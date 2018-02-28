Getty Images

Report: Lakers near buyout with Corey Brewer, OKC landing possible

By Kurt HelinFeb 28, 2018, 11:16 AM EST
While the buyout market has not been as robust as expected around the league, there could be a rush with a few more in the coming days — guys need to be bought out and clear waivers by March 1 to be eligible to join another team’s playoff roster.

One guy who it looks like will be available: Corey Brewer. Via Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Brewer has played a limited role for the rebuilding Lakers, coming off the bench for about 13 minutes a night, averaging 3.7 points per game, and he has not been efficient doing it. He’s been a good presence in the Lakers’ young locker room, but on the court he’s had a minimal impact.

If he’s willing to save the Lakers some money (taking less than what he is still owed on his $7.6 million contract), the Lakers will do it.

Where could he land? Via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Since the loss of Andre Roberson, the Thunder could use some depth and help on the wing, although Brewer provides leak outs not defense. Still, he would fit better than some of the guys currently on the OKC roster. Other playoff teams will make a pitch as well.

We’ll see if the Lakers cut ties with the guy who might draw more interest as a buyout candidate: Brook Lopez. He also means far more to them on the court, so it may not happen.

Rumor: If Jeff Hornacek is out in New York, could Doc Rivers be in?

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 28, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
There are far too many “ifs” here to call this anything near concrete, but it is interesting.

With a new management team in New York, Jeff Hornacek’s return as the Knicks’ head coach is anything but certain. Freed from Phil Jackson’s triangle and finally able to focus the offense around Kristaps Porzinis (before his injury), Hornacek’s team showed flashes. They also have been unimpressive on either end of the floor this season. There is a lot of speculation around the league that the Knicks are going to move on and find a new coach.

If the Knicks do move on, who is next in the hot seat in New York?

How about Doc Rivers? He has done maybe his best job in Los Angeles this season, taking a team hit hard by injuries and now without Chris Paul and Blake Griffin (both traded) and has them in playoff contention. The man can coach. Marc Berman of the New York Post wrote about it.

But according to a former Rivers associate, it’s not far-fetched for the one-time Knicks guard to have interest in the team’s coaching job if Jeff Hornacek, who has one year left on his contract, is let go after the season.

“Doc enjoyed his time there,’’ the former associate said. “He respects the city, he respects the organization.’’

This is fun New York tabloid speculation. Here’s why this is not likely to happen.

Rivers is under contract for one more year in Los Angeles and is still making coach/GM combo money at about $10 million a year. Rivers may not get the extension he wants from the Clippers this summer, but for the Knicks to pry him out of Los Angeles would require compensation going back to LA (likely a first-round draft pick). I’m not sure the Knicks give that up.

Also, how badly does Rivers want to come to a team that will be without Porzingis for roughly half of next season (due to a torn ACL)? Next season is almost a write-off, does any high-profile coach want to step into that (the expectations will outpace the reality next season). Also, how much front office power would Rivers demand to come East (and would the Knicks unwisely give it to him)?

Never say never in the NBA, but this is hard to see happening. But the future of both Rivers in L.A. and Hornacek in New York are going to be interesting to watch once the season ends.

Adam Silver warns teams in memo tanking will not be tolerated

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 28, 2018, 8:55 AM EST
The NBA’s great tankathon of 2018 is on.

This is the last year before the lottery odds change and having a worse record considerably helps the chances of getting a higher draft pick. The combination of what is seen as some very good talent at the top of the draft board and the fact that a lot of NBA teams are currently bunched up — the eight teams at the bottom of the standings are within two games of each other, all between 18 and 20 wins as you read this (and that’s not counting the struggling Knicks) — is leading to teams putting out very young lineups, trying odd player matchups, resting guys at key times, and generally putting out a product likely to lose. Fan bases for teams that need hope are okay with that.

The NBA is not. The fact that teams are not competitive, the fact that there are fan bases actively hoping for their team to lose, eats at guys in the league office who fear for the integrity of the game. That’s why Mark Cuban got fined $600,000 for his comments.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sent a memo to NBA teams this week warning them about tanking, reports Sam Amick of the USA Today.

“Over the past several seasons, discussions about so-called ‘tanking’ in the NBA have occurred with some frequency, both in the public discourse and within our league, and you as governors have taken steps to address the underlying incentive issues by adopting changes to our draft lottery system that will go into effect next year,” Silver wrote in the letter which was obtained by USA TODAY Sports. “Throughout this period, we have been careful to distinguish between efforts teams may make to rebuild their rosters, including through personnel changes over the course of several seasons, and circumstances in which players or coaches on the floor take steps to lose games.

“The former can be a legitimate strategy to construct a successful team within the confines of league rules; the latter — which we have not found and hope never to see in the NBA — has no place in our game. If we ever received evidence that players or coaches were attempting to lose or otherwise taking steps to cause any game to result otherwise than on its competitive merits, that conduct would be met with the swiftest and harshest response possible from the league office.”

The problem is proving it. Tanking is often in the eye of the beholder.

As Silver said, playing young players to develop them and see what a team has is a legitimate strategy. Teams are not telling their players to lose, the guys on the court and playing to win. However, put out a lot of young guys, tinker with lineups (in the name of seeing which guys can play well together and which can’t) and you become far more likely to lose. If the league came at the Kings or Suns or Magic, they could rightfully say they are playing their youth because it’s the best long-term decision for the franchise in terms of developing players. Losing is a byproduct of that. Just one that has some ancillary benefits.

This tank race to the bottom the rest of the season is fascinating. It’s going to lead to some potentially ugly basketball (for example, when Toronto plays Orlando Wednesday, or any matchup of a playoff-bound team and a tanking team could get ugly), but when Phoenix plays Memphis on Wednesday someone has to win despite neither franchise really wanting to. It becomes interesting. Even if the league office doesn’t think so.

Three Things to Know: LeBron averaged a triple-double in February, is making history

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinFeb 28, 2018, 7:47 AM EST
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) LeBron James makes history and helps cement his legacy, gets triple-double, leads Cavaliers to needed win. When LeBron James hangs up his Nike’s some day, the debate will rage about where he falls in the pantheon of all-time greats. First things first, he belongs up on that Mount Rushmore with the greatest of all time, no question. His combination of abilities to score, defend, pass, have handles, and play with a high IQ is almost unmatched in league history. Anyone arguing he’s not one of the greats is a sports talk radio host willing saying anything to make a name for himself, or he/she just doesn’t know the game. Probably both.

Tuesday night, LeBron helped cement his legacy as he became the first player ever with at least 30,000 points, 8,000 rebounds and 8,000 assists in his career. He is the most well-rounded NBA superstar ever.

LeBron wasn’t done on the night, picking up a triple-double against the Nets with 31 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists (with that we’ll overlook his off defensive night). LeBron averaged a triple-double for the month of February.

The good news for Cleveland is LeBron got some help for a night (which is why they won, unlike over the weekend). George Hill broke out of a mini-slump with 26 points on 17 shots as he looked like the guy Cleveland hoped to get. Rodney Hood was getting buckets. Cleveland ran plays for Kyle Korver and he was 4-of-7 from three. Granted, all this came against a scrappy but not good Nets team, still the Cavaliers will take the positives anywhere they can get them. And there were plenty on Tuesday.

2) Dwyane Wade turns back the hands of time, scores 15 in the fourth and drains the game-winner. Father Time has been winning the race with Dwyane Wade this season. For the season he is averaging 10.9 points per game on 50.4 true shooting percentage, with a PER of 14.9 — all career lows. And all those numbers are worse since he was traded to Miami. He’s not sure if he will play next season.

However, every once in a while he can hop in the hot tub time machine and still take over a game — he did that in the fourth quarter Tuesday with 15 points, including draining the game-winner against the Sixers.

That’s a big win for the Heat, keeping them 3.5 games clear of Detroit and in the playoffs.

3) Paul Millsap returns for Denver (it just wasn’t enough Tuesday). This is huge news for a Nuggets team trying to earn a playoff slot — Paul Millsap is back. The former All-Star forward has been out since before Thanksgiving following surgery to repair a ligament in his wrist. Denver needs him for the stretch run. He’s a strong defender at the four, can space the floor and hit threes, and fits well with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray on offense. Millsap can help get the Nuggets into the postseason, and the fans in Denver know that and welcomed him back with a standing ovation.

Millsap showed some rust and didn’t help enough on Tuesday in a game the Nuggets and Clippers both needed. He was part of a bench unit that struggled as the Nuggets blew a 19-point third quarter lead — Denver had no answer for the Lou Williams/Boban Marjanovic pick-and-roll — and lost to the Clippers. With that, the Clippers are in and the Nuggets have fallen to the nine seed and out of the playoffs (by percentage points to the Clippers). Denver needs wins down the stretch. It’s something Millsap should eventually bring, just not Tuesday when he had some fourth quarter turnovers. Give him some time to shake off the rust. This is still a team more likely to make the playoffs than not.

LeBron James hits 30,000 points, 8,000 rebounds, 8,000 assists (VIDEO)

Associated PressFeb 27, 2018, 11:59 PM EST
CLEVELAND (AP) LeBron James scored 31 points and finished a month averaging a triple-double for the first time in his career, and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 129-123 on Tuesday night.

James had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 12th triple-double of the season and 67th of his career. He also reached 8,000 assists and became the first player in NBA history to reach that milestone, along with 30,000 points and 8,000 rebounds.

Rodney Hood‘s three-point play with 40 seconds remaining gave Cleveland a 123-121 lead. James and George Hill hit two free throws each in the final 16 seconds to seal the win.

Jarrett Allen‘s two free throws gave Brooklyn a 119-117 lead with 1:18 to play. Jordan Clarkson‘s 3-pointer put Cleveland ahead, but Allen Crabbe‘s runner in the lane put the Nets up 121-120.

Hood hit a jumper from the wing and made the foul shot that gave Cleveland a two-point lead. D'Angelo Russell attempted to draw a foul but barely got off a wild shot from the corner, which led to James’ foul shots.

The win could also help Cleveland position in the NBA draft. The Cavaliers own Brooklyn’s No. 1 pick, acquired in a trade with Boston. The Nets have the seventh-worst record in the league, but have lost nine of 10.

Russell led Brooklyn with 25 points. Caris LeVert scored 18 while DeMarre Carroll had 16.

James took an elbow under the jaw from Dante Cunningham in the third quarter. He was down for several seconds but timeout was called and he remained in the game.

James also became the first frontcourt player and the 11th overall in league history to reach 8,000 assists.

Hill, one of four players acquired at the trade deadline, scored a season-high 26 points and Cleveland placed six in double figures.

Brooklyn broke an eight-game losing streak Monday by beating Chicago.

LEBRON VS. THE NCAA

James took a strong stance on the NCAA in light of the FBI’s investigation into recruiting in college basketball.

“The NCAA is corrupt, we know that,” he said. “Sorry, it’s going to make headlines, but it’s corrupt.”

James was drafted by the Cavaliers out of high school in 2003. He laughed when asked about some of the offers he received in recruiting, but didn’t give details.

“Listen, man. I can’t even talk about that,” he said. “Me and my mom was poor, I’ll tell you that, and they expected me to step foot on a college campus and not to go to the NBA? We weren’t going to be poor for long, I’ll tell you that.”

James would like to see the NBA expand the G-League into a farm system, an idea he wants to discuss with commissioner Adam Silver.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: F Jeff Green (sore lower back) missed his first game of the season. He played in the first 59 games, all off the bench. Green is averaging 10.6 points. … Lakers G Isaiah Thomas said the Cavs were in “panic mode” when they traded him before the deadline. Asked for a reaction, Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue joked “I’m panicking now.”

Nets: LeVert (right knee) and F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (right groin) saw action for the second straight game after returning from injuries. . Broooklyn began a five-game, 10-day road trip that ends on March 8 in Charlotte.

UP NEXT

Nets: Visit Sacramento on Thursday

Cavaliers: Host Philadelphia on Thursday.