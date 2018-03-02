AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Report: Andre Iguodala and Spencer Dinwiddie only players to attend meeting with referees

By Dan FeldmanMar 2, 2018, 3:11 PM EST
Update: Referees union:

It’s hard to see how helpful this meeting could have been, even if the size was by design. Andre Iguodala cares about his and the Warriors’ interests. Spencer Dinwiddie cares about his and the Nets’ interests. They’re not ideally positioned to convey concerns of players on other teams, though Iguodala’s place in the players union gives him some mass perspective.

 

As tension between players and referees has endured and maybe even escalated, a meeting between both sides during All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles drew a lot of attention.

The actual result sound underwhelming.

Ken Berger of Bleacher Report:

Three referees attended the meeting: Marc Davis, Jason Phillips and Brian Forte, two people briefed on the meeting told B/R. Among the other key participants were Michele Roberts, executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, and Lee Seham, general counsel for the National Basketball Referees Association, the people said.

Only two players attended, and neither one was a current All-Star: Warriors swingman Andre Iguodala, an NBPA vice president, and Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, the All-Star Skills Challenge winner, the people briefed on the meeting told B/R.

Only two players?

All-Stars LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Anthony Davis, DeMar DeRozan and Draymond Green have notably had problems with officials this season. This was a chance to address their concerns. Other players could have also gone to Los Angeles for the meeting.

However, All-Star Weekend is incredibly busy for All-Stars with sponsor events, media sessions and the actual game and contests. Other players relish the break and rare opportunity for a vacation. This meeting wasn’t necessarily well-timed, though it’s also possible there weren’t better options until after the season.

It’s easy to blame players for not showing up. It’s just not that simple.

Someone from the union probably had to be there, and I bet Iguodala was designated. I’m also not surprised Dinwiddie – nicknamed “The Mayor” and trying to carve out a more prominent place in the NBA – got involved. Hopefully, Iguodala can use his union post to convey diffusing information to other players.

But I wouldn’t count on improved player-referee relations this season. Too many players are convinced referees treat their team unfairly. (If they all think that, it can’t be true.) And too many referees are insensitive to the fact that players are in the midst of high-pressure competition during their interactions.

More meetings between players and referees could help and should happen. A better time would be next preseason, when referees could meet with teams as they travel around the country. That’d allow a far larger number of players to listen and be heard.

By the way, it’s fine there were only three referees at the meeting. Unlike players, who have their competing agendas, referees are essentially on the same team. A few officials can represent the whole group.

Kevin Durant says he’s 100% to stay with Warriors, rethinks and sarcastically declares he’ll sign with 2018 champion

By Dan FeldmanMar 2, 2018, 4:11 PM EST
LeBron James‘ upcoming free agency has been ridiculously dissected. Paul George‘s has drawn plenty of intrigue. DeMarcus Cousins‘ saw the wind leave its sales with his injury, but even his future is closely watched for the effect it’ll have on Anthony Davis.

Another 2018 All-Star can also become a free agent this summer, and it has gotten far less attention.

Warriors forward Kevin Durant holds a $26.25 million player option for next season. But there are good reasons nobody outside Golden State is salivating about signing him.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

Is it 100 percent, in your mind, that you will be back with the Warriors next season?

“Yeah,” Durant said. “Yeah.”

“Well, actually,” Durant said, his sarcastic grin obvious, ready to lean into an Internet joke about him. “I want to wait to see who wins the championship and whoever wins that, that’s who I’m going to sign with.”

Durant received immense criticism for signing with the 73-win Warriors, probably more than he ever imagined. Nonetheless, it has gone well for him in Golden State so far, with a championship and Finals MVP in his first season. There’s no way he’s leaving and opening himself to more scrutiny.

Good for him joking about the situation, though. He’s clearly coming to terms with how his reputation fits into who he wants to be.

If Durant opts out, his max salary projects to be $35.35 million. If he re-signs for at least two years (not including options), he could receive 8% annual raises – which would cap his projected contract at about $158 million over four years. If he signs another 1+1 contract, he could receive 5% annual raises – which would make his contract worth about $72 million over two years.

Either way (or if he opts in), Durant would have full Bird Rights for his following contract with Golden State. That’d allow him to get 8% raises and five years. He just must time when he wants to accept risk vs. get long-term security.

Of course, Durant won’t necessarily push for the max. He took a big discount last summer and could do the same again.

Gregg Popovich: Kawhi Leonard ‘doing what he’s supposed to do’

By Dan FeldmanMar 2, 2018, 2:11 PM EST
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said last week he’d be surprised Kawhi Leonard returned this season, noting it was getting late for the star forward to acclimate. Then, a report emerged San Antonio had long cleared Leonard to play, but he was seeking other opinions.

It all seemed as if the Spurs were trying to pressure Leonard into playing.

Now, Popovich sounds much more patient.

Popovich, via Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News:

“He’s doing what he’s supposed to do,” Popovich said. “He’s working hard at it. He wants to get back, and when and if he feels like he is ready to go, he will be there.”

Maybe we read Popovich and the Spurs all wrong.

More likely, Popovich is backing off now that Leonard is telling teammates he’ll play again and is reportedly targeting a return this month. This seems like a positive step toward détente.

Dwyane Wade makes shot over backboard (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 2, 2018, 1:11 PM EST
Dwyane Wade is having a heck of a week.

He hit the game-winner against the 76ers on Tuesday. Then, he scored 25 points off the bench – including this incredible shot over the backboard – against the Lakers last night.

Los Angeles put a damper on things, though, winning 131-113.

De’Aaron Fox buzzer-beating floater sends Kings to overtime, where they snap losing streak (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 2, 2018, 12:11 PM EST
De'Aaron Fox isn’t tanking.

His Kings are* – wisely, though starting too late – in their last year to add a high draft pick before conveying their 2018 first-rounder to the 76ers or Celtics.

*My definition of tanking: Anything a team does that’s driven, at least in part, to improve draft position by losing more.

But the competitive Fox wants no part of that strategy. He proved it with this buzzer-beating floater to force overtime last night. Sacramento topped the Nets in the extra period, 116-111.

This is the Kings’ first win over a non-tanker – Brooklyn already traded its 2018 draft picks – in more than a month. Sacramento’s only February wins came over the Bulls and Mavericks. These wins could come back to bite the Kings.

For Fox? He just made it less like Luca Doncic steals his job.