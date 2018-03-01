via Twitter

Cleveland fires back at Philly with billboard of its own

By Kurt HelinMar 1, 2018, 5:40 PM EST
It started when a Philadelphia business took out three billboards outside Cleveland, Ohio, to try to sway LeBron James to become a Sixer next summer.

LeBron thought the billboards were “dope.” So the intended targets of the billboard liked them — that’s where this differs from “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Now Cleveland has fired back with a billboard that has all the subtlety of a LeBron drive to the basket.

LeBron to Philly makes some sense in theory — if LeBron doesn’t think the Cavaliers roster is good enough to contend in future years, and he doesn’t want to go to the west, then he might jump to the Sixers — but it makes less sense in practice. For one, is LeBron going to bet his future on Joel Embiid staying healthy? Does he really see the Sixers, even with him, as a threat to Golden State or Houston? He doesn’t have any connection to the Sixers outside of this speculation. LeBron is not checking out schools in Philly.

Never say never, but I wouldn’t bet the rent money on LeBron and Embiid being teammates next year.

Will we see Derrick Rose in the NBA again?

By Kurt HelinMar 1, 2018, 6:53 PM EST
Corey Brewer was waived by the Lakers and teams lined up for his services, with Oklahoma City (and Brewer’s college coach Billy Donovan) at the front of the line. Joe Johnson had suitors the second he was waived and Houston grabbed him fast. Marco Belinelli and Ersan İlyasova get bought out and the Sixers are lined up to pay them. Philly had to waive Trevor Booker to sign İlyasova, but Indiana instantly grabbed him off the market. Brandan Wright instantly found a new home when he was bought out and waived.

Yet Derrick Rose sits without a contract.

The former MVP was hoping a playoff team, a contending team ideally, would snap him up and there would be a long-term marriage. So far, nothing. (He thought he had a marriage in Cleveland, but that didn’t work out.

Have we seen the last of Rose in the NBA?

The well-connected Ken Berger of Bleacher Report asked around the league about Rose’s prospects.

“The injuries and lack of enthusiasm to play hurts him,” a Western Conference executive told B/R…

To this point, Rose has received a couple of 10-day contract offers, but nothing more attractive or substantial, league sources told B/R. He’s looking for an opportunity that could be a longer-term fit—and one with a team that’s ready to win now, or soon, as opposed to rebuilding…

“When Derrick Rose is healthy,” a league source told B/R, “there are no problems.”

Ay, there’s the rub. Not only is Rose not the player he was before the ACL and other knee issues back starting in 2012 — and he has not added a lot of craft to his game to make up for the reduced athleticism — he has battled injuries every season since and missed time. This season it was his ankle. Plus the past two seasons he has taken time away from the team (a couple of months from the Cavaliers). It has front offices questioning his commitment to the game.

Look at it this way: his old coach Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota has not reached out with any formal communication. Oklahoma City lost a guard in Andre Roberson and waited on Booker rather than reaching out to Rose.

I don’t think a playoff team is reaching out to Rose for the rest of this season (barring one team having a rash of injuries).

This July (or maybe August, maybe September) Rose will take a minimum contract with a team for the coming season as a backup guard. Whether that contract is with a playoff-bound team, and whether it is fully guaranteed is up in the air. H0wever, some GM will talk themselves into the potential of Rose in kind of a sixth-man role — come in off the bench for 15-20 minutes a night and just get buckets in the pick-and-roll. That may not be where Rose sees himself, but it’s hard to envision a team offering much more than that at this point.

 

 

Clippers’ Avery Bradley might undergo season-ending surgery

By Dan FeldmanMar 1, 2018, 4:30 PM EST
When the Pistons traded for Avery Bradley last summer, there were questions whether they could afford him in unrestricted free agency next summer.

It’s looking far less likely Bradley will receive that major payday.

Bradley struggled with Detroit and has struggled with the Clippers since being included in the Blake Griffin trade (as much, if not more, for his expiring contract than his playing ability). A report emerged Bradley paid to silence a sexual-assault accuser. And he has missed L.A.’s last four games with a sports hernia injury.

Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times:

Bradley also said that surgery is a possibility, and that it could happen before the season is over.

But Bradley said ideally he wants to play this season.

“We’re just … ing it day by day and trying to strengthen up all the muscles around the injury,” Bradley said. “After that, we’re going to make the best decision, if that’s me playing or me getting surgery.”

“I think it was one of those things where me sitting, I was able to see that, thinking rest would make it better. But it made it worse,” Bradley said.

This cuts both ways. Bradley might lose a chance to redeem himself ahead of free agency, but rushing back could mean playing even worse or even exacerbating the injury.

Rest making the injury worse sounds like a major red flag.

The 27-year-old Bradley remains a tenacious perimeter defender, but teams are better taking advantage of his limitations switching onto bigger players. He’s also a notably poor defensive rebounders. And he takes and misses far too many long 2s to the point it’s destructive to his team’s offense.

Trying to sneak into the playoffs, the Clippers might be better off without Bradley the rest of the season. They have Lou Williams and Austin Rivers at shooting guard, though Rivers is also needed at point guard.

Both the Clippers and Bradley can both hope he returns to form this season and sets himself up to get paid this summer. But this injury is yet another obstacle to that happening.

Report: 76ers owner Josh Harris discussed White House job with Jared Kushner, then Harris’ firm loaned Kushner’s money

AP Photo/Chris Szagola
By Dan FeldmanMar 1, 2018, 3:30 PM EST
In the NBA world, 76ers owner Josh Harris is best known for condoning Sam Hinkie’s process, having second thoughts amid the planned losing then turning the team over to the Colangelos.

Now, Harris is drawing attention for his dealings with President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Jesse Drucker, Kate Kelly and Ben Protess of The New York Times:

Joshua Harris, a founder of Apollo Global Management, was advising Trump administration officials on infrastructure policy. During that period, he met on multiple occasions with Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, said three people familiar with the meetings. Among other things, the two men discussed a possible White House job for Mr. Harris.

The job never materialized, but in November, Apollo lent $184 million to Mr. Kushner’s family real estate firm, Kushner Companies. The loan was to refinance the mortgage on a Chicago skyscraper.

Even by the standards of Apollo, one of the world’s largest private equity firms, the previously unreported transaction with the Kushners was a big deal: It was triple the size of the average property loan made by Apollo’s real estate lending arm, securities filings show.

Apollo has sought ways to benefit from the White House’s possible infrastructure plan. And its executives, including Mr. Harris, had tens of millions of dollars personally at stake in the tax overhaul that was making its way through Washington last year.

An Apollo spokesman, Charles V. Zehren, said Mr. Harris was not involved in the decision to loan money to Kushner Companies. He said the loan “went through the firm’s standard approval process.”

My first question: Is triple the average loan size within Apollo’s normal range? It might be. By definition, some loans will be above the average size.

Either way, there’s probably enough plausible deniability to avoid any findings of wrongdoing.

James Harden on crossover of Wesley Johnson ‘I was trying to figure out what he was doing, what he was going to say’

By Dan FeldmanMar 1, 2018, 2:22 PM EST
The light chuckles throughout James Harden‘s answers were almost as savage as the play itself. Almost.

Harden explained his incredible crossover and stare-down of Wesley Johnson, which included gathering the ball for a moment before making a 3-pointer:

Harden:

I was looking at him, and he was looking at me. I was trying to figure out what he was doing, what he was going to say. Then, I just shot it.

I was going to shoot it, but I was waiting to see, figure out what was going on. I was confused.

Harden made such a great play, he had time to show up his vanquished opponent and still get the shot off cleanly. He earned the taunting opportunity and maximized it.

But his answers are just a long way of him acknowledging it wouldn’t go over well if he explained the play so directly.