Kevin Love getting up shots, hopes to beat timeline for return from fractured hand

All-Star weekend, Kevin Love told NBC Sports: “I’m probably about two weeks out from getting this movable cast off for good, and then from there about a few weeks after that before I get back. So I have a good amount of time, about a month.”

It’s been almost exactly two weeks since then, and Love was seen taking shots at the Cavaliers practice facility on Friday. From Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love was back on the practice court taking mid-range jump shots Friday, four weeks after fracturing a bone in his left hand. He is optimistic that he will return to game action before the team’s stated eight-week recovery timeline expires. “If I can get back before eight weeks, great,” Love said Friday. “I’m hoping that is the case.”

The sooner the better for the Cavaliers — Love is a key player they need to integrate into the offense and rotation before the playoffs. The growing pains of the new Cavaliers roster (and some of its limitations) have been on display since the All-Star break, but Love would bring another elite scoring option plus a guy who can get some boards. Things they need.

The more time with him on the court, the better. Expect Love playing with the Cavaliers within a couple of weeks.