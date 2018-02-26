Report: NBA won’t punish Zaza Pachulia for fall onto Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook called Zaza Pachulia dirty after the Warriors center fell onto him. Kyrie Irving called on the NBA to look into Pachulia.
Apparently, the league did and… found nothing punishable.
Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post:
Did Pachulia intend to hurt Westbrook? Was Pachulia reckless? Clumsily knocked over by slight contact from teammate Nick Young?
I don’t know, and I’m OK with the league not issuing punishment when it’s unclear. Perhaps, Pachulia is just taking advantage of that plausible deniability, and that would stink. But the NBA should need more than an educated guess to issue suspensions and fines.
Pachulia’s reputation won’t get him any of the benefit of the doubt. Especially with the league not punishing him, it’s only a matter of time until opposing players use these plausibly deniable dirty tricks on Pachulia himself.
Marco Belinelli got bought out by the Hawks then signed with the 76ers.
Ersan Ilyasova got bought out by the Hawks then… will sign with the 76ers.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
Ilyasova and Belinelli provide a much-needed infusion of shooting to the 76ers. A stretch four, Ilyasova plays good team defense, but he’s not athletic enough for some matchups.
This is a homecoming of sorts for Ilyasova, who began last season in Philadelphia before getting traded to Atlanta. He should hit the ground running for a team jockeying for playoff position.
Just as Stan Van Gundy was railing against the awful system for freshman-aged basketball players…
Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr. suffered a major back injury in November, and it seemed likely the potential top-three pick would miss the entire season. But Porter has already been cleared to practice.
Jeff Goodman of ESPN:
More than 10 NBA general managers and high-ranking executives told ESPN they would advise Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr., a projected lottery pick, to come back and play this season.
Easy for these executives to say. They’re anonymous and paid market rate.
Porter’s compensation is held artificially low by the NCAA cartel. Should he really risk his health before he’s allowed to cash in?
NBA executives want to evaluate draft prospects fully, and this is a way to pressure Porter toward granting more exposure. But time and time again, NBA teams choose the unknown over the known in the draft. They’re bothered by discovered flaws more than they’re excited by understood strengths.
If he comes back and struggles and/or gives teams access to his medical information and it raises red flags, Porter could fall significantly in the draft. But if he stays off the court and keeps his medical information to himself, I’d bet on him getting picked in the top half of the lottery.
Sure, he could move up by playing well – maybe all the way to the No. 1 pick. But given his compensation at Missouri, it just doesn’t seem to be worth the risk.
Jimmy Butler underwent meniscus surgery on his right knee, but the Timberwolves didn’t reveal a timeline. Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported 4-6 weeks.
Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer:
An NBA executive explained to me that the Yahoo Sports’ timeline suggests that the torn part of the meniscus will be “shaved” via arthroscopic surgery, which often leads to a faster recovery, but can lead to pain or complications down the line. The alternative was for Butler to undergo a full repair, which involves sewing the tear together like you might mend ripped jeans. That route would have produced fewer potential complications, but also would have sidelined him the rest of the season.
It wouldn’t be surprising if the ultra-competitive Butler and hard-driving Tom Thibodeau chose this plan because they value the present over the future. In fact, this report will undoubtedly fuel that narrative.
But we don’t know enough about Butler’s injury to say for certain what his options were. A repair isn’t always possible.
Still, regardless of how Butler got here, this will affect the rest of his career. Butler can become an unrestricted free agent next year, when he’ll be 29. How much will teams value him then?
If Butler returns and plays well, especially if he helps Minnesota in the playoffs, that will matter a great deal. But so will Butler’s long-term health outlook.
In wake of the emerging details of the college-basketball scandal, Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball shined a light on the sham of amateurism.
Pistons president-coach Stan Van Gundy – who previously coached collegiately at Wisconsin – went a step further, going in on the NCAA and NBA’s one-and-done rule.
Van Gundy, via Rod Beard of The Detroit News:
“The NCAA is one of the worst organizations — maybe the worst organization — in sports. They certainly don’t care about the athletes,” Van Gundy said. “They’re going to act now like they’re just appalled by all these things going on in college basketball? Please. It’s ridiculous.”
“I think personally — and now I’m definitely on a soapbox — the people who were against them coming out made a lot of excuses but a lot of it was racist.
“The reason I’m going to say that is I’ve never heard anybody go up arms about letting kids go out and play minor-league baseball or hockey. They’re not making big money and they’re white kids and nobody has a problem. But all of a sudden, you’ve got a black kid who wants to come out of high school and make millions — that’s a bad decision?
“But bypassing college to go play for $800 a month in minor-league baseball – that’s a fine decision? What the hell is going on. If there’s a college that can’t a kid that when you have a chance to make $2.5 million-$3 million a year guaranteed for four years that you should skip college, then the institution is no good.”
There’s a lot going on here, but Van Gundy is spot on.
The NCAA is a cartel that fixes wages of athletes in order to hoard revenue for coaches and administrators. The NBA, the most viable alternative for the harmed players (mostly legal adults), prevents them from joining until one year after their high school class graduates.
How do the NCAA and NBA get away with that? There are numerous factors, but one: The public is unsympathetic to the black basketball (and football) players most disadvantaged by this system.