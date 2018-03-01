AP

Report: Shabazz Muhammad will sign with Bucks after buyout, clearing waivers

By Dane CarbaughMar 1, 2018, 11:59 PM EST
Shabazz Muhammad wasn’t getting much playing time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Muhammad wanted to find his way to another team with a chance for more minutes, so the team found a way to buy him out of his current deal on Thursday.

Muhammad will be able to sign wherever he wants after he clears waivers, but according to Yahoo! Sports, he will head to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Muhammad, who is still just 25 years old, will head to another team for the first time in his career. Milwaukee will waive Sean Kilpatrick in order to make room for Muhammad.

The 14th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft is averaging a career-low 3.8 points per game to go along with 1.4 rebounds. Muhammad is shooting just 38 percent from the floor in 2017-18, and 21.1 percent from 3-point range. It’s hard to know how he helps the deficiencies Milwaukee has at the moment, but taking a flyer on him at this point isn’t going to hurt the Bucks either.

Report: Gordon Hayward’s ankle still “purpleish” at All-Star break

By Dane CarbaughMar 1, 2018, 10:30 PM EST
Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward has been up and walking around, even shooting according to recent reports. But there’s still some significant hesitancy when it comes to Hayward seeing an NBA floor this season, despite the fact that Hayward has said he wants to return this year.

The original prognosis for Boston’s big free agent signing — a missed season — seems more likely at this point, especially after the latest report from Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Mannix.

According to Mannix, who say Hayward walking around during the 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend, the Celtics star’s ankle is still “purpleish”.

Also: Don’t count on Gordon Hayward coming back this season, either. Stevens has been unequivocal when asked about Hayward (“I’ve said all year, not coming back,” Stevens said) and now the calendar is working against him. I saw Hayward before the All-Star break. He’s walking fine, but his ankle was still swollen and still purpleish, which makes it impossible to believe he will be ready to play before mid-April.

Obviously we have to wait until there’s some kind of update on Hayward’s timeline, although at this point with the Celtics just half a game behind the Toronto Raptors for first place in the Eastern Conference it’s unlikely Brad Stevens & Co. give away any information that could help playoff opponents prepare for them.

It was one of the most awful ways to start an NBA season in recent memory, and the injuries have kept piling up for major stars. There will be quite a few Celtics fans debating whether Hayward should return to bolster their playoff run or rest as a means to guard against unfamiliarity and re-injury. It will be difficult for Boston to make that decision if the time comes this spring.

LeBron James dribbles behind the back, through Tristan Thompson’s legs (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 1, 2018, 9:08 PM EST
LeBron James may have done something completely by accident on Thursday night. Then again, he’s LeBron, so just how much of what he does is up to chance?

Especially when you consider how ridiculous this move was.

As the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Philadelphia 76ers in Ohio, James went to split a double team off a pick-and-roll while being defended by Joel Embiid and Robert Covington.

James took the inside route, going behind-the-back and also through the legs of teammate Tristan Thompson.

It just might be the best move of the year, and that includes Wednesday’s ridiculous James Harden crossover on Wesley Johnson.

Accident or not, that’s one of the best things I’ve seen all year in the NBA.

J.R. Smith suspended by team for Sixers game due to “detrimental conduct”

By Kurt HelinMar 1, 2018, 7:58 PM EST
The Cleveland Cavaliers will not have J.R. Smith for a nationally televised game against Philadelphia Thursday night — Smith has been suspended by the team for one game.

Why? For “detrimental conduct” according to the official press release from the team.

That’s vague, and coach Tyronn Lue would not be much more specific pregame, as reported by Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said “something happened after shootaround” Thursday that led to Smith’s one-game suspension.

This is reportedly team related, not an off-the-court incident.

Rodney Hood moves into the starting lineup in Smith’s place. Smith is averaging 8.3 points a game in about 30 minutes a night and is a threat from three opponents must respect.

Will we see Derrick Rose in the NBA again?

By Kurt HelinMar 1, 2018, 6:53 PM EST
Corey Brewer was waived by the Lakers and teams lined up for his services, with Oklahoma City (and Brewer’s college coach Billy Donovan) at the front of the line. Joe Johnson had suitors the second he was waived and Houston grabbed him fast. Marco Belinelli and Ersan İlyasova get bought out and the Sixers are lined up to pay them. Philly had to waive Trevor Booker to sign İlyasova, but Indiana instantly grabbed him off the market. Brandan Wright instantly found a new home when he was bought out and waived.

Yet Derrick Rose sits without a contract.

The former MVP was hoping a playoff team, a contending team ideally, would snap him up and there would be a long-term marriage. So far, nothing. (He thought he had a marriage in Cleveland, but that didn’t work out.

Have we seen the last of Rose in the NBA?

The well-connected Ken Berger of Bleacher Report asked around the league about Rose’s prospects.

“The injuries and lack of enthusiasm to play hurts him,” a Western Conference executive told B/R…

To this point, Rose has received a couple of 10-day contract offers, but nothing more attractive or substantial, league sources told B/R. He’s looking for an opportunity that could be a longer-term fit—and one with a team that’s ready to win now, or soon, as opposed to rebuilding…

“When Derrick Rose is healthy,” a league source told B/R, “there are no problems.”

Ay, there’s the rub. Not only is Rose not the player he was before the ACL and other knee issues back starting in 2012 — and he has not added a lot of craft to his game to make up for the reduced athleticism — he has battled injuries every season since and missed time. This season it was his ankle. Plus the past two seasons he has taken time away from the team (a couple of months from the Cavaliers). It has front offices questioning his commitment to the game.

Look at it this way: his old coach Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota has not reached out with any formal communication. Oklahoma City lost a guard in Andre Roberson and waited on Booker rather than reaching out to Rose.

I don’t think a playoff team is reaching out to Rose for the rest of this season (barring one team having a rash of injuries).

This July (or maybe August, maybe September) Rose will take a minimum contract with a team for the coming season as a backup guard. Whether that contract is with a playoff-bound team, and whether it is fully guaranteed is up in the air. H0wever, some GM will talk themselves into the potential of Rose in kind of a sixth-man role — come in off the bench for 15-20 minutes a night and just get buckets in the pick-and-roll. That may not be where Rose sees himself, but it’s hard to envision a team offering much more than that at this point.

 

 