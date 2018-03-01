J.R. Smith suspended by team for Sixers game due to “detrimental conduct”

Corey Brewer was waived by the Lakers and teams lined up for his services, with Oklahoma City (and Brewer’s college coach Billy Donovan) at the front of the line. Joe Johnson had suitors the second he was waived and Houston grabbed him fast. Marco Belinelli and Ersan İlyasova get bought out and the Sixers are lined up to pay them. Philly had to waive Trevor Booker to sign İlyasova, but Indiana instantly grabbed him off the market. Brandan Wright instantly found a new home when he was bought out and waived.

Yet Derrick Rose sits without a contract.

The former MVP was hoping a playoff team, a contending team ideally, would snap him up and there would be a long-term marriage. So far, nothing. (He thought he had a marriage in Cleveland, but that didn’t work out.

Have we seen the last of Rose in the NBA?

The well-connected Ken Berger of Bleacher Report asked around the league about Rose’s prospects.

“The injuries and lack of enthusiasm to play hurts him,” a Western Conference executive told B/R… To this point, Rose has received a couple of 10-day contract offers, but nothing more attractive or substantial, league sources told B/R. He’s looking for an opportunity that could be a longer-term fit—and one with a team that’s ready to win now, or soon, as opposed to rebuilding… “When Derrick Rose is healthy,” a league source told B/R, “there are no problems.”

Ay, there’s the rub. Not only is Rose not the player he was before the ACL and other knee issues back starting in 2012 — and he has not added a lot of craft to his game to make up for the reduced athleticism — he has battled injuries every season since and missed time. This season it was his ankle. Plus the past two seasons he has taken time away from the team (a couple of months from the Cavaliers). It has front offices questioning his commitment to the game.

Look at it this way: his old coach Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota has not reached out with any formal communication. Oklahoma City lost a guard in Andre Roberson and waited on Booker rather than reaching out to Rose.

I don’t think a playoff team is reaching out to Rose for the rest of this season (barring one team having a rash of injuries).

This July (or maybe August, maybe September) Rose will take a minimum contract with a team for the coming season as a backup guard. Whether that contract is with a playoff-bound team, and whether it is fully guaranteed is up in the air. H0wever, some GM will talk themselves into the potential of Rose in kind of a sixth-man role — come in off the bench for 15-20 minutes a night and just get buckets in the pick-and-roll. That may not be where Rose sees himself, but it’s hard to envision a team offering much more than that at this point.