James Harden breaks Wesley Johnson’s ankles, gathers ball to stare at him, drains 3-pointer (video)

Is this, as James Harden said, the Rockets’ year? I’m not so sure.
But this is absolutely his year (and not Wesley Johnson‘s).
Is this, as James Harden said, the Rockets’ year? I’m not so sure.
But this is absolutely his year (and not Wesley Johnson‘s).
The Rockets’ 23-year-old center, Clint Capela, said Houston is better than the Warriors. It was an overstatement born of youthful exuberance. The Rockets’ seasoned veterans would never say something like –
James Harden, via Jovan Buha of ESPN:
“This is the year. For sure,” Harden told ESPN on Tuesday in an exclusive interview when asked what his expectations for the Rockets are this season.
Houston is an NBA-best 47-13. Harden is headed toward MVP, and Chris Paul is still elite. The supporting cast is deep and matches up relatively well with the Warriors.
But Golden State should be favored to win the title. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson – the Warriors are just overloaded with stars. It’s their year until proven otherwise.
Know how clear that is? Harden didn’t even mention them, and everyone – myself included – takes this as an implicit dig at Golden State.
Harden sounds as if he’s trying to instill confidence in the Rockets, maybe including himself. It might work. They can beat anybody.
But this could also fuel the Warriors, who don’t need much motivation for their talent advantage to win out.
Tyreke Evans is having a career year. Dillon Brooks is impressing for a middle-of-the-second-round rookie. Andrew Harrison is showing progress.
But the Grizzlies are just 18-41 have lost 10 straight, their second double-digit losing streak of the season.
Does Memphis star Marc Gasol – who hasn’t experienced a losing season since his second year – appreciate those silver linings? Where is his frustration level?
Gasol, via The Commercial Appeal:
It’s pretty high. It’s pretty high.
Winning is what this is about. It’s not about somebody playing well or getting your reps or developing players. Because we have a league a league for that. We have a league and a team team here in Memphis to develop guys.
This is the NBA, not the D-League.
I don’t blame Gasol for feeling that way. He’s 33, and his prime will soon end – if it hasn’t already. He doesn’t have time for wasted seasons or tanking.
But this season is already lost, so tanking is now logical. Mike Conley‘s return next season, given Memphis’ cap restraints, probably won’t be enough to please Gasol in future years.
This is just another reminder how foolish it was for the Grizzlies to not even consider trading Gasol before the deadline.
Some of the Kawhi Leonard-Spurs standoff has played out through anonymous sources, seemingly on both sides.
Other elements have come directly from people involved. Most notably, San Antonio president-coach Gregg Popovich said last week he expected Leonard to miss the rest of the season.
The latest anonymously sourced report has Leonard targeting a return next month. That’s now corroborated by a named, though secondary, source.
Spurs guard Danny Green, via Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News:
“He said he’ll be back, so we knew he was going to be back eventually at some point — playing-wise, not just being around. If he’s that confident mentally, I know he’s going to get the work done to get it done physically.”
This ought to nip in the bud the idea Leonard – who has reportedly been medically cleared – will malinger through the rest of the season to set up a designated-veteran-player contract extension this season or for any other reason. I doubt Leonard would tell teammates he’ll return if he doesn’t truly plan to. That’d just create needless animosity.
When Corey Brewer got bought out by the Lakers, speculation immediately turned to the Thunder – whose coach, Billy Donovan, coached Brewer at Florida and who need help at shooting guard with Andre Roberson injured.
But Brewer reportedly planned to explore the market, to do his due diligence and/or avoid the appearance of tampering.
Still, that brief search will likely end where everyone expected.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/969007356767031296
The 31-year-old is a lousy 3-point shooter, and his defense has slipped. Maybe he can dial it up in limited minutes, but if he can’t, he might be unplayable in the playoffs. (With his lack of outside shooting, he might be unplayable in the playoffs regardless.)
Brewer’s most notable skill, transition scoring, is intriguing with Russell Westbrook. But it’s not clear Brewer can still run the floor like he did, and those opportunities shrink in the postseason.
Terrance Ferguson, Alex Abrines and Josh Huestis haven’t proven to be the answer at shooting guard. So, there’s value in Oklahoma City taking another swing.
The only concern is that Brewer is another miss and the Thunder waste time that could have been spent readying those three younger options.