Nets’ Jarrett Allen destroys Lauri Markkanen with poster dunk (VIDEO)

The movie “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” is considered one of the top contenders for the Best Picture Oscar this Sunday night, and very likely will earn Frances McDormand a Best Actress statue.

One Philadelphia company is spinning the theme of that movie into a pitch to bring LeBron James to the Sixers this summer.

Power Home Remodeling of Chester, Pennsylvania, bought three billboards outside Cleveland aimed at LeBron.

A Philadelphia-based company put up three billboards on highway to downtown Cleveland this morning saying that city wanted LeBron. Here they are in order. pic.twitter.com/vntsa8h3mE — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 26, 2018

Clever marketing ploy. Heck, we’re writing about them and mentioning the company’s name.

Philly does get mentioned as a dark horse candidate for LeBron in some circles around the league. The logic goes something like this: The Cavaliers fall short of the Finals after a loss to Boston/Toronto, LeBron looks at the lay of the land in the East, considers his strained relationship with owner Dan Gilbert, and decides to leave the Cavaliers again. However, he doesn’t want to go to the deep and packed West, so instead he chooses to team up with rising young stars in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons and make the Sixers contenders — and the Sixers will have space for a max deal (with a couple of small moves).

It’s not entirely crazy. It’s also not likely. There are a whole lot of ifs and questions there, chief among them is LeBron going to bet his ring chase on Embiid’s health?

All the LeBron rumors are going to make for an interesting run-up to July 1.