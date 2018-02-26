Associated Press

Three Things to Know: So, about that new-look Cavaliers juggernaut…

By Kurt HelinFeb 26, 2018, 7:51 AM EST
Leave a comment

Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Spurs defeat of Cavaliers a reminder the team has a lot of questions still, then LeBron James lashes out at officials. The change was so sudden and so jarring it jolted us all — after a month of watching Cleveland play dispirited, unimpressive basketball, the post-trade deadline Cavaliers looked like a different team (which they pretty much were). Guys helped each other and switched on defense. LeBron James was energized again. Cleveland looked like the best team in the East again for a couple of games.

People lept to conclusions — “the Cavs are back in the Finals for sure” — when we didn’t really know how good this Cleveland team was yet. The new players were younger and more athletic, they brought energy, but also had question marks. What would happen when teams got a little film and started to attack them at weak points?

Those Cavaliers have lost two of three, falling to the Spurs on Sunday in a nationally televised game where they looked like a bunch of new players trying to figure each other out on offense. Don’t blame LeBron, he had 33 points on 25 shots, plus 13 rebounds and 9 assists. And he was making plays like this.

LeBron didn’t get much help. J.R. Smith played like he did during the Knicks Sunday day games, going 0-of-6 from the floor and just being disengaged. George Hill was so bad Jordan Clarkson took most of his second-half minutes. Cedi Osman looked like a rookie. The Jeff Green at the five experiment was a mess. I could go on, but you get the idea.

The Cavaliers were out of sync on offense. You can argue this was just an off-shooting night for the Cleveland — they shot 41.8 percent overall and just 23.5 percent from three — but it was more than just missing good looks. The games against the Wizards and Spurs (both losses) have been a reminder that this new roster still has a long way to go and not a lot of time to develop the kind of chemistry they need.

As for Sunday’s game itself, the Spurs went on a 16-0 run starting late in the third and carrying into the fourth to take a double-digit lead, and that was the ballgame. The Spurs never let the Cavs back in it meaningfully and won 110-94

San Antonio was physical with the Cavs, and after the game LeBron decided to take on a $25,000 fine (you know it’s coming) to lobby future officials.

We’ll see if it works, but the officials are not LeBron’s biggest concern right now.

2) James Harden drops 41, Rockets win streak up to 12. Houston is the hottest, best team in the NBA right now. Sunday, the beard dropped 41 points to lead the Rockets to their 12th straight win, beating a Denver team that has been playing well of late.

Here’s the question I keep getting asked about the Rockets: Can they beat the Warriors in a playoff series? I’m not sold. Houston has the best chance of any team, it may be the only team with a chance against a healthy Golden State, but a lot of questions remain. What happens when teams drill down on matchups in the playoffs, dragging Harden or Ryan Anderson into every pick-and-roll (they have been better defenders this season, but the playoffs are a different animal)? Harden and Chris Paul have had their postseason foibles, are both ready to step into this bigger stage? Houston can score with Golden State, but even with P.J. Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute are they going to be able to get enough stops on Durant and Curry? Golden State’s versatility is part of what makes them great, they can find a weakness and exploit it like no other, I’m not convinced the Rockets can match that in a playoff series.

But it’s going to be fun to watch.

3) RIP agent Dan Fegan. This is tragic news. Longtime NBA power broker agent Dan Fegan died in a car crash Sunday at the age of 56. According to the police, Fegan was driving in Aspen, Colo., and as he tried to merge onto the highway he was hit by a bus. His son and another passenger had to be airlifted to a Denver hospital, where both are in serious condition.

Fegan had a long list of top NBA players as clients for many years (John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Dwight Howard and many others) because he was a fierce negotiator on their behalf. He frustrated front offices at times, but he was also respected for his passion and dedication. And he will be missed by many. There was an outpouring of grief and sadness around the league, and on social media.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

LeBron James criticizes officials: “I’m getting hit, slapped and grabbed” (VIDEO)

AP
By Dane CarbaughFeb 25, 2018, 10:00 PM EST
8 Comments

Bets are now being placed for the size of fine that LeBron James will receive from the the office after his comments following the Cleveland Cavaliers loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, 110-94.

After the game, James told reporters that he was sick of the officiating with reference to his drives. In particular, LeBron pointed out that he felt that shooters were being better protected than some of the more powerful drivers like him.

LeBron recorded a near triple-double in the loss to San Antonio, scoring 33 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists. That still wasn’t enough for the Cavaliers to push past their Western Conference rivals as LeBron & Co. lost by 16.

Via Twitter:

We saw quite a bit of complaining about officiating to start the season as the NBA has rotated in some less-experienced referees. Gregg Popovich got his fill. Kevin Durant went off. Steve Kerr blasted the refs. James Harden had strong words about an officiating setup. Patrick Patterson got fined $10,000 for criticizing the refs.

Fans and players alike were pushing for the league, NBRA, and NBPA to meet, which they were supposed to have done. We’re only a few days out from the All-Star break, so we still have yet to decide whether a change has taken place on the floor.

How he has been officiated has been a complaint of LeBron’s all season long, and so it’s not great news that he is talking about it just a week away from the All-Star game. James has posted the second-lowest FTA per 100 possessions of his career in 2017-18, trailing only his rookie season.

Report: Dan Fegan, former agent for John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins, dies in car crash

via Twitter
By Dane CarbaughFeb 25, 2018, 8:00 PM EST
5 Comments

Dan Fegan, the former NBA agent for players like John Wall, Dwight Howard, and DeMarcus Cousins has reportedly passed away.

Fegan, 56, was at one point a representative for other big-name players including Chandler Parsons, DeAndre Jordan, Austin Rivers, and Ed Davis. He had a public falling out in 2017 with his agency, Independant Sports & Entertainment (ISE). Fegan and ISE had filed suits against each other in 2017 after Fegan was fired.

The report of Fegan’s death comes from Aspen, Colo. where early on Sunday morning Fegan’s car collided with a bus.

Via Aspen Times:

Fegan was killed when the SUV he was driving was hit by a Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus along Highway 82, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Two other passengers in the SUV, a 29-year-old woman from California and Fegan’s 5-year-old son, were airlifted to a hospital in Denver with serious injuries, according to Colorado State Trooper Gabe Easton. The name of the woman has not been released.

There was one passenger on the Glenwood Springs-bound bus, Easton said. Although they were “shaken up,” the bus driver and passenger were not injured, RFTA CEO Dan Blankenship said.

Awful news for Fegan’s family. Hopefully his son and the other passenger make a speedy recovery.

Gregg Popovich on Fox News pundit attacking LeBron James: “Unbelievable”

By Dane CarbaughFeb 25, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
26 Comments

Fox News pundit Laura Ingraham launched an attack at Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James after the NBA star voiced his opinion on Donald Trump. LeBron had done so many times before, alongside other notable NBA personalities like Kevin Durant and Steve Kerr.

This instance of LeBron speaking up apparently struck Ingraham in some type of way, enough to invoke a shot at James’ intelligence and speaking mannerisms in thinly-veiled comments. Ingraham told James to “shut up and dribble” which sparked the ire of many around the league. LeBron responded in kind, and most considered Ingraham’s racially-tinged tirade to be par for the course from that particular outlet.

Ingraham, who failed to do basic research on LeBron’s background, community leadership, and charitable contributions, also drew criticism from San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. Speaking before San Antonio’s game against the Cavaliers, Popovich told a crowd that Ingraham’s comments said more about her than about LeBron, and that he was happy the game had such a positive role model for young fans in James.

Via Twitter:

Shoutout to Popovich for continuing to be a voice from such a prominent position within sports and pop culture. A small group of people keep responding to the Spurs coach much in the way Ingraham posited to LeBron, that he should stick to sports. Popovich, of course, is a veteran of the Air Force, worked his way up to Major, was at one point fluent in Russian, and worked in the intelligence sector. He’s uniquely qualified to comment on political happenings.

It’s good that guys like Pop and LeBron haven’t exhausted themselves even though the discussion about what they say is undoubtedly tiring.

Jimmy Butler has surgery on right meniscus, no timetable for return

Getty
By Dane CarbaughFeb 25, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
1 Comment

The playoff picture in the Western Conference became much more opaque after Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler went down with a knee injury earlier in the week.

Reports out of Minnesota was that Butler had suffered a right meniscus injury, ducking what many had feared was an ACL tear. According to the team, Butler had successful surgery on his right meniscus this weekend.

As of Sunday morning they did not have a timetable for his return.

Via Twitter:

Minnesota currently stands third in the West but they will have a hard time fending off the rest of the playoff hopeful teams below them without their star player.

For his part, Butler is hoping he will be back in time for the playoffs. Early reports were that the team was thinking his recovery had a 4-to-6 week timeline, but again nothing has been set. Meniscus recovery times vary greatly depending on the issue at hand and the procedure done, neither of which we have details on at this time.

The Timberwolves have the 15th most difficult strength of schedule ahead of them according to Tankathon.com, with games against major Western Conference opponents ahead of them as well as bottom-dwellers like the Memphis Grizzlies.

Minnesota has been a good story all season long. No doubt many will bring up Tom Thibodeau’s workload once again with Butler injured, something compounded by Butler apparently requesting to rest during the 2018 All-Star Game.

Wolves fans have been waiting a long time for this. They don’t deserve this kind of punishment at this late a date, but the Basketball Gods are cruel and unceasingly unforgiving.