Lakers guard Josh Hart fractures hand, out at least a few weeks (maybe season)

Credit the Lakers with this: They have done well picking guys at the end of the first and in the second round recently. Kyle Kuzma is the poster boy for that success.

Josh Hart, the rookie out of Villanova taken with the last pick in the first round, is another example. He has played solidly as a backup point guard but at 6’5″ can play either guard position, he’s been a very effective spot-up shooter, he’s scoring 6.6 points per game, shooing 39.7 percent from three, he can work off the ball, and knows how to run a team and push the ball in transition. He has looked like a player who will develop into a solid rotation player.

Now he’s going to be out a while, setting back that development a little. Mike Trudel of the Lakers broke the news.

Injury update: Josh Hart got hit on the left hand (4th metacarpal) and left practice to get X-Rays. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 28, 2018

The X-Rays showed Josh Hart has a left hand (4th Metacarpal) fracture. The Lakers are looking into and evaluating treatment options. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 28, 2018

Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports has more detail.

Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Josh Hart has sustained a small fracture in his left hand and is evaluating surgical and non-surgical recovery options, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The injury occurred in practice Wednesday, and Hart underwent tests that revealed the fracture. He likely will miss at least a few weeks.

This late in the season, with a player they think can be part of the future, the Lakers will be cautious and not race him back. Hart could very well be done for the season.

The Lakers guard rotation the rest of the way will be Lonzo Ball, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Isaiah Thomas, and a little Tyler Ennis.