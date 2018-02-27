Getty Images

LeBron James: ‘NCAA is corrupt, we know that’

The self-serving, laughable facade of the NCAA’s amateurism is crumbling.

The FBI investigation (which included a raid on the office of prominent agent Andy Miller) has exposed what everyone in the game already knew — money has been changing hands to line the pockets players/families/influencers for a long time. Coaches are in on it, agents are in on it, shoe companies are in on it, but it’s all done within a “pay no attention to that man behind the curtain” system. Universities rake in the cash on the free labor of players in revenue sports — a college with a good basketball team sees alumni donations go up, the number of applicants to the school increase, there is a prestige factor, and it all more than pays for the seven-figure salary for the coach (which is not counting his shoe deal). Much of what the FBI has uncovered is not a federal crime, but the NCAA looks foolish. And this is far from over.

It leaves parents of athletes who could play major college sports with serious questions. LeBron James is one of those parents (LeBron James Jr., age 13, reportedly has standing offers at Duke and Kentucky.) Asked about it Tuesday at shootaround, LeBron — who skipped college to go to the NBA — ripped the NCAA. Via Dave McMenamin at ESPN.

“I don’t know if there’s any fixing the NCAA. I don’t think there is,” James said Tuesday. “It’s what’s been going on for many, many, many, many years. I don’t know how you can fix it. I don’t see how you can fix it….

“I’m not a fan of the NCAA,” James said. “I love watching March Madness. I think that’s incredible. I’m not a fan of how the kids don’t benefit from none of this, so it’s kind of a fine line and I’ve got a couple boys that could be headed in that direction, so there’s going to be some decisions that we as a family have to make. But I know, as the NBA, we have to figure out a way that we can shore up our farm league, and if kids feel like they don’t want to be a part of that NCAA program, then we have something here for them to be able to jump back on and not have to worry about going overseas all the time, I guess.

“We have to figure that out, but kids getting paid is nothing new under the sun. You all seen ‘Blue Chips’? It’s a real movie, seriously. … The NCAA is corrupt, we know that. Sorry, it’s going to make headlines, but it’s corrupt.”

LeBron went on to discuss another truth in this — the NBA plays a role in all of it.

The one-and-done rule is part of the reason the money flows the way it does: It’s of great value to shoe companies and colleges to get the five-star recruits to go to a specific school, so the benefits flow under the table. Sometimes it goes to the player, more often it goes to a family member or influential AAU coach or someone else who can help steer the player to a school. Think of it this way (and I use this example not because I have publishable evidence of specific wrongdoing, it’s just because I know the numbers): Under Armour signed a 15-year, $280 million shoe and apparel deal with UCLA in 2016, that’s $18.7 million a year to the university — and you can be sure the company expects to make a profit on top of that. So if you’re Under Armour, a $100,000 payout to steer an elite player to UCLA — where he will raise the school’s profile and sell jerseys/gear/shoes — is a minor additional investment.

In talks with the players union and consulting with colleges, the NBA apparently is moving (slowly) toward a system that allows teams to draft a player straight out of high school (if he goes to college he has to stay at least two years). Teams now have a better focus on developing players, and they have an expanded G-League, that can help players make the leap to the NBA better than a year in college, for the elite guys. It’s not for everyone, but for guys such as Ben Simmons what is the point of a season at LSU if you’re already looking ahead?

Maverick Carter, the right-hand business agent, and friend of LeBron James, put it this way in a fantastic roundtable at USA Today.

“I think the NBA and the teams have to really roll up their sleeves, put together a team, a task force, a committee, and really figure this out because it’s a very complex issue. You have young players, lots of them African Americans, but also not African Americans, who come up through the system as it is today and don’t get paid until they maybe make it to the NBA. But everybody else is getting paid along the way. AAU coaches, AAU teams, college coaches, college teams, colleges. So when they do take money, it’s only a story because the NCAA has these stupid-ass rules that are so archaic, so you have to fix that whole thing and figure out a way to do it. I own a piece of Liverpool football club, in European soccer, because the clubs have systems all the way down to the youth. They’ve figured out a way where they don’t have to deal with it.”

 

Are the Philadelphia 76ers the top contenders for the best free agent of 2018? The most recent news out of the city of Brotherly Love could bolster that opinion.

As if the LeBron James-to-Philadelphia hype wasn’t already ramping up, now we have a report that James visited some private schools for his children over the All-Star break in Philadelphia.

The news comes to us from NBC Sports Philadelphia where former NBAer and current commentator Alaa Abdelnaby dropped his knowledge on the subject.

“I’ve told this to a few other people, and I have no problem saying this, my brother lives in the Philadelphia area and he told me that LeBron, last week through a superintendent, was in the area checking out some private schools during the All-Star break,” Abdelnaby said.

Philly has looked good this season after years of being bottom feeders in the East. Players like Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Robert Covington, and Dario Saric form a young core that will be with the team for years. Health has been good for the Sixers this year — Markelle Fultz notwithstanding — and they currently sit seventh in the playoff race. LeBron has complimented Simmons in the past, and James has been gracious about the city trying to recruit him.

Even with all of that, this isn’t necessarily some kind of guarantee that LeBron would head to his Eastern Conference rival. Part of a free agent decision for a player of LeBron’s caliber would be doing things like vetting private schools in the area he might relocate his family. We’ve also had lots of stories about how LeBron has taken up residence in Los Angeles, buying and selling houses and whatnot.

Take this one with a grain of salt, but if it is true that LeBron has looked at private schools in the Philadelphia area that could mean that the Sixers are perhaps more seriously in the running to land James than previously thought.

The cast of Saturday Night Live has had some fun with Charles Barkley and the cast of Inside the NBA recently.

This Saturday night Charles Barkley hosts SNL for the fourth time. Because TNT loves its cross-promotion (The Alienist is pretty good, although not as good as the book), this Thursday night the cast of Inside the NBA will travel to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Plaza to do the Inside the NBA broadcast. Which promises to be entertaining.

What I really want to see is Kenan Thompson doing his Charles Barkley next to the actual Charles Barkley (although Thompson’s LaVar Ball with Barkley could be fun too).

You have probably blocked it out of your memory, but Barkley has hosted three times before (September 25, 1993; January 9, 2010; and January 7, 2012). This outtake may be the best thing from those shows.

The Golden State Warriors are not going to visit the White House as NBA champions. This was mutual — they didn’t want to go and after coach Steve Kerr and players had spoken out against some of his President Donald Trump’s policies the White House didn’t issue/rescinded (depending on who you ask) the invitation to an event that has become a standard, tedious photo op.

That doesn’t mean the Warriors aren’t getting out and about in our nation’s capital before they take on the Wizards. From Chris Haynes of ESPN.

That’s an excellent way to spend the day — an educational experience and doing it with some area youth who might not otherwise be exposed to this kind of opportunity (plus how awesome a day is this for those youth).

If the Warriors want to help change America and guide it away from the policies of the current administration, doing things like this at the grassroots makes a more lasting difference long term. Not that the big picture legislative and electoral fights do not matter, they do, but helping shape the nation’s future at the level of youth is how lasting change happens.

Jon Stewart was in New York to watch the Knicks lose the Warriors last night.

More specifically, Stewart had a front-row seat to watch JaVale McGee make a turnaround jumper.

That, understandably, was a lot for the comedian/Knicks fan to handle.