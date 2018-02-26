Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Pistons’ Stan Van Gundy on one-and-done rule: ‘A lot of it was racist’

By Dan FeldmanFeb 26, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

In wake of the emerging details of the college-basketball scandal, Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball shined a light on the sham of amateurism.

Pistons president-coach Stan Van Gundy – who previously coached collegiately at Wisconsin – went a step further, going in on the NCAA and NBA’s one-and-done rule.

Van Gundy, via Rod Beard of The Detroit News:

“The NCAA is one of the worst organizations — maybe the worst organization — in sports. They certainly don’t care about the athletes,” Van Gundy said. “They’re going to act now like they’re just appalled by all these things going on in college basketball? Please. It’s ridiculous.”

“I think personally — and now I’m definitely on a soapbox — the people who were against them coming out made a lot of excuses but a lot of it was racist.

“The reason I’m going to say that is I’ve never heard anybody go up arms about letting kids go out and play minor-league baseball or hockey. They’re not making big money and they’re white kids and nobody has a problem. But all of a sudden, you’ve got a black kid who wants to come out of high school and make millions — that’s a bad decision?

“But bypassing college to go play for $800 a month in minor-league baseball – that’s a fine decision? What the hell is going on. If there’s a college that can’t a kid that when you have a chance to make $2.5 million-$3 million a year guaranteed for four years that you should skip college, then the institution is no good.”

There’s a lot going on here, but Van Gundy is spot on.

The NCAA is a cartel that fixes wages of athletes in order to hoard revenue for coaches and administrators. The NBA, the most viable alternative for the harmed players (mostly legal adults), prevents them from joining until one year after their high school class graduates.

How do the NCAA and NBA get away with that? There are numerous factors, but one: The public is unsympathetic to the black basketball (and football) players most disadvantaged by this system.

Cleveland fan seemingly calls Spurs’ Patty Mills ‘Jamaican dog’ (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 26, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
1 Comment

While Spurs guard Patty Mills shot free throws late in San Antonio’s win at Cleveland, someone off camera yelled at him. It sounded as if a fan said:

Hey, Jamaican dog. They want their bobsledder back.

Hey Mills, Jamaica just called. They want their bobsledder back.

Mills was born and raised in Australia. I guess this heckle was because of his hair, which is not unrelated to his race.

Even if out of ignorance, these comments are unacceptable.

Mills responded:

DeMar DeRozan explains depression tweet

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 26, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

DeMar DeRozan‘s world looks great from afar.

He’s arguably the best player on the Eastern Conference’s best team. His contract his massive. His steady improvement is finally getting widespread attention, as he and the Raptors transition to a more dynamic offensive style.

Then – the day before his fourth All-Star game, played in Los Angeles, near his native Compton – DeRozan tweeted:

DeRozan, via Doug Smith of the Toronto Star:

“It’s one of them things that no matter how indestructible we look like we are, we’re all human at the end of the day,” the 28-year-old Raptors all-star said. “We all got feelings . . . all of that. Sometimes . . . it gets the best of you, where times everything in the whole world’s on top of you.”

“I always have various nights,” he said in a wide-ranging and wildly open glimpse into his private life. “I’ve always been like that since I was young, but I think that’s where my demeanour comes from.

“I’m so quiet, if you don’t know me. I stay standoffish in a sense, in my own personal space, to be able to cope with whatever it is you’ve got to cope with.”

“I had friends that I thought was perfectly fine, next thing you know they’re a drug addict and can’t remember yesterday . . . I never had a drink in my life because I grew up seeing so many people drinking their life away to suppress the (troubles) they were going through, you know what I mean?”

I appreciate DeRozan’s candor. It takes courage to open up about things like this.

Hopefully, his comments serve as a message to everyone:

To those going through something similar, you’re not alone. Many have worked and are working through these issues.

To those not going through something similar, remember others are. No matter how people look from afar, we can’t know what’s in their mind, and empathy should be the initial reaction.

Russell Westbrook gets off bench, lightly pushes taunting Nick Young (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 26, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
2 Comments

Zaza Pachulia‘s fall onto Russell Westbrook, which Westbrook called dirty, drew the most attention in the Warriors’ win over the Thunder on Saturday.

But it wasn’t the only tense and controversial moment involving Westbrook.

Nick Young made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter then turned toward Oklahoma City’s bench to celebrate. Like many of his teammates sitting on the bench, Westbrook stood up for the stoppage. But Westbrook dashed toward Young and lightly pushed him on the back.

This wasn’t a shove. It was barely a push. It was just a frustrated Westbrook – his team trailed by 18 at that point and lost by 32 – telling Young he’s not welcomed in that area.

It didn’t escalate into anything more, but this is also the type of thing that easily could. In a league where a player leaving the bench for any reason during an altercation draws a one-game suspension, the NBA could crack down on a player leaving the bench to start an altercation – even if it ended at the first push, even if that push was light, even if it coincided with a stoppage.

The penalty needn’t be harsh. A technical foul is probably more appropriate than a fine, and a suspension would be overkill. But it’s probably best to make clear this is unacceptable.

Gregg Popovich strongly supports LeBron’s courage to speak out

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 26, 2018, 8:56 AM EST
6 Comments

CLEVELAND (AP) — San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich hopes LeBron James never stops speaking up.

Long an admirer of Cleveland’s superstar, Popovich praised James for his activism and for being a role model to “millions” of kids. Popovich also defended James’ right to speak after he was recently criticized by Fox News commentator Laura Ingraham, who said the NBA’s most high-profile player should “shut up and dribble” after he criticized President Donald Trump.

“To me, when I heard about that, it was just an unbelievable show of arrogance for a talking head to try and tell someone else if they can speak, what they can speak about and when and where to do it,” Popovich said before the Spurs faced James and the Cavaliers. “It’s just ludicrous, but to not have a feel for who this guy is.

“I mean, think about when he came into public view, how young was he? And to this day he hasn’t missed a step, he hasn’t fallen off the ledge and he’s been a brilliant example for millions of kids, especially kids with lesser opportunity and haven’t had the same advantages as others.

“They see in this guy somebody who has consistently exhibited excellence in the workplace and gives them a voice and lets them know that you can speak about anything.”

James and Popovich have developed a strong bond during their years together, facing each other three times in the NBA Finals. Popovich also was an assistant coach to James on the 2004 U.S. Olympic team.

Popovich shrugged off his links to James.

“His career is way bigger than he and Pop,” Popovich said with a laugh. “There’s a great respect that goes both ways, for sure. I love the guy. But I guess we’ve both been around for a while and competed a few times and we’ve each won and lost. But it’s never been an individual sort of thing. He’s always been a team guy and hopefully I’m the same way.”

Popovich said he’s never been around a player like James, who doesn’t seem to be showing any signs of slowing down at 33. And while Popovich marvels at James’ physical gifts, he’s more impressed by how the four-time MVP carries himself off the floor.

James has had a major impact in Northeast Ohio with his community efforts. His foundation has supported kids in the Akron area to attend college tuition free, which is why Popovich was so put off by Ingraham’s remarks.

“It’s kind of like the `Black Panther’ movie,” Popovich said. “How cool is that for kids to see that, to have that superhero? Well, LeBron’s been that for a long time. For somebody to be totally numb to that and attack him in such a childish way really speaks more volumes about that individual than it does LeBron. He’s very, very special. We should all be very proud that we have someone like that who’s willing to speak about a variety of topics and you listen to them all.”