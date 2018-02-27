LeBron James hits 30,000 points, 8,000 rebounds, 8,000 assists (VIDEO)

CLEVELAND (AP) LeBron James scored 31 points and finished a month averaging a triple-double for the first time in his career, and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 129-123 on Tuesday night.

James had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 12th triple-double of the season and 67th of his career. He also reached 8,000 assists and became the first player in NBA history to reach that milestone, along with 30,000 points and 8,000 rebounds.

Rodney Hood‘s three-point play with 40 seconds remaining gave Cleveland a 123-121 lead. James and George Hill hit two free throws each in the final 16 seconds to seal the win.

Jarrett Allen‘s two free throws gave Brooklyn a 119-117 lead with 1:18 to play. Jordan Clarkson‘s 3-pointer put Cleveland ahead, but Allen Crabbe‘s runner in the lane put the Nets up 121-120.

Hood hit a jumper from the wing and made the foul shot that gave Cleveland a two-point lead. D'Angelo Russell attempted to draw a foul but barely got off a wild shot from the corner, which led to James’ foul shots.

The win could also help Cleveland position in the NBA draft. The Cavaliers own Brooklyn’s No. 1 pick, acquired in a trade with Boston. The Nets have the seventh-worst record in the league, but have lost nine of 10.

Russell led Brooklyn with 25 points. Caris LeVert scored 18 while DeMarre Carroll had 16.

James took an elbow under the jaw from Dante Cunningham in the third quarter. He was down for several seconds but timeout was called and he remained in the game.

James also became the first frontcourt player and the 11th overall in league history to reach 8,000 assists.

Hill, one of four players acquired at the trade deadline, scored a season-high 26 points and Cleveland placed six in double figures.

Brooklyn broke an eight-game losing streak Monday by beating Chicago.

LEBRON VS. THE NCAA

James took a strong stance on the NCAA in light of the FBI’s investigation into recruiting in college basketball.

“The NCAA is corrupt, we know that,” he said. “Sorry, it’s going to make headlines, but it’s corrupt.”

James was drafted by the Cavaliers out of high school in 2003. He laughed when asked about some of the offers he received in recruiting, but didn’t give details.

“Listen, man. I can’t even talk about that,” he said. “Me and my mom was poor, I’ll tell you that, and they expected me to step foot on a college campus and not to go to the NBA? We weren’t going to be poor for long, I’ll tell you that.”

James would like to see the NBA expand the G-League into a farm system, an idea he wants to discuss with commissioner Adam Silver.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: F Jeff Green (sore lower back) missed his first game of the season. He played in the first 59 games, all off the bench. Green is averaging 10.6 points. … Lakers G Isaiah Thomas said the Cavs were in “panic mode” when they traded him before the deadline. Asked for a reaction, Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue joked “I’m panicking now.”

Nets: LeVert (right knee) and F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (right groin) saw action for the second straight game after returning from injuries. . Broooklyn began a five-game, 10-day road trip that ends on March 8 in Charlotte.

UP NEXT

Nets: Visit Sacramento on Thursday

Cavaliers: Host Philadelphia on Thursday.

Dwyane Wade winds back the clock, hits game-winner vs. 76ers (VIDEO)

Fans are happy Dwyane Wade is back with the Miami Heat. His “Vice” jersey has been selling like crazy, and it’s been a trip down memory lane for Heat fans as they try to hang on to eighth place in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Wade, 36, is still an inefficient player but no doubt heading back to South Beach after exiting the Cleveland Cavaliers fiasco has given him a bit of extra emotional juice.

That juice was on full display on Tuesday night as Wade helped Miami beat the Philadelphia 76ers. With just a few seconds remaining, Wade hit the go-ahead game-winner over Ben Simmons.

Via Twitter:

Miami beat the 76ers, 102-101.

Obama on NBA-NCAA relationship: “Not a sustainable way of doing business”

Barack Obama was somewhat of a surprise speaker during MIT’s Sloan Conference. How he fit into the sports analytics cabal wasn’t immediately clear, although the former President of the United States has made it abundantly known he’s a huge hoops fan.

Nevertheless, Obama spoke to the crowd at Sloan and although his speech wasn’t supposed to be made public, Reason.com reportedly got a copy of his comments to the crowd including his talking points regarding the NCAA.

We’ve already heard from LeBron James this week, who called the NCAA “corrupt” in the wake of a major pay-for-play investigation conducted by the FBI. The very real crime of money laundering notwithstanding, many feel the issue could be avoided entirely if players were simply paid their fair share relative to market value.

It appears Obama had similar thoughts, saying that he felt the G-League should be the developmental area for players wanting to get paid, sidestepping the moral quandary of poor college players wanting to take money from colleges to help their families.

Via Reason:

He discussed his own years as a mediocre high school basketball player, remarked that playing basketball with other people revealed much about their character, and opined that the NBA would be well-served by junior league “so that the NCAA is not serving as a farm system for the NBA with a bunch of kids who are unpaid but are under enormous financial pressure.”

“It’s just not a sustainable way of doing business,” said Obama. “Then when everybody acts shock that some kid from extraordinarily poor circumstances who’s got 5, 10, 15 million dollars waiting for him is going to be circled by everybody in a context in which people are making billions of dollars, it’s not good.” Creating an alternative league for people eventually headed to the NBA “won’t solve all the problems but what it will do is reduce the hypocrisy” of pretending that all student-athletes are both students and athletes.

The NCAA is a sham of an organization that extracts wealth from labor far below fair market value. Over the past two decades the voice of people who believe players should be paid just keeps getting louder and louder. Now we have the most valuable NBA player on the planet and a former President saying it’s time for some kind of change. Perhaps we’ll see it sooner rather than later.

Rumor: LeBron James visited Philadelphia schools over All-Star break

Are the Philadelphia 76ers the top contenders for the best free agent of 2018? The most recent news out of the city of Brotherly Love could bolster that opinion.

As if the LeBron James-to-Philadelphia hype wasn’t already ramping up, now we have a report that James visited some private schools for his children over the All-Star break in Philadelphia.

The news comes to us from NBC Sports Philadelphia where former NBAer and current commentator Alaa Abdelnaby dropped his knowledge on the subject.

Via NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“I’ve told this to a few other people, and I have no problem saying this, my brother lives in the Philadelphia area and he told me that LeBron, last week through a superintendent, was in the area checking out some private schools during the All-Star break,” Abdelnaby said.

Philly has looked good this season after years of being bottom feeders in the East. Players like Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Robert Covington, and Dario Saric form a young core that will be with the team for years. Health has been good for the Sixers this year — Markelle Fultz notwithstanding — and they currently sit seventh in the playoff race. LeBron has complimented Simmons in the past, and James has been gracious about the city trying to recruit him.

Even with all of that, this isn’t necessarily some kind of guarantee that LeBron would head to his Eastern Conference rival. Part of a free agent decision for a player of LeBron’s caliber would be doing things like vetting private schools in the area he might relocate his family. We’ve also had lots of stories about how LeBron has taken up residence in Los Angeles, buying and selling houses and whatnot.

Take this one with a grain of salt, but if it is true that LeBron has looked at private schools in the Philadelphia area that could mean that the Sixers are perhaps more seriously in the running to land James than previously thought.

It’s NBA/Saturday Night Live week: TNT goes to SNL Thursday; Saturday Charles Barkley hosts

The cast of Saturday Night Live has had some fun with Charles Barkley and the cast of Inside the NBA recently.

This Saturday night Charles Barkley hosts SNL for the fourth time. Because TNT loves its cross-promotion (The Alienist is pretty good, although not as good as the book), this Thursday night the cast of Inside the NBA will travel to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Plaza to do the Inside the NBA broadcast. Which promises to be entertaining.

What I really want to see is Kenan Thompson doing his Charles Barkley next to the actual Charles Barkley (although Thompson’s LaVar Ball with Barkley could be fun too).

You have probably blocked it out of your memory, but Barkley has hosted three times before (September 25, 1993; January 9, 2010; and January 7, 2012). This outtake may be the best thing from those shows.