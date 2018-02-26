Pistons’ Stan Van Gundy on one-and-done rule: ‘A lot of it was racist’

In wake of the emerging details of the college-basketball scandal, Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball shined a light on the sham of amateurism.
Pistons president-coach Stan Van Gundy – who previously coached collegiately at Wisconsin – went a step further, going in on the NCAA and NBA’s one-and-done rule.
Van Gundy, via Rod Beard of The Detroit News:
“The NCAA is one of the worst organizations — maybe the worst organization — in sports. They certainly don’t care about the athletes,” Van Gundy said. “They’re going to act now like they’re just appalled by all these things going on in college basketball? Please. It’s ridiculous.”
“I think personally — and now I’m definitely on a soapbox — the people who were against them coming out made a lot of excuses but a lot of it was racist.
“The reason I’m going to say that is I’ve never heard anybody go up arms about letting kids go out and play minor-league baseball or hockey. They’re not making big money and they’re white kids and nobody has a problem. But all of a sudden, you’ve got a black kid who wants to come out of high school and make millions — that’s a bad decision?
“But bypassing college to go play for $800 a month in minor-league baseball – that’s a fine decision? What the hell is going on. If there’s a college that can’t a kid that when you have a chance to make $2.5 million-$3 million a year guaranteed for four years that you should skip college, then the institution is no good.”
There’s a lot going on here, but Van Gundy is spot on.
The NCAA is a cartel that fixes wages of athletes in order to hoard revenue for coaches and administrators. The NBA, the most viable alternative for the harmed players (mostly legal adults), prevents them from joining until one year after their high school class graduates.
How do the NCAA and NBA get away with that? There are numerous factors, but one: The public is unsympathetic to the black basketball (and football) players most disadvantaged by this system.