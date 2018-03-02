Lakers’ Josh Hart has hand surgery, officially out 4-6 weeks (season has six weeks left)

Unfortunately for Lakers’ fans, they probably will not see Josh Hart again until Summer League.
The rookie guard out of Villanova broke the fourth metacarpal in his left hand and that required surgery, which he had surgery for on Friday.
There are less than six full weeks left in the NBA season. Hard to see the Lakers racing him back for a couple meaningless end of season games, although Luke Walton said pregame if he’s back with seven or eight games left (the earliest timeline) Hart could well play again. I just wouldn’t bet on it.
Hard has looked like a part of the future Lakers backcourt rotation, performing solidly as a backup point guard who at 6’5″ can play either guard position. He’s been a very effective spot-up shooter, he’s scoring 6.6 points per game, shooing 39.7 percent from three, he can work off the ball, and knows how to run a team and push the ball in transition. He’s another Laker find late in the first round (he was picked 30th in the first round last June.
No, this does not mean he will be back for the playoffs. All it means is the man is putting in the work (and wants people to know he’s putting in the work).
Boston’s Gordon Hayward posted another video of himself working out, this time dribbling and getting up some stationary jump shots on Friday. Check it out.
Progress is a good thing, but note his first word — patience.
Reports All-Star weekend had Hayward’s ankle still slightly swollen and purple, which suggests what Brad Stevens has said all along — he will not be back this season. Never say never, things change, but the Celtics are still on a long-term plan with this team and they are not going to rush Hayward back. The goal is to be a contender for the East crown next season, and the season after that, and the season after that, and…
They are not going risk that and re-injury by pushing Hayward too much for this season. If it happens great, if not, this team still has a shot at coming out of the East without him. And sticking with the plan.
All-Star weekend, Kevin Love told NBC Sports: “I’m probably about two weeks out from getting this movable cast off for good, and then from there about a few weeks after that before I get back. So I have a good amount of time, about a month.”
It’s been almost exactly two weeks since then, and Love was seen taking shots at the Cavaliers practice facility on Friday. From Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love was back on the practice court taking mid-range jump shots Friday, four weeks after fracturing a bone in his left hand.
He is optimistic that he will return to game action before the team’s stated eight-week recovery timeline expires.
“If I can get back before eight weeks, great,” Love said Friday. “I’m hoping that is the case.”
The sooner the better for the Cavaliers — Love is a key player they need to integrate into the offense and rotation before the playoffs. The growing pains of the new Cavaliers roster (and some of its limitations) have been on display since the All-Star break, but Love would bring another elite scoring option plus a guy who can get some boards. Things they need.
The more time with him on the court, the better. Expect Love playing with the Cavaliers within a couple of weeks.
Philadelphia knocked off Cleveland on national television Thursday night, leading most of the way and holding of a Cavaliers team where LeBron James was playing at an MVP level again.
One key reason? Ben Simmons. He had 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting, nine rebounds, and eight assists. He and Joel Embiid led a Philly starting five that outplayed the Cavs starters and that got the Sixers the win.
After the game, LeBron had high praise for Simmons on Instagram.
First, remember that Simmons’ agent is Rich Paul, LeBron’s agent and long-time confidant. That’s the connection.
I hate comparisons of rookies/young players to all-time greats (and comparing draft picks to them is idiotic). However, Simmons has the kind of well-rounded game that can mirror LeBron in a sense — Simmons almost certainly is not going to be as great as LeBron, but his ability to lift a team up in a variety of ways shares similarities of style and potential to lead a team. Yes, Simmons needs to develop a more consistent jump shot — so did LeBron when he entered the league. It’s about growth and development to get near his potential.
I wouldn’t read, “see, LeBron wants to go to the Sixers this summer” into this at all. LeBron was not in Philly checking out schools, and if his primary goal is to go where he can win a title does he want to bet that on Embiid’s health? LeBron is going to play out this season and then survey the situation, in both conferences, and make his call. This Instagram shout out is far more agent tied than anything else.
Stephen Curry enjoys golf.
Apparently in the wrong places.
Curry:
On a somewhat serious note, this is actually great PR work by Curry. He got ahead of the story and framed it as lighthearted before word leaked that he destroyed a hotel room, which would have given a more dastardly initial impression. At that point, the Warriors’ star would have been fighting an uphill battle. As is, we’ll all chuckle and move on.