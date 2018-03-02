Associated Press

LeBron James on Ben Simmons: “my young King (is) next in line”

By Kurt HelinMar 2, 2018, 8:05 PM EST
1 Comment

Philadelphia knocked off Cleveland on national television Thursday night, leading most of the way and holding of a Cavaliers team where LeBron James was playing at an MVP level again.

One key reason? Ben Simmons. He had 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting, nine rebounds, and eight assists. He and Joel Embiid led a Philly starting five that outplayed the Cavs starters and that got the Sixers the win.

After the game, LeBron had high praise for Simmons on Instagram.

First, remember that Simmons’ agent is Rich Paul, LeBron’s agent and long-time confidant. That’s the connection.

I hate comparisons of rookies/young players to all-time greats (and comparing draft picks to them is idiotic). However, Simmons has the kind of well-rounded game that can mirror LeBron in a sense — Simmons almost certainly is not going to be as great as LeBron, but his ability to lift a team up in a variety of ways shares similarities of style and potential to lead a team. Yes, Simmons needs to develop a more consistent jump shot — so did LeBron when he entered the league. It’s about growth and development to get near his potential.

I wouldn’t read, “see, LeBron wants to go to the Sixers this summer” into this at all. LeBron was not in Philly checking out schools, and if his primary goal is to go where he can win a title does he want to bet that on Embiid’s health? LeBron is going to play out this season and then survey the situation, in both conferences, and make his call. This Instagram shout out is far more agent tied than anything else.

Kevin Love getting up shots, hopes to beat timeline for return from fractured hand

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 2, 2018, 9:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

All-Star weekend, Kevin Love told NBC Sports: “I’m probably about two weeks out from getting this movable cast off for good, and then from there about a few weeks after that before I get back. So I have a good amount of time, about a month.”

It’s been almost exactly two weeks since then, and Love was seen taking shots at the Cavaliers practice facility on Friday. From Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love was back on the practice court taking mid-range jump shots Friday, four weeks after fracturing a bone in his left hand.

He is optimistic that he will return to game action before the team’s stated eight-week recovery timeline expires.

“If I can get back before eight weeks, great,” Love said Friday. “I’m hoping that is the case.”

The sooner the better for the Cavaliers — Love is a key player they need to integrate into the offense and rotation before the playoffs. The growing pains of the new Cavaliers roster (and some of its limitations) have been on display since the All-Star break, but Love would bring another elite scoring option plus a guy who can get some boards. Things they need.

The more time with him on the court, the better. Expect Love playing with the Cavaliers within a couple of weeks.

Stephen Curry posts photo of hotel room covered in glass, blames his golf swing

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 2, 2018, 7:11 PM EST
1 Comment

Stephen Curry enjoys golf.

Apparently in the wrong places.

Curry:

On a somewhat serious note, this is actually great PR work by Curry. He got ahead of the story and framed it as lighthearted before word leaked that he destroyed a hotel room, which would have given a more dastardly initial impression. At that point, the Warriors’ star would have been fighting an uphill battle. As is, we’ll all chuckle and move on.

DeAndre Jordan: I hope to play another 10 years with Clippers

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 2, 2018, 6:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

This is what Clippers center DeAndre Jordan said shortly after the trade deadline:

“They were talking about trading me for three years, so I don’t really care about it anymore,” Jordan said. “If it happens, it happens.

“I just want to be somewhere I’m wanted. If it’s here, it’s here. If it’s not, then, hey, it’s a business.”

Do you feel wanted by the Clippers?

Jordan looked around for nine seconds before answering.

“What do you think?” he said.

I contemplated for a moment then answered honestly: “I don’t know.”

“Me neither,” Jordan replied immediately.

He sounds much more upbeat now.

Jordan, via Michael Lee of Yahoo Sports:

“I’m here and that’s what I’m focused on,” Jordan told Yahoo Sports. “I’m excited. Like I told somebody the other day, I hope I can play another 10 years here. That’s what I’m focused on now.”

The unspoken subtext, probably: If they pay me.

The Clippers have repeatedly put Jordan in position to succeed (more so when Chris Paul was throwing him lobs). Jordan has grown into a multi-time All-NBAer. Playing in L.A. has also raised his profile.

I can absolutely believe Jordan – who holds a $24,119,025 player option for next season – hopes the Clippers will offer him a contract he finds suitable.

But Jordan will turn 30 next summer, and he’s a traditional center in the league deemphasizing those. Jordan’s defensive versatility appears to be waning with his athleticism. The Clippers are in the midst of a direction change, and it’s unclear how Jordan fits.

What if the Clippers don’t offer him as much money as he wants? Where will his excitement for the franchise be then?

This sounds conditional. It’ll get sorted out this offseason or next.

However, if Jordan is passionate and focused now, he’s more likely to help the Clippers into the playoffs, which would make them more likely to reward him. We won’t get resolution yet, but the process of determining Jordan’s future in L.A. is well underway.

Report: Australian league setting aside money to lure players who’ll be NBA draft-eligble

Morne de Klerk/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 2, 2018, 5:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

The NBA infamously doesn’t allow players to enter the league straight out of high school. The FBI is cracking down on college basketball players earning an income. The NBA’s minor-league doesn’t allow potentially eligible college players.

Where can young American basketball players earn money?

Australia.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

As part of its new “Next Stars” program, the NBL will be adding an extra roster spot next season intended strictly for draft-eligible players such as Ferguson, the league told ESPN. Sources told ESPN those players will be paid 100,000 Australian dollars gross guaranteed (approximately $78,000 U.S.), funded directly by the league.

“Unlike other countries where players and agents deal with clubs, the NBL will directly contract the players,” NBL owner and executive chairman Larry Kestelman said in a release provided exclusively to ESPN. “We will make sure the players get the development they need as part of the program with our clubs, giving them the best chance of success.

“The NBL provides strong visibility back to the U.S. Our league is closest to the NBA in terms of style of play and game day presentation. We will work to build a program to provide the right access to NBA teams and scouts alike.”

Terrance Ferguson signed in the Australia’s National Basketball League out of high school then got drafted by Thunder in the first round last year. The unusual path mostly worked, and this plan addresses shortcomings in Ferguson’s experience.

NBL (and European) teams are trying to win now. They’re often uninterested in using a roster spot on a teenager who needs development. Ferguson wasn’t quite ready for professional basketball, and it strained his team at time.

But with this new plan, the roster spot is reserved for only young players. Teams can’t save it for a veteran.

Will the money lure major American prospects? It’s far more than the NBA’s minor league pays, and forgoing college basketball opens the opportunity for above-board endorsements. Australians speak English, making the transition overseas easier.

It could work, and good for the NBL recognizing a market inefficiency.

The Australian league is also running an impressive gambit. Expect these contracts to include an NBA buyout. NBA teams will be able to pay $725,000 toward international buyouts in 2019 without it counting toward the cap, and that amount will increase $25,000 annually. NBA teams are generally cool with paying that for their draft picks, and the money will go to the NBL (and trickles down to the young players whose signing with the NBL is necessary for the scheme).

The NBA has relied on college basketball for a free minor league for years. Now, the NBA might essentially have to pay the NBL to handle some of that responsibility.

It’s a small price and one that makes sense right now, but this could ultimately push the NBA toward emphasizing its own minor league.