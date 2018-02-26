Three billboards outside Cleveland urge LeBron to choose Philadelphia this summer

The movie “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” is considered one of the top contenders for the Best Picture Oscar this Sunday night, and very likely will earn Frances McDormand a Best Actress statue.
One Philadelphia company is spinning the theme of that movie into a pitch to bring LeBron James to the Sixers this summer.
Power Home Remodeling of Chester, Pennsylvania, bought three billboards outside Cleveland aimed at LeBron.
Clever marketing ploy. Heck, we’re writing about them and mentioning the company’s name.
Philly does get mentioned as a dark horse candidate for LeBron in some circles around the league. The logic goes something like this: The Cavaliers fall short of the Finals after a loss to Boston/Toronto, LeBron looks at the lay of the land in the East, considers his strained relationship with owner Dan Gilbert, and decides to leave the Cavaliers again. However, he doesn’t want to go to the deep and packed West, so instead he chooses to team up with rising young stars in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons and make the Sixers contenders — and the Sixers will have space for a max deal (with a couple of small moves).
It’s not entirely crazy. It’s also not likely. There are a whole lot of ifs and questions there, chief among them is LeBron going to bet his ring chase on Embiid’s health?
All the LeBron rumors are going to make for an interesting run-up to July 1.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright is pleading not guilty to murder charges in his death more than seven years ago.
Sherra Wright’s lawyers entered the plea Monday in Shelby County criminal court in Tennessee. Wright wore an orange jail jumpsuit and responded “no sir” when asked by Judge Lee Coffee if she had any questions about the case.
She was arrested in December in Riverside County, California, more than seven years after Lorenzen Wright’s decomposing body was found in a suburban Memphis field. He was missing for 10 days before his body was found on July 28, 2010.
Another person charged with first-degree murder in the case, Billy Turner, has pleaded not guilty. Wright and Turner are scheduled to appear in court on March 19.
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are investigating whether they can identify the fan who racially taunted San Antonio guard Patty Mills.
Mills is black and from Australia with an Aboriginal heritage. He was at the foul line in the fourth quarter Sunday when a male spectator can be heard on the ABC broadcast yelling, “Hey, Jamaican dog, they want their bobsledder back. Hey, Mills, Jamaica just called, they want their bobsledder back!”
Mills posted a message on Twitter following the game thanking a fan who tweeted a clip of the taunts:
A Cavaliers spokesman said Monday the team is reviewing the matter.
Mills was not asked about being harassed following the Spurs’ 110-94 win.
Gregg Popovich doesn’t make public pronouncements without a purpose. When he spoke out last week saying he would be surprised if Kawhi Leonard was back this season, there were two audiences. One was the guys in the locker room now, basically saying “don’t bank on a savior coming back, get this done yourself.”
The other was Kawhi Leonard himself — get back here now or we are moving on. There was legitimate tension between the Spurs and Leonard’s camp, although it got overblown in some quarters. This wasn’t a divorce in the making, this was spending a night on the couch while things cooled down.
Leonard is now back with the Spurs working out and plans to return to the court next month, reports Michael C. Wright and Adrian Wojnarowski at ESPN.
San Antonio star Kawhi Leonard plans to resume working with the team at the Spurs’ practice facility this week — with the hopes of returning to the lineup sometime in March, league sources told ESPN….
Leonard isn’t expected to immediately start engaging in full five-on-five practices with his teammates, but the goal is to advance toward that level of engagement in the near future, league sources said.
Leonard had been out for the start of the season with this injury until a 9-game return that started in December. By mid-January Leonard himself pulled the plug, not feeling right, and went to New York to get a second opinion from other specialists.
Now he’s going to give it a go again.
If Leonard is back for the playoffs and in his usual form, the Spurs become a much bigger threat in the West (not a contender, but dangerous).
If he proves to be healthy, it also could end the speculation about Leonard’s future and the tension between him and the Spurs. Leonard is eligible to be offered a “designated veteran” supermax extension this summer (the same deal that Stephen Curry and John Wall got). It would be an extra year and as much $50 million more guaranteed than any other team can offer — you think he’s walking away from that? Just like Popovich smoothed things over with LaMarcus Aldridge last summer when he demanded a trade, Pop will do the same with Leonard. Those two still think alike.
Marco Belinelli got bought out by the Hawks then signed with the 76ers.
Ersan Ilyasova got bought out by the Hawks then… will sign with the 76ers.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
Ilyasova and Belinelli provide a much-needed infusion of shooting to the 76ers. A stretch four, Ilyasova plays good team defense, but he’s not athletic enough for some matchups.
This is a homecoming of sorts for Ilyasova, who began last season in Philadelphia before getting traded to Atlanta. He should hit the ground running for a team jockeying for playoff position.