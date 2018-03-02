Lakers’ Josh Hart has hand surgery, officially out 4-6 weeks (season has six weeks left)

Unfortunately for Lakers’ fans, they probably will not see Josh Hart again until Summer League.

The rookie guard out of Villanova broke the fourth metacarpal in his left hand and that required surgery, which he had surgery for on Friday.

INJURY UPDATE: @joshhart had successful surgery today to repair the fracture on his left hand. Hart is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 3, 2018

There are less than six full weeks left in the NBA season. Hard to see the Lakers racing him back for a couple meaningless end of season games, although Luke Walton said pregame if he’s back with seven or eight games left (the earliest timeline) Hart could well play again. I just wouldn’t bet on it.

Hard has looked like a part of the future Lakers backcourt rotation, performing solidly as a backup point guard who at 6’5″ can play either guard position. He’s been a very effective spot-up shooter, he’s scoring 6.6 points per game, shooing 39.7 percent from three, he can work off the ball, and knows how to run a team and push the ball in transition. He’s another Laker find late in the first round (he was picked 30th in the first round last June.