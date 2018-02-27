Jon Stewart befuddled by JaVale McGee making turnaround jumper (video)

Jon Stewart was in New York to watch the Knicks lose the Warriors last night.
More specifically, Stewart had a front-row seat to watch JaVale McGee make a turnaround jumper.
That, understandably, was a lot for the comedian/Knicks fan to handle.
Jon Stewart was in New York to watch the Knicks lose the Warriors last night.
More specifically, Stewart had a front-row seat to watch JaVale McGee make a turnaround jumper.
That, understandably, was a lot for the comedian/Knicks fan to handle.
The cast of Saturday Night Live has had some fun with Charles Barkley and the cast of Inside the NBA recently.
This Saturday night Charles Barkley hosts SNL for the fourth time. Because TNT loves its cross-promotion (The Alienist is pretty good, although not as good as the book), this Thursday night the cast of Inside the NBA will travel to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Plaza to do the Inside the NBA broadcast. Which promises to be entertaining.
What I really want to see is Kenan Thompson doing his Charles Barkley next to the actual Charles Barkley (although Thompson’s LaVar Ball with Barkley could be fun too).
You have probably blocked it out of your memory, but Barkley has hosted three times before (September 25, 1993; January 9, 2010; and January 7, 2012). This outtake may be the best thing from those shows.
The Golden State Warriors are not going to visit the White House as NBA champions. This was mutual — they didn’t want to go and after coach Steve Kerr and players had spoken out against some of his President Donald Trump’s policies the White House didn’t issue/rescinded (depending on who you ask) the invitation to an event that has become a standard, tedious photo op.
That doesn’t mean the Warriors aren’t getting out and about in our nation’s capital before they take on the Wizards. From Chris Haynes of ESPN.
That’s an excellent way to spend the day — an educational experience and doing it with some area youth who might not otherwise be exposed to this kind of opportunity (plus how awesome a day is this for those youth).
If the Warriors want to help change America and guide it away from the policies of the current administration, doing things like this at the grassroots makes a more lasting difference long term. Not that the big picture legislative and electoral fights do not matter, they do, but helping shape the nation’s future at the level of youth is how lasting change happens.
Watch Dwyane Wade play the last couple of seasons, and the slippage is obvious.
The future Hall of Famer is averaging 10.9 points per game on 50.4 true shooting percentage, with a PER of 14.9 — all career lows. Things have been worse since he came to Miami at the trade deadline. Wade still has flashes, he still is an important influence in the locker room, but at age 36 and with long-bothersome keees, he is just not the same player.
He is a free agent this summer, and if he re-signs anywhere, it will be Miami. They will pay him what they can. The question is, does he want to play another year? Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald asked him just that.
“I don’t know,” Wade said. “I have told everybody around me that I am taking it after this season and go from there. It’s the first year I’ve ever went into the summer with that mind-set. I always went into it as a free agent or opting out of a deal to get another deal. This is the first summer I can say I’m just going into the summer and see how I feel and see the position this organization is in and go from there. I’m not really concerned with it, honestly. I’m cool with whatever I decide to do. It will be my decision…
“As you get older, it’s a different kind of grind to get ready for games, to get your body ready. [And] can you mentally go through another year and give it your all and not be checked out in the middle of that season [Udonis Haslem] always talked about, as you get older, you take it year by year. But this is the first summer that I will go into the summer and say I ain’t got much hair left, but I’m going to let my hair down and look at everything as a whole, my family and basketball.”
Wade has to answer the question that Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett recently did, and great players have had to grapple with for many years: Is he willing to go through the hard work this off-season (and during the season) to get his body ready to play again? It’s never about a love for the game with the greats. It’s ultimately not about the money, they have plenty. It’s not about wanting to be part of the team in the locker room and on the bus. Those are givens. The question is does he want to put in the time in the weight room, on the training table, with the medical staff and training staff to push his body to get it where he needs it to perform? There comes the point when it’s not worth it anymore.
Wade is still playing well enough Miami would bring him back for one more run. The ball will be in his court.
The self-serving, laughable facade of the NCAA’s amateurism is crumbling.
The FBI investigation (which included a raid on the office of prominent agent Andy Miller) has exposed what everyone in the game already knew — money has been changing hands to line the pockets players/families/influencers for a long time. Coaches are in on it, agents are in on it, shoe companies are in on it, but it’s all done within a “pay no attention to that man behind the curtain” system. Universities rake in the cash on the free labor of players in revenue sports — a college with a good basketball team sees alumni donations go up, the number of applicants to the school increase, there is a prestige factor, and it all more than pays for the seven-figure salary for the coach (which is not counting his shoe deal). Much of what the FBI has uncovered is not a federal crime, but the NCAA looks foolish. And this is far from over.
It leaves parents of athletes who could play major college sports with serious questions. LeBron James is one of those parents (LeBron James Jr., age 13, reportedly has standing offers at Duke and Kentucky.) Asked about it Tuesday at shootaround, LeBron — who skipped college to go to the NBA — ripped the NCAA. Via Dave McMenamin at ESPN.
“I don’t know if there’s any fixing the NCAA. I don’t think there is,” James said Tuesday. “It’s what’s been going on for many, many, many, many years. I don’t know how you can fix it. I don’t see how you can fix it….
“I’m not a fan of the NCAA,” James said. “I love watching March Madness. I think that’s incredible. I’m not a fan of how the kids don’t benefit from none of this, so it’s kind of a fine line and I’ve got a couple boys that could be headed in that direction, so there’s going to be some decisions that we as a family have to make. But I know, as the NBA, we have to figure out a way that we can shore up our farm league, and if kids feel like they don’t want to be a part of that NCAA program, then we have something here for them to be able to jump back on and not have to worry about going overseas all the time, I guess.
“We have to figure that out, but kids getting paid is nothing new under the sun. You all seen ‘Blue Chips’? It’s a real movie, seriously. … The NCAA is corrupt, we know that. Sorry, it’s going to make headlines, but it’s corrupt.”
LeBron went on to discuss another truth in this — the NBA plays a role in all of it.
The one-and-done rule is part of the reason the money flows the way it does: It’s of great value to shoe companies and colleges to get the five-star recruits to go to a specific school, so the benefits flow under the table. Sometimes it goes to the player, more often it goes to a family member or influential AAU coach or someone else who can help steer the player to a school. Think of it this way (and I use this example not because I have publishable evidence of specific wrongdoing, it’s just because I know the numbers): Under Armour signed a 15-year, $280 million shoe and apparel deal with UCLA in 2016, that’s $18.7 million a year to the university — and you can be sure the company expects to make a profit on top of that. So if you’re Under Armour, a $100,000 payout to steer an elite player to UCLA — where he will raise the school’s profile and sell jerseys/gear/shoes — is a minor additional investment.
In talks with the players union and consulting with colleges, the NBA apparently is moving (slowly) toward a system that allows teams to draft a player straight out of high school (if he goes to college he has to stay at least two years). Teams now have a better focus on developing players, and they have an expanded G-League, that can help players make the leap to the NBA better than a year in college, for the elite guys. It’s not for everyone, but for guys such as Ben Simmons what is the point of a season at LSU if you’re already looking ahead?
Maverick Carter, the right-hand business agent, and friend of LeBron James, put it this way in a fantastic roundtable at USA Today.
“I think the NBA and the teams have to really roll up their sleeves, put together a team, a task force, a committee, and really figure this out because it’s a very complex issue. You have young players, lots of them African Americans, but also not African Americans, who come up through the system as it is today and don’t get paid until they maybe make it to the NBA. But everybody else is getting paid along the way. AAU coaches, AAU teams, college coaches, college teams, colleges. So when they do take money, it’s only a story because the NCAA has these stupid-ass rules that are so archaic, so you have to fix that whole thing and figure out a way to do it. I own a piece of Liverpool football club, in European soccer, because the clubs have systems all the way down to the youth. They’ve figured out a way where they don’t have to deal with it.”