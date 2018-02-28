Report: Bucks’ Mirza Teletovic denies report his career is over

When a report emerged last month Bucks forward Mirza Teletovic – who has been sidelined with blockages in his lungs and had blood clots in his lungs a few years ago – would miss at least three more months, I was surprised there was even a timeline.
Sadly, this is more believable.
Teletovic denied it.
Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
The 32-year-old Teletovic has played six years in the NBA with the Nets, Suns and Bucks. At his peak, he was a dangerous stretch four.
Perhaps, he can get back. I hope he can get back. But the Chris Bosh situation seems predictive.
Teletovic is guaranteed $10.5 million next season. Milwaukee could apply Nov. 7 (one year from his last game) to have his salary excluded, the new panels potentially ruling whether he’s fit to play again. He’d still get paid, but the money wouldn’t count toward the salary cap or luxury tax. That obviously wouldn’t get the Bucks additional cap space this summer, but it could help them clear the luxury tax, which is based on team salary the final day of the regular season. However, the uncertainty of a fall ruling could still limit their offseason spending.
Even if Milwaukee thinks Teletovic is done, he says he’s not. This could get complicated.
In many ways, Boban Marjanovic is still the novelty he was as a rookie – a 7-foot-3, 290-pound behemoth with a soft touch and slow feet. He’s incredibly efficient in the right matchup, but quicker opponents absolutely expose him.
Last night, he found the right matchup.
The Clippers trailed Denver by 19 when they first inserted Marjanovic late in the third quarter. Over the next 13 minutes, L.A. swung the score to an eight-point lead.
Marjanovic flirted without outscoring the Nuggets himself in that span (18-26), and he actually singlehandedly outrebounded them (6-4).
Maybe Doc Rivers won’t wait until his team is getting blown out until trying Marjanovic next time.
Credit the Lakers with this: They have done well picking guys at the end of the first and in the second round recently. Kyle Kuzma is the poster boy for that success.
Josh Hart, the rookie out of Villanova taken with the last pick in the first round, is another example. He has played solidly as a backup point guard but at 6’5″ can play either guard position, he’s been a very effective spot-up shooter, he’s scoring 6.6 points per game, shooing 39.7 percent from three, he can work off the ball, and knows how to run a team and push the ball in transition. He has looked like a player who will develop into a solid rotation player.
Now he’s going to be out a while, setting back that development a little. Mike Trudel of the Lakers broke the news.
Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports has more detail.
Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Josh Hart has sustained a small fracture in his left hand and is evaluating surgical and non-surgical recovery options, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The injury occurred in practice Wednesday, and Hart underwent tests that revealed the fracture. He likely will miss at least a few weeks.
This late in the season, with a player they think can be part of the future, the Lakers will be cautious and not race him back. Hart could very well be done for the season.
The Lakers guard rotation the rest of the way will be Lonzo Ball, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Isaiah Thomas, and a little Tyler Ennis.
This has been expected for a while, a number of teams around the NBA have been waiting for it, but now it looks like it’s about to become official.
Trevor Booker is about to be out in Philly, agreeing to a buyout to make room for Ersan Ilyasova. Michael Scotto of The Athletic had it first, it has since been confirmed by others.
A number of playoff teams have been waiting on Booker to be waived, but the Pacers are going to land him, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.
The Pacers could use some forward depth heading into the postseason, and Booker will bring some intensity to the Pacers’ bench.
Booker started his season in Brooklyn but came to Philly as part of the Jahlil Okafor trade. With the Sixers, the 6’8″ forward has been what should be expected of him: a solid 15 minutes a night, bringing intensity on both ends, and averaging 4.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. However, he cannot space the floor as a shooter and with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid getting heavy minutes heading into the postseason, the Sixers need more shooting. That makes Booker expendable to make room for Ilyasova.
And the Pacers could use a guy like Booker.
Dorris Burke is awesome.
I don’t mean “it’s awesome that a woman is doing color commentary and playing a big role in ESPN’s NBA coverage,” although that is true, too. I mean she’s awesome at her job — she is one of the best commentators and people covering the NBA out there. She is a joy to listen to during games.
Burke is entering the Hall of Fame this year with the 2018 Curt Gowdy Media Award, which is well deserved. She sat down with HBO’s Real Sports for an in-depth interview where she talks about how Jeff Van Gundy pushed her to ask for the color commentary job she deserved. When she got it — her dream job — she became understandably emotional.
Check out the entire interview on the current edition of Real Sports, which is showing on HBO this week (check your local listings) or just go into the app where you stream Game of Thrones and find it there.