimes the power of [team trainer] Chelsea [Lane] and coach [Steve] Kerr wins out, and we just want to be precautionary and safe.”
To further illustrate how well he must be feeling, league sources said that Curry and Klay Thompson will be playing at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday. After the round, they will take a private plane back to the Bay Area.
Curry is an avid golfer with a handicap around zero. Klay Thompson should not place bets during the round.
The Warriors are off until Tuesday when they host the Nets.
The Warriors and Rockets are in a tie at the top of the Western Conference, with Houston having played two fewer games and being one game ahead in the loss column. The Rockets are on a 14-game win streak heading into a nationally televised game against the Celtics Saturday.