Russell Westbrook gets off bench, lightly pushes taunting Nick Young (video)

But it wasn’t the only tense and controversial moment involving Westbrook.
Nick Young made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter then turned toward Oklahoma City’s bench to celebrate. Like many of his teammates sitting on the bench, Westbrook stood up for the stoppage. But Westbrook dashed toward Young and lightly pushed him on the back.
This wasn’t a shove. It was barely a push. It was just a frustrated Westbrook – his team trailed by 18 at that point and lost by 32 – telling Young he’s not welcomed in that area.
It didn’t escalate into anything more, but this is also the type of thing that easily could. In a league where a player leaving the bench for any reason during an altercation draws a one-game suspension, the NBA could crack down on a player leaving the bench to start an altercation – even if it ended at the first push, even if that push was light, even if it coincided with a stoppage.
The penalty needn’t be harsh. A technical foul is probably more appropriate than a fine, and a suspension would be overkill. But it’s probably best to make clear this is unacceptable.
He’s arguably the best player on the Eastern Conference’s best team. His contract his massive. His steady improvement is finally getting widespread attention, as he and the Raptors transition to a more dynamic offensive style.
Then – the day before his fourth All-Star game, played in Los Angeles, near his native Compton – DeRozan tweeted:
“It’s one of them things that no matter how indestructible we look like we are, we’re all human at the end of the day,” the 28-year-old Raptors all-star said. “We all got feelings . . . all of that. Sometimes . . . it gets the best of you, where times everything in the whole world’s on top of you.”
“I always have various nights,” he said in a wide-ranging and wildly open glimpse into his private life. “I’ve always been like that since I was young, but I think that’s where my demeanour comes from.
“I’m so quiet, if you don’t know me. I stay standoffish in a sense, in my own personal space, to be able to cope with whatever it is you’ve got to cope with.”
“I had friends that I thought was perfectly fine, next thing you know they’re a drug addict and can’t remember yesterday . . . I never had a drink in my life because I grew up seeing so many people drinking their life away to suppress the (troubles) they were going through, you know what I mean?”
I appreciate DeRozan’s candor. It takes courage to open up about things like this.
Hopefully, his comments serve as a message to everyone:
To those going through something similar, you’re not alone. Many have worked and are working through these issues.
To those not going through something similar, remember others are. No matter how people look from afar, we can’t know what’s in their mind, and empathy should be the initial reaction.
Gregg Popovich strongly supports LeBron’s courage to speak out
CLEVELAND (AP) — San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich hopes LeBron James never stops speaking up.
Long an admirer of Cleveland’s superstar, Popovich praised James for his activism and for being a role model to “millions” of kids. Popovich also defended James’ right to speak after he was recently criticized by Fox News commentator Laura Ingraham, who said the NBA’s most high-profile player should “shut up and dribble” after he criticized President Donald Trump.
“To me, when I heard about that, it was just an unbelievable show of arrogance for a talking head to try and tell someone else if they can speak, what they can speak about and when and where to do it,” Popovich said before the Spurs faced James and the Cavaliers. “It’s just ludicrous, but to not have a feel for who this guy is.
“I mean, think about when he came into public view, how young was he? And to this day he hasn’t missed a step, he hasn’t fallen off the ledge and he’s been a brilliant example for millions of kids, especially kids with lesser opportunity and haven’t had the same advantages as others.
“They see in this guy somebody who has consistently exhibited excellence in the workplace and gives them a voice and lets them know that you can speak about anything.”
James and Popovich have developed a strong bond during their years together, facing each other three times in the NBA Finals. Popovich also was an assistant coach to James on the 2004 U.S. Olympic team.
Popovich shrugged off his links to James.
“His career is way bigger than he and Pop,” Popovich said with a laugh. “There’s a great respect that goes both ways, for sure. I love the guy. But I guess we’ve both been around for a while and competed a few times and we’ve each won and lost. But it’s never been an individual sort of thing. He’s always been a team guy and hopefully I’m the same way.”
Popovich said he’s never been around a player like James, who doesn’t seem to be showing any signs of slowing down at 33. And while Popovich marvels at James’ physical gifts, he’s more impressed by how the four-time MVP carries himself off the floor.
James has had a major impact in Northeast Ohio with his community efforts. His foundation has supported kids in the Akron area to attend college tuition free, which is why Popovich was so put off by Ingraham’s remarks.
“It’s kind of like the `Black Panther’ movie,” Popovich said. “How cool is that for kids to see that, to have that superhero? Well, LeBron’s been that for a long time. For somebody to be totally numb to that and attack him in such a childish way really speaks more volumes about that individual than it does LeBron. He’s very, very special. We should all be very proud that we have someone like that who’s willing to speak about a variety of topics and you listen to them all.”
Three Things to Know: So, about that new-look Cavaliers juggernaut…
1) Spurs defeat of Cavaliers a reminder the team has a lot of questions still, then LeBron James lashes out at officials. The change was so sudden and so jarring it jolted us all — after a month of watching Cleveland play dispirited, unimpressive basketball, the post-trade deadline Cavaliers looked like a different team (which they pretty much were). Guys helped each other and switched on defense. LeBron James was energized again. Cleveland looked like the best team in the East again for a couple of games.
People lept to conclusions — “the Cavs are back in the Finals for sure” — when we didn’t really know how good this Cleveland team was yet. The new players were younger and more athletic, they brought energy, but also had question marks. What would happen when teams got a little film and started to attack them at weak points?
Those Cavaliers have lost two of three, falling to the Spurs on Sunday in a nationally televised game where they looked like a bunch of new players trying to figure each other out on offense. Don’t blame LeBron, he had 33 points on 25 shots, plus 13 rebounds and 9 assists. And he was making plays like this.
LeBron didn’t get much help. J.R. Smith played like he did during the Knicks Sunday day games, going 0-of-6 from the floor and just being disengaged. George Hill was so bad Jordan Clarkson took most of his second-half minutes. Cedi Osman looked like a rookie. The Jeff Green at the five experiment was a mess. I could go on, but you get the idea.
The Cavaliers were out of sync on offense. You can argue this was just an off-shooting night for the Cleveland — they shot 41.8 percent overall and just 23.5 percent from three — but it was more than just missing good looks. The games against the Wizards and Spurs (both losses) have been a reminder that this new roster still has a long way to go and not a lot of time to develop the kind of chemistry they need.
As for Sunday’s game itself, the Spurs went on a 16-0 run starting late in the third and carrying into the fourth to take a double-digit lead, and that was the ballgame. The Spurs never let the Cavs back in it meaningfully and won 110-94
San Antonio was physical with the Cavs, and after the game LeBron decided to take on a $25,000 fine (you know it’s coming) to lobby future officials.
We’ll see if it works, but the officials are not LeBron’s biggest concern right now.
2) James Harden drops 41, Rockets win streak up to 12. Houston is the hottest, best team in the NBA right now. Sunday, the beard dropped 41 points to lead the Rockets to their 12th straight win, beating a Denver team that has been playing well of late.
Here’s the question I keep getting asked about the Rockets: Can they beat the Warriors in a playoff series? I’m not sold. Houston has the best chance of any team, it may be the only team with a chance against a healthy Golden State, but a lot of questions remain. What happens when teams drill down on matchups in the playoffs, dragging Harden or Ryan Anderson into every pick-and-roll (they have been better defenders this season, but the playoffs are a different animal)? Harden and Chris Paul have had their postseason foibles, are both ready to step into this bigger stage? Houston can score with Golden State, but even with P.J. Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute are they going to be able to get enough stops on Durant and Curry? Golden State’s versatility is part of what makes them great, they can find a weakness and exploit it like no other, I’m not convinced the Rockets can match that in a playoff series.
But it’s going to be fun to watch.
3) RIP agent Dan Fegan. This is tragic news. Longtime NBA power broker agent Dan Fegan died in a car crash Sunday at the age of 56. According to the police, Fegan was driving in Aspen, Colo., and as he tried to merge onto the highway he was hit by a bus. His son and another passenger had to be airlifted to a Denver hospital, where both are in serious condition.
Fegan had a long list of top NBA players as clients for many years (John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Dwight Howard and many others) because he was a fierce negotiator on their behalf. He frustrated front offices at times, but he was also respected for his passion and dedication. And he will be missed by many. There was an outpouring of grief and sadness around the league, and on social media.
I can’t believe you are gone. I am forever grateful for what you did for me and will never forget that. This isn’t fair but i know you are in a better place and we will have a glass of red again someday. #RipDanFeganpic.twitter.com/uyQXuXaQuC
We lost a general today. If it weren’t for you I wouldn’t have had another shot at what I live and love to do. Thank you Dan Faegan for everything you did for me and my family and so many others. Rest easy and I’ll see you soon🙏🏿
Bets are now being placed for the size of fine that LeBron James will receive from the the office after his comments following the Cleveland Cavaliers loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, 110-94.
After the game, James told reporters that he was sick of the officiating with reference to his drives. In particular, LeBron pointed out that he felt that shooters were being better protected than some of the more powerful drivers like him.
LeBron recorded a near triple-double in the loss to San Antonio, scoring 33 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists. That still wasn’t enough for the Cavaliers to push past their Western Conference rivals as LeBron & Co. lost by 16.
Fans and players alike were pushing for the league, NBRA, and NBPA to meet, which they were supposed to have done. We’re only a few days out from the All-Star break, so we still have yet to decide whether a change has taken place on the floor.
How he has been officiated has been a complaint of LeBron’s all season long, and so it’s not great news that he is talking about it just a week away from the All-Star game. James has posted the second-lowest FTA per 100 possessions of his career in 2017-18, trailing only his rookie season.