Report: NBA won’t punish Zaza Pachulia for fall onto Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook called Zaza Pachulia dirty after the Warriors center fell onto him. Kyrie Irving called on the NBA to look into Pachulia.

Apparently, the league did and… found nothing punishable.

Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post:

For those hoping/wondering/expecting the NBA to discipline Zaza Pachulia in the wake of Saturday's incident with Russell Westbrook, I can report the NBA will not be taking any action against him. Pachulia and the Warriors play the Knicks at MSG tonight. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 26, 2018

Did Pachulia intend to hurt Westbrook? Was Pachulia reckless? Clumsily knocked over by slight contact from teammate Nick Young?

I don’t know, and I’m OK with the league not issuing punishment when it’s unclear. Perhaps, Pachulia is just taking advantage of that plausible deniability, and that would stink. But the NBA should need more than an educated guess to issue suspensions and fines.

Pachulia’s reputation won’t get him any of the benefit of the doubt. Especially with the league not punishing him, it’s only a matter of time until opposing players use these plausibly deniable dirty tricks on Pachulia himself.