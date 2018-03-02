Report: Cavaliers suspended J.R. Smith for throwing bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones

By Dan FeldmanMar 2, 2018, 11:08 AM EST
The Cavaliers suspended J.R. Smith for their loss to the 76ers due to “detrimental conduct.”

What does that mean?

Brian Windhorst and Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith earned his one-game suspension from the team Thursday by throwing a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones, multiple sources with knowledge of the incident told ESPN.

This will go right up there in the legend of J.R. Smith along with offering the pipe, untying shoelaces and getting fined more than $1 million during his season in China (for, among other things, once ordering thousands of dollars worth of unwanted room service to his team’s bill just to see whether he could).

Jordan Clarkson ejected for throwing ball at Dario Saric, who scored late (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 2, 2018, 10:11 AM EST
With 12 seconds left, the shot clock off and his 76ers holding an eight-point lead over the Cavaliers, Dario Saric drove to the basket and scored.

Jordan Clarkson didn’t like that one bit.

The Cleveland guard threw the ball at Saric’s back and was immediately ejected. The technical free throw made the final score 108-97.

Clarkson, via Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

“If anybody say different, that they wouldn’t have did that, that they’d have did something different, or anything else, they lying,” Clarkson said. “Especially if it was at that (point — he said play) of the game. They know what’s up. That’s it.”

The Cavs were pressing in the backcourt on the play! How could Saric know Cleveland’s plan was to give up as soon as Philadelphia crossed halfcourt?

If he realized the defense had quit and hadn’t just been beaten, Saric probably shouldn’t have shot. I have no real outrage toward him either way, but we all know the common play is just to dribble the clock out when the trailing defense quits with the shot clock off.

But the 76ers were up just eight. Crazy comebacks can happen. I’d rather he take the safe two points if he had any doubt about the flow of the game. What if he looked back in the name of decorum, and the Cavaliers were still hustling, got a steal and used that to spark a comeback?

I get why Clarkson was mad. His team lost. But he’s wrong here.

Kyrie Irving calls Zaza Pachulia’s fall on Russell Westbrook “unacceptable”

Getty
By Dane CarbaughMar 2, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
Russell Westbrook wasn’t particularly happy when Golden State Warriors big man Zaza Pachulia fell on him last week. The NBA has decided not to discipline Pachulia, but that doesn’t mean players are done speaking their minds about the incident.

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving — always for a good quote — jumped in, first offering his thoughts on Instagram and then giving more depth to those comments to the Boston Globe.

Speaking to the Globe, Irving said that he didn’t feel Pachulia deserved a major suspension, but that enough evidence had gathered against the center that more needed to be done.

Pachulia famously stepped under Kawhi Leonard in the first round of the playoffs last season, injuring him and turning the tide in the series between the San Antonio Spurs and the Warriors. Over the offseason the NBA instituted a new rule targeted at the kind of play that occurred between Pachulia and Leonard.

Via Boston Globe:

“I think everybody kind of saw what happened,” Irving told the Globe. “Whether Nick’s foot pushed him down forward, we’ve seen it over and over, and I don’t want to direct just him being a very, very dirty player strictly on him because a lot of dirty plays happen throughout the NBA, but I mean when it’s consistently happening.

“We’ve seen it happen before for years and years with him doing [expletive] like that,” Irving said. “I don’t want the league to just suspend him for 10 games but you’ve got to take a look at it or something. That’s unacceptable in this game.

“Guys who play in this league and play hard, we’re trying to keep everybody safe. I think it should be the same thing that’s echoed in front of everyone else. When it’s done like that and we know his intentions, it’s [expletive].”

“We all saw what was going on,” he said. “Whether people want to admit it or not, that’s on them. But for me, I voiced my opinion. It’s not me going against the league. I felt that play was just unnecessary. It was totally unnecessary.”

That’s some spicy talk from Irving. Pachulia is a constant factor in these debates, so even if he isn’t going to be disciplined formally the NBA needs to keep a close eye on plays involving him.

The league has had enough injuries to major stars this season. They don’t need anyone adding danger on the floor.

76ers showcase talent for LeBron James with 108-97 win

Associated PressMar 2, 2018, 7:55 AM EST
CLEVELAND (AP) — First, the billboards. Now, the scoreboard.

The Philadelphia 76ers are giving LeBron James an eyeful and even more to think about.

J.J. Redick scored 22 points, Joel Embiid had 17 points and 14 rebounds, and the 76ers delivered an in-person sales pitch to James by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-97 on Thursday night to end an 11-game losing streak against the Eastern Conference champions.

Rookie Ben Simmons scored 18 and Dario Saric 16, including a critical 3-pointer in the closing minutes, for the rising Sixers, who are 8-2 since Feb. 6.

James finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, but the superstar couldn’t rally the Cavs in the final minutes.

Earlier this week, three billboards urging the three-time champion to sign as a free agent this summer with Philadelphia were unveiled on a busy highway outside Cleveland. The large signs, which were paid for by a Pennsylvania company, are intended to entice James to leave home and join a Sixers team brimming with young talent and potential.

Simmons is sure James knows what’s going on in Philly.

“He knows,” Simmons said. “He knows. He’s a very smart guy. His IQ on the court is amazing.”

And if the rumors weren’t enough, Embiid posted a photo on Twitter of him and James with the comment: “Trust The Process??? Always a great time playing against one of the best to ever play the game (hash)summer2018goals.”

Philadelphia nearly blew a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter as the Cavs, who never led, got within 95-94 on Kyle Korver‘s 3-pointer with 2:25 left. However, the Sixers showed poise down the stretch by scoring the next eight points to seal an impressive win.

“We’re proud of the win,” coach Brett Brown said. “Any time you can beat a team LeBron James plays on you must have done something fairly decent. Saric’s 3 really was the back-breaker.”

Tempers flared in the closing seconds when Saric dunked and Cleveland’s Jordan Clarkson threw the ball off his back. Clarkson was ejected, but that didn’t stop players from jawing at each other.

Clarkson defended his actions.

“If anybody say different, that they wouldn’t have did that, that they’d have did something different, or anything else, they lying,” he said. “Especially if it was at that (part) of the game. They know what’s up. That’s it.”

Saric insists he wasn’t trying to embarrass the Cavs.

“I was surprised,” he said of Clarkson’s reaction. “We’re NBA players. To be mad about something like that, for me, is a little bit weird, but I want to apologize to the organization, to them and to the fans.”

After the final horn, James walked to Philadelphia’s end of the floor and to hug both Simmons and Embiid, embraces that had to make Cleveland fans cringe.

James was asked what kind of a matchup problem is the 6-foot-10 Simmons, who added nine rebounds and eight assists.

“The same one I bring,” he said. “Power, speed, quickness, size, court awareness. Same one I bring.”

SHOW STOPPER

James had a jaw-dropping, behind-the-back dribble in traffic that went between Tristan Thompson‘s legs before he scored and was fouled. James looked up and watched the replay before shooting his free throw, but he didn’t know all the details of the play until halftime.

 

“One of my guys from the NBA showed me and I was like, `OK, yeah, that’s probably one of the best plays I’ve had in my career,”‘ he said.

 

Report: Shabazz Muhammad will sign with Bucks after buyout, clearing waivers

AP
By Dane CarbaughMar 1, 2018, 11:59 PM EST
Shabazz Muhammad wasn’t getting much playing time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Muhammad wanted to find his way to another team with a chance for more minutes, so the team found a way to buy him out of his current deal on Thursday.

Muhammad will be able to sign wherever he wants after he clears waivers, but according to Yahoo! Sports, he will head to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Muhammad, who is still just 25 years old, will head to another team for the first time in his career. Milwaukee will waive Sean Kilpatrick in order to make room for Muhammad.

Via Twitter:

The 14th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft is averaging a career-low 3.8 points per game to go along with 1.4 rebounds. Muhammad is shooting just 38 percent from the floor in 2017-18, and 21.1 percent from 3-point range. It’s hard to know how he helps the deficiencies Milwaukee has at the moment, but taking a flyer on him at this point isn’t going to hurt the Bucks either.