DeAndre Jordan: I hope to play another 10 years with Clippers

By Dan FeldmanMar 2, 2018, 6:11 PM EST
This is what Clippers center DeAndre Jordan said shortly after the trade deadline:

“They were talking about trading me for three years, so I don’t really care about it anymore,” Jordan said. “If it happens, it happens.

“I just want to be somewhere I’m wanted. If it’s here, it’s here. If it’s not, then, hey, it’s a business.”

Do you feel wanted by the Clippers?

Jordan looked around for nine seconds before answering.

“What do you think?” he said.

I contemplated for a moment then answered honestly: “I don’t know.”

“Me neither,” Jordan replied immediately.

He sounds much more upbeat now.

Jordan, via Michael Lee of Yahoo Sports:

“I’m here and that’s what I’m focused on,” Jordan told Yahoo Sports. “I’m excited. Like I told somebody the other day, I hope I can play another 10 years here. That’s what I’m focused on now.”

The unspoken subtext, probably: If they pay me.

The Clippers have repeatedly put Jordan in position to succeed (more so when Chris Paul was throwing him lobs). Jordan has grown into a multi-time All-NBAer. Playing in L.A. has also raised his profile.

I can absolutely believe Jordan – who holds a $24,119,025 player option for next season – hopes the Clippers will offer him a contract he finds suitable.

But Jordan will turn 30 next summer, and he’s a traditional center in the league deemphasizing those. Jordan’s defensive versatility appears to be waning with his athleticism. The Clippers are in the midst of a direction change, and it’s unclear how Jordan fits.

What if the Clippers don’t offer him as much money as he wants? Where will his excitement for the franchise be then?

This sounds conditional. It’ll get sorted out this offseason or next.

However, if Jordan is passionate and focused now, he’s more likely to help the Clippers into the playoffs, which would make them more likely to reward him. We won’t get resolution yet, but the process of determining Jordan’s future in L.A. is well underway.

Stephen Curry posts photo of hotel room covered in glass, blames his golf swing

By Dan FeldmanMar 2, 2018, 7:11 PM EST
Stephen Curry enjoys golf.

Apparently in the wrong places.

Curry:

On a somewhat serious note, this is actually great PR work by Curry. He got ahead of the story and framed it as lighthearted before word leaked that he destroyed a hotel room, which would have given a more dastardly initial impression. At that point, the Warriors’ star would have been fighting an uphill battle. As is, we’ll all chuckle and move on.

Report: Australian league setting aside money to lure players who’ll be NBA draft-eligble

By Dan FeldmanMar 2, 2018, 5:11 PM EST
The NBA infamously doesn’t allow players to enter the league straight out of high school. The FBI is cracking down on college basketball players earning an income. The NBA’s minor-league doesn’t allow potentially eligible college players.

Where can young American basketball players earn money?

Australia.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

As part of its new “Next Stars” program, the NBL will be adding an extra roster spot next season intended strictly for draft-eligible players such as Ferguson, the league told ESPN. Sources told ESPN those players will be paid 100,000 Australian dollars gross guaranteed (approximately $78,000 U.S.), funded directly by the league.

“Unlike other countries where players and agents deal with clubs, the NBL will directly contract the players,” NBL owner and executive chairman Larry Kestelman said in a release provided exclusively to ESPN. “We will make sure the players get the development they need as part of the program with our clubs, giving them the best chance of success.

“The NBL provides strong visibility back to the U.S. Our league is closest to the NBA in terms of style of play and game day presentation. We will work to build a program to provide the right access to NBA teams and scouts alike.”

Terrance Ferguson signed in the Australia’s National Basketball League out of high school then got drafted by Thunder in the first round last year. The unusual path mostly worked, and this plan addresses shortcomings in Ferguson’s experience.

NBL (and European) teams are trying to win now. They’re often uninterested in using a roster spot on a teenager who needs development. Ferguson wasn’t quite ready for professional basketball, and it strained his team at time.

But with this new plan, the roster spot is reserved for only young players. Teams can’t save it for a veteran.

Will the money lure major American prospects? It’s far more than the NBA’s minor league pays, and forgoing college basketball opens the opportunity for above-board endorsements. Australians speak English, making the transition overseas easier.

It could work, and good for the NBL recognizing a market inefficiency.

The Australian league is also running an impressive gambit. Expect these contracts to include an NBA buyout. NBA teams will be able to pay $725,000 toward international buyouts in 2019 without it counting toward the cap, and that amount will increase $25,000 annually. NBA teams are generally cool with paying that for their draft picks, and the money will go to the NBL (and trickles down to the young players whose signing with the NBL is necessary for the scheme).

The NBA has relied on college basketball for a free minor league for years. Now, the NBA might essentially have to pay the NBL to handle some of that responsibility.

It’s a small price and one that makes sense right now, but this could ultimately push the NBA toward emphasizing its own minor league.

Kevin Durant says he’s 100% to stay with Warriors, rethinks and sarcastically declares he’ll sign with 2018 champion

By Dan FeldmanMar 2, 2018, 4:11 PM EST
LeBron James‘ upcoming free agency has been ridiculously dissected. Paul George‘s has drawn plenty of intrigue. DeMarcus Cousins‘ saw the wind leave its sales with his injury, but even his future is closely watched for the effect it’ll have on Anthony Davis.

Another 2018 All-Star can also become a free agent this summer, and it has gotten far less attention.

Warriors forward Kevin Durant holds a $26.25 million player option for next season. But there are good reasons nobody outside Golden State is salivating about signing him.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

Is it 100 percent, in your mind, that you will be back with the Warriors next season?

“Yeah,” Durant said. “Yeah.”

“Well, actually,” Durant said, his sarcastic grin obvious, ready to lean into an Internet joke about him. “I want to wait to see who wins the championship and whoever wins that, that’s who I’m going to sign with.”

Durant received immense criticism for signing with the 73-win Warriors, probably more than he ever imagined. Nonetheless, it has gone well for him in Golden State so far, with a championship and Finals MVP in his first season. There’s no way he’s leaving and opening himself to more scrutiny.

Good for him joking about the situation, though. He’s clearly coming to terms with how his reputation fits into who he wants to be.

If Durant opts out, his max salary projects to be $35.35 million. If he re-signs for at least two years (not including options), he could receive 8% annual raises – which would cap his projected contract at about $158 million over four years. If he signs another 1+1 contract, he could receive 5% annual raises – which would make his contract worth about $72 million over two years.

Either way (or if he opts in), Durant would have full Bird Rights for his following contract with Golden State. That’d allow him to get 8% raises and five years. He just must time when he wants to accept risk vs. get long-term security.

Of course, Durant won’t necessarily push for the max. He took a big discount last summer and could do the same again.

Report: Andre Iguodala and Spencer Dinwiddie only players to attend meeting with referees

By Dan FeldmanMar 2, 2018, 3:11 PM EST
Update: Referees union:

It’s hard to see how helpful this meeting could have been, even if the size was by design. Andre Iguodala cares about his and the Warriors’ interests. Spencer Dinwiddie cares about his and the Nets’ interests. They’re not ideally positioned to convey concerns of players on other teams, though Iguodala’s place in the players union gives him some mass perspective.

 

As tension between players and referees has endured and maybe even escalated, a meeting between both sides during All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles drew a lot of attention.

The actual result sound underwhelming.

Ken Berger of Bleacher Report:

Three referees attended the meeting: Marc Davis, Jason Phillips and Brian Forte, two people briefed on the meeting told B/R. Among the other key participants were Michele Roberts, executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, and Lee Seham, general counsel for the National Basketball Referees Association, the people said.

Only two players attended, and neither one was a current All-Star: Warriors swingman Andre Iguodala, an NBPA vice president, and Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, the All-Star Skills Challenge winner, the people briefed on the meeting told B/R.

Only two players?

All-Stars LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Anthony Davis, DeMar DeRozan and Draymond Green have notably had problems with officials this season. This was a chance to address their concerns. Other players could have also gone to Los Angeles for the meeting.

However, All-Star Weekend is incredibly busy for All-Stars with sponsor events, media sessions and the actual game and contests. Other players relish the break and rare opportunity for a vacation. This meeting wasn’t necessarily well-timed, though it’s also possible there weren’t better options until after the season.

It’s easy to blame players for not showing up. It’s just not that simple.

Someone from the union probably had to be there, and I bet Iguodala was designated. I’m also not surprised Dinwiddie – nicknamed “The Mayor” and trying to carve out a more prominent place in the NBA – got involved. Hopefully, Iguodala can use his union post to convey diffusing information to other players.

But I wouldn’t count on improved player-referee relations this season. Too many players are convinced referees treat their team unfairly. (If they all think that, it can’t be true.) And too many referees are insensitive to the fact that players are in the midst of high-pressure competition during their interactions.

More meetings between players and referees could help and should happen. A better time would be next preseason, when referees could meet with teams as they travel around the country. That’d allow a far larger number of players to listen and be heard.

By the way, it’s fine there were only three referees at the meeting. Unlike players, who have their competing agendas, referees are essentially on the same team. A few officials can represent the whole group.