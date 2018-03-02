Gregg Popovich: Kawhi Leonard ‘doing what he’s supposed to do’

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said last week he’d be surprised Kawhi Leonard returned this season, noting it was getting late for the star forward to acclimate. Then, a report emerged San Antonio had long cleared Leonard to play, but he was seeking other opinions.
It all seemed as if the Spurs were trying to pressure Leonard into playing.
Now, Popovich sounds much more patient.
Popovich, via Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News:
“He’s doing what he’s supposed to do,” Popovich said. “He’s working hard at it. He wants to get back, and when and if he feels like he is ready to go, he will be there.”
Maybe we read Popovich and the Spurs all wrong.
More likely, Popovich is backing off now that Leonard is telling teammates he’ll play again and is reportedly targeting a return this month. This seems like a positive step toward détente.
Dwyane Wade is having a heck of a week.
He hit the game-winner against the 76ers on Tuesday. Then, he scored 25 points off the bench – including this incredible shot over the backboard – against the Lakers last night.
Los Angeles put a damper on things, though, winning 131-113.
De'Aaron Fox isn’t tanking.
His Kings are* – wisely, though starting too late – in their last year to add a high draft pick before conveying their 2018 first-rounder to the 76ers or Celtics.
*My definition of tanking: Anything a team does that’s driven, at least in part, to improve draft position by losing more.
But the competitive Fox wants no part of that strategy. He proved it with this buzzer-beating floater to force overtime last night. Sacramento topped the Nets in the extra period, 116-111.
This is the Kings’ first win over a non-tanker – Brooklyn already traded its 2018 draft picks – in more than a month. Sacramento’s only February wins came over the Bulls and Mavericks. These wins could come back to bite the Kings.
For Fox? He just made it less like Luca Doncic steals his job.
The Cavaliers suspended J.R. Smith for their loss to the 76ers due to “detrimental conduct.”
What does that mean?
Brian Windhorst and Dave McMenamin of ESPN:
Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith earned his one-game suspension from the team Thursday by throwing a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones, multiple sources with knowledge of the incident told ESPN.
This will go right up there in the legend of J.R. Smith along with offering the pipe, untying shoelaces and getting fined more than $1 million during his season in China (for, among other things, once ordering thousands of dollars worth of unwanted room service to his team’s bill just to see whether he could).
With 12 seconds left, the shot clock off and his 76ers holding an eight-point lead over the Cavaliers, Dario Saric drove to the basket and scored.
Jordan Clarkson didn’t like that one bit.
The Cleveland guard threw the ball at Saric’s back and was immediately ejected. The technical free throw made the final score 108-97.
Clarkson, via Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:
“If anybody say different, that they wouldn’t have did that, that they’d have did something different, or anything else, they lying,” Clarkson said. “Especially if it was at that (point — he said play) of the game. They know what’s up. That’s it.”
The Cavs were pressing in the backcourt on the play! How could Saric know Cleveland’s plan was to give up as soon as Philadelphia crossed halfcourt?
If he realized the defense had quit and hadn’t just been beaten, Saric probably shouldn’t have shot. I have no real outrage toward him either way, but we all know the common play is just to dribble the clock out when the trailing defense quits with the shot clock off.
But the 76ers were up just eight. Crazy comebacks can happen. I’d rather he take the safe two points if he had any doubt about the flow of the game. What if he looked back in the name of decorum, and the Cavaliers were still hustling, got a steal and used that to spark a comeback?
I get why Clarkson was mad. His team lost. But he’s wrong here.