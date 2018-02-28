Report: Bought out by Lakers, Corey Brewer likely to sign with Thunder

When Corey Brewer got bought out by the Lakers, speculation immediately turned to the Thunder – whose coach, Billy Donovan, coached Brewer at Florida and who need help at shooting guard with Andre Roberson injured.

But Brewer reportedly planned to explore the market, to do his due diligence and/or avoid the appearance of tampering.

Still, that brief search will likely end where everyone expected.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The 31-year-old is a lousy 3-point shooter, and his defense has slipped. Maybe he can dial it up in limited minutes, but if he can’t, he might be unplayable in the playoffs. (With his lack of outside shooting, he might be unplayable in the playoffs regardless.)

Brewer’s most notable skill, transition scoring, is intriguing with Russell Westbrook. But it’s not clear Brewer can still run the floor like he did, and those opportunities shrink in the postseason.

Terrance Ferguson, Alex Abrines and Josh Huestis haven’t proven to be the answer at shooting guard. So, there’s value in Oklahoma City taking another swing.

The only concern is that Brewer is another miss and the Thunder waste time that could have been spent readying those three younger options.