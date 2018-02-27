Getty Images

Dwyane Wade, are you going to play another season? “I don’t know”

By Kurt HelinFeb 27, 2018
Watch Dwyane Wade play the last couple of seasons, and the slippage is obvious.

The future Hall of Famer is averaging 10.9 points per game on 50.4 true shooting percentage, with a PER of 14.9 — all career lows. Things have been worse since he came to Miami at the trade deadline. Wade still has flashes, he still is an important influence in the locker room, but at age 36 and with long-bothersome keees, he is just not the same player.

He is a free agent this summer, and if he re-signs anywhere, it will be Miami. They will pay him what they can. The question is, does he want to play another year? Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald asked him just that.

“I don’t know,” Wade said. “I have told everybody around me that I am taking it after this season and go from there. It’s the first year I’ve ever went into the summer with that mind-set. I always went into it as a free agent or opting out of a deal to get another deal. This is the first summer I can say I’m just going into the summer and see how I feel and see the position this organization is in and go from there. I’m not really concerned with it, honestly. I’m cool with whatever I decide to do. It will be my decision…

“As you get older, it’s a different kind of grind to get ready for games, to get your body ready. [And] can you mentally go through another year and give it your all and not be checked out in the middle of that season [Udonis Haslem] always talked about, as you get older, you take it year by year. But this is the first summer that I will go into the summer and say I ain’t got much hair left, but I’m going to let my hair down and look at everything as a whole, my family and basketball.”

Wade has to answer the question that Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett recently did, and great players have had to grapple with for many years: Is he willing to go through the hard work this off-season (and during the season) to get his body ready to play again? It’s never about a love for the game with the greats. It’s ultimately not about the money, they have plenty. It’s not about wanting to be part of the team in the locker room and on the bus. Those are givens. The question is does he want to put in the time in the weight room, on the training table, with the medical staff and training staff to push his body to get it where he needs it to perform? There comes the point when it’s not worth it anymore.

Wade is still playing well enough Miami would bring him back for one more run. The ball will be in his court.

LeBron James: “The NCAA is corrupt, we know that”

By Kurt HelinFeb 27, 2018
The self-serving, laughable facade of the NCAA’s amateurism is crumbling.

The FBI investigation (which included a raid on the office of prominent agent Andy Miller) has exposed what everyone in the game already knew — money has been changing hands to line the pockets players/families/influencers for a long time. Coaches are in on it, agents are in on it, shoe companies are in on it, but it’s all done within a “pay no attention to that man behind the curtain” system. Universities rake in the cash on the free labor of players in revenue sports — a college with a good basketball team sees alumni donations go up, the number of applicants to the school increase, there is a prestige factor, and it all more than pays for the seven-figure salary for the coach (which is not counting his shoe deal). Much of what the FBI has uncovered is not a federal crime, but the NCAA looks foolish. And this is far from over.

It leaves parents of athletes who could play major college sports with serious questions. LeBron James is one of those parents (LeBron James Jr., age 13, reportedly has standing offers at Duke and Kentucky.) Asked about it Tuesday at shootaround, LeBron — who skipped college to go to the NBA — ripped the NCAA. Via Dave McMenamin at ESPN.

“I don’t know if there’s any fixing the NCAA. I don’t think there is,” James said Tuesday. “It’s what’s been going on for many, many, many, many years. I don’t know how you can fix it. I don’t see how you can fix it….

“I’m not a fan of the NCAA,” James said. “I love watching March Madness. I think that’s incredible. I’m not a fan of how the kids don’t benefit from none of this, so it’s kind of a fine line and I’ve got a couple boys that could be headed in that direction, so there’s going to be some decisions that we as a family have to make. But I know, as the NBA, we have to figure out a way that we can shore up our farm league, and if kids feel like they don’t want to be a part of that NCAA program, then we have something here for them to be able to jump back on and not have to worry about going overseas all the time, I guess.

“We have to figure that out, but kids getting paid is nothing new under the sun. You all seen ‘Blue Chips’? It’s a real movie, seriously. … The NCAA is corrupt, we know that. Sorry, it’s going to make headlines, but it’s corrupt.”

LeBron went on to discuss another truth in this — the NBA plays a role in all of it.

The one-and-done rule is part of the reason the money flows the way it does: It’s of great value to shoe companies and colleges to get the five-star recruits to go to a specific school, so the benefits flow under the table. Sometimes it goes to the player, more often it goes to a family member or influential AAU coach or someone else who can help steer the player to a school. Think of it this way (and I use this example not because I have publishable evidence of specific wrongdoing, it’s just because I know the numbers): Under Armour signed a 15-year, $280 million shoe and apparel deal with UCLA in 2016, that’s $18.7 million a year to the university — and you can be sure the company expects to make a profit on top of that. So if you’re Under Armour, a $100,000 payout to steer an elite player to UCLA — where he will raise the school’s profile and sell jerseys/gear/shoes — is a minor additional investment.

In talks with the players union and consulting with colleges, the NBA apparently is moving (slowly) toward a system that allows teams to draft a player straight out of high school (if he goes to college he has to stay at least two years). Teams now have a better focus on developing players, and they have an expanded G-League, that can help players make the leap to the NBA better than a year in college, for the elite guys. It’s not for everyone, but for guys such as Ben Simmons what is the point of a season at LSU if you’re already looking ahead?

Maverick Carter, the right-hand business agent, and friend of LeBron James, put it this way in a fantastic roundtable at USA Today.

“I think the NBA and the teams have to really roll up their sleeves, put together a team, a task force, a committee, and really figure this out because it’s a very complex issue. You have young players, lots of them African Americans, but also not African Americans, who come up through the system as it is today and don’t get paid until they maybe make it to the NBA. But everybody else is getting paid along the way. AAU coaches, AAU teams, college coaches, college teams, colleges. So when they do take money, it’s only a story because the NCAA has these stupid-ass rules that are so archaic, so you have to fix that whole thing and figure out a way to do it. I own a piece of Liverpool football club, in European soccer, because the clubs have systems all the way down to the youth. They’ve figured out a way where they don’t have to deal with it.”

 

Florida school shooting victim buried in Dwyane Wade jersey

Associated PressFeb 27, 2018
MIAMI (AP) — One of the Florida school shooting victims was buried in a Dwyane Wade jersey, and the Miami Heat guard says he was touched to learn that.

Wade said Monday it was difficult to find the words to describe the emotions of his reaction.

Joaquin Oliver, 17, was excited about Wade’s recent return to the Heat. His parents revealed Sunday on Univision talk show Al Punto that Oliver was buried Feb. 17 in his Heat jersey bearing Wade’s number.

“You just try to hope that the time where he was alive, that you were able to bring some form of joy to his life,” Wade said. “I don’t even know the word for it. … On Twitter I said, ‘You’re going to make me cry .”‘

 

Paul George: Thunder’s big three officiated differently

By Dan FeldmanFeb 27, 2018
LeBron James complained referees aren’t treating him fairly.

Now, Paul George is taking his turn on behalf of himself, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.

Fred Katz of The Norman Transcript:

George:

It’s tough. We’re so aggressive. We play at the rim constantly. We’re just officiated differently, all three of us. And it’s tough. At least one of us should get the benefit of the doubt. But when we’re on that floor, no one is getting the better side of that whistle. But we’re going to keep attacking. We’re going to keep being aggressive. That’s our job, to put pressure on them. At some point it’s got to work out for us.

I don’t see a unique conundrum officiating Oklahoma City’s stars the way there is with LeBron.

LeBron is bigger/faster/stronger than anyone else in NBA history. He creates and draws contact at an incredibly high rate, and officials are loathe to blow the whistle every time. (Shaquille O’Neal presented similar issues.)

The Thunder stars just don’t create havoc on that scale. Westbrook is incredibly athletic and strong, but he’s not as big.

For a baseline, here are the percentage of times each Oklahoma City star draws a foul on drives (league average: 6.7%):

  • Anthony 14.4%
  • George 10.4%
  • Westbrook 6.3%

And post-ups (league average: 5.8%)

  • Anthony 10.2%
  • Westbrook 7.0%
  • George 1.4%

These numbers seem about right.

Westbrook drives a lot. A lot. He’s not a great finisher, but even mediocre finishers are more efficient than other play types. Westbrook’s major asset is the volume of his drives, not the efficiency of each. But that drive-without-abandon strategy means more drives against prepared defenses. They can’t always stop him, but they’re also less likely to be out of position and foul.

George isn’t much of a post-up player. Very good player overall, but post-ups aren’t his game. So, I wouldn’t expect him to draw a lot of fouls there.

Anthony leading in foul rate in both categories is also logical. He has taken a backseat to his co-stars in the Thunder offense. So, he’s more likely to attack when he has a mismatch – meaning the defender is more prone to fouling.

To be clear, these numbers don’t tell the whole story. Westbrook, George and Anthony are excellent offensive players, and maybe they should draw even more fouls. Without reviewing every offensive play, it’s impossible to say.

But a cursory look hints at roughly proper officiating, which hints at George – who fined earlier this season for criticizing officiating – being blinded by his personal bias and taking his complaints too far.

Lonzo Ball loses shooting contest to shoeless Bow Wow (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 27, 2018
Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball is having an all-time bad shooting season – 41% on 2-pointers, 32% on 3-pointers, 50% on free throws.

His year just took an embarrassing, though not meaningful, turn.

Ball lost a shooting contest to a shoeless Bow Wow, and the rapper’s celebration including posting video to Instagram:

Ignore that, according to Bow Wow, Ball won the first contest. Ignore that Ball is just working his way back from injury.

Whew boy, this looks hilarious.