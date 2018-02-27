Getty Images

Dwyane Wade doesn’t know if he’s playing another season

Watch Dwyane Wade play the last couple of seasons, and the slippage is obvious.

The future Hall of Famer is averaging 10.9 points per game on 50.4 true shooting percentage, with a PER of 14.9 — all career lows. Things have been worse since he came to Miami at the trade deadline. Wade still has flashes, he still is an important influence in the locker room, but at age 36 and with long-bothersome keees, he is just not the same player.

He is a free agent this summer, and if he re-signs anywhere, it will be Miami. They will pay him what they can. The question is, does he want to play another year? Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald asked him just that.

“I don’t know,” Wade said. “I have told everybody around me that I am taking it after this season and go from there. It’s the first year I’ve ever went into the summer with that mind-set. I always went into it as a free agent or opting out of a deal to get another deal. This is the first summer I can say I’m just going into the summer and see how I feel and see the position this organization is in and go from there. I’m not really concerned with it, honestly. I’m cool with whatever I decide to do. It will be my decision…

“As you get older, it’s a different kind of grind to get ready for games, to get your body ready. [And] can you mentally go through another year and give it your all and not be checked out in the middle of that season [Udonis Haslem] always talked about, as you get older, you take it year by year. But this is the first summer that I will go into the summer and say I ain’t got much hair left, but I’m going to let my hair down and look at everything as a whole, my family and basketball.”

Wade has to answer the question that Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett recently did, and great players have had to grapple with for many years: Is he willing to go through the hard work this off-season (and during the season) to get his body ready to play again? It’s never about a love for the game with the greats. It’s ultimately not about the money, they have plenty. It’s not about wanting to be part of the team in the locker room and on the bus. Those are givens. The question is does he want to put in the time in the weight room, on the training table, with the medical staff and training staff to push his body to get it where he needs it to perform? There comes the point when it’s not worth it anymore.

Wade is still playing well enough Miami would bring him back for one more run. The ball will be in his court.

Rumor: LeBron James visited Philadelphia schools over All-Star break

Are the Philadelphia 76ers the top contenders for the best free agent of 2018? The most recent news out of the city of Brotherly Love could bolster that opinion.

As if the LeBron James-to-Philadelphia hype wasn’t already ramping up, now we have a report that James visited some private schools for his children over the All-Star break in Philadelphia.

The news comes to us from NBC Sports Philadelphia where former NBAer and current commentator Alaa Abdelnaby dropped his knowledge on the subject.

“I’ve told this to a few other people, and I have no problem saying this, my brother lives in the Philadelphia area and he told me that LeBron, last week through a superintendent, was in the area checking out some private schools during the All-Star break,” Abdelnaby said.

Philly has looked good this season after years of being bottom feeders in the East. Players like Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Robert Covington, and Dario Saric form a young core that will be with the team for years. Health has been good for the Sixers this year — Markelle Fultz notwithstanding — and they currently sit seventh in the playoff race. LeBron has complimented Simmons in the past, and James has been gracious about the city trying to recruit him.

Even with all of that, this isn’t necessarily some kind of guarantee that LeBron would head to his Eastern Conference rival. Part of a free agent decision for a player of LeBron’s caliber would be doing things like vetting private schools in the area he might relocate his family. We’ve also had lots of stories about how LeBron has taken up residence in Los Angeles, buying and selling houses and whatnot.

Take this one with a grain of salt, but if it is true that LeBron has looked at private schools in the Philadelphia area that could mean that the Sixers are perhaps more seriously in the running to land James than previously thought.

It’s NBA/Saturday Night Live week: TNT goes to SNL Thursday; Saturday Charles Barkley hosts

The cast of Saturday Night Live has had some fun with Charles Barkley and the cast of Inside the NBA recently.

This Saturday night Charles Barkley hosts SNL for the fourth time. Because TNT loves its cross-promotion (The Alienist is pretty good, although not as good as the book), this Thursday night the cast of Inside the NBA will travel to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Plaza to do the Inside the NBA broadcast. Which promises to be entertaining.

What I really want to see is Kenan Thompson doing his Charles Barkley next to the actual Charles Barkley (although Thompson’s LaVar Ball with Barkley could be fun too).

You have probably blocked it out of your memory, but Barkley has hosted three times before (September 25, 1993; January 9, 2010; and January 7, 2012). This outtake may be the best thing from those shows.

Warriors to spend day in Washington D.C. with local youth at African-American museum

The Golden State Warriors are not going to visit the White House as NBA champions. This was mutual — they didn’t want to go and after coach Steve Kerr and players had spoken out against some of his President Donald Trump’s policies the White House didn’t issue/rescinded (depending on who you ask) the invitation to an event that has become a standard, tedious photo op.

That doesn’t mean the Warriors aren’t getting out and about in our nation’s capital before they take on the Wizards. From Chris Haynes of ESPN.

That’s an excellent way to spend the day — an educational experience and doing it with some area youth who might not otherwise be exposed to this kind of opportunity (plus how awesome a day is this for those youth).

If the Warriors want to help change America and guide it away from the policies of the current administration, doing things like this at the grassroots makes a more lasting difference long term. Not that the big picture legislative and electoral fights do not matter, they do, but helping shape the nation’s future at the level of youth is how lasting change happens.

Jon Stewart befuddled by JaVale McGee making turnaround jumper (video)

Jon Stewart was in New York to watch the Knicks lose the Warriors last night.

More specifically, Stewart had a front-row seat to watch JaVale McGee make a turnaround jumper.

That, understandably, was a lot for the comedian/Knicks fan to handle.