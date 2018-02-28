Report: Bucks’ Mirza Teletovic denies report his career is over

When a report emerged last month Bucks forward Mirza Teletovic – who has been sidelined with blockages in his lungs and had blood clots in his lungs a few years ago – would miss at least three more months, I was surprised there was even a timeline.

Sadly, this is more believable.

105.7FM The FAN‏:

https://twitter.com/1057FMTheFan/status/968919267130462208

Teletovic denied it.

Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

Gery Woelfel told @1057FMTheFan: "My sources tell me Mirza Teletovic's career is over." Teletovic, who hasn't published a tweet of his own since September, took the time to chime in with a response. pic.twitter.com/DQlDWbdzPO — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) February 28, 2018

The 32-year-old Teletovic has played six years in the NBA with the Nets, Suns and Bucks. At his peak, he was a dangerous stretch four.

Perhaps, he can get back. I hope he can get back. But the Chris Bosh situation seems predictive.

Teletovic is guaranteed $10.5 million next season. Milwaukee could apply Nov. 7 (one year from his last game) to have his salary excluded, the new panels potentially ruling whether he’s fit to play again. He’d still get paid, but the money wouldn’t count toward the salary cap or luxury tax. That obviously wouldn’t get the Bucks additional cap space this summer, but it could help them clear the luxury tax, which is based on team salary the final day of the regular season. However, the uncertainty of a fall ruling could still limit their offseason spending.

Even if Milwaukee thinks Teletovic is done, he says he’s not. This could get complicated.