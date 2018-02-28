Watch Boban Marjanovic absolutely take over Clippers-Nuggets game (video)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In many ways, Boban Marjanovic is still the novelty he was as a rookie – a 7-foot-3, 290-pound behemoth with a soft touch and slow feet. He’s incredibly efficient in the right matchup, but quicker opponents absolutely expose him.

Last night, he found the right matchup.

The Clippers trailed Denver by 19 when they first inserted Marjanovic late in the third quarter. Over the next 13 minutes, L.A. swung the score to an eight-point lead.

Marjanovic flirted without outscoring the Nuggets himself in that span (18-26), and he actually singlehandedly outrebounded them (6-4).

Maybe Doc Rivers won’t wait until his team is getting blown out until trying Marjanovic next time.