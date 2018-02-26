Nets’ Jarrett Allen destroys Lauri Markkanen with poster dunk (VIDEO)

Lauri Markkanen has said he is battling the rookie wall recently, he’s struggled to hit threes (27 percent in February) and be as efficient this month as he was earlier in the season.
Now you can add this to the list of things Markkanen would like to forget about February — Brooklyn’s Jarrett Allen crushed a transition dunk over Markkanen and put him in a poster.
Allen and the Nets were easily handling the Bulls midway through the fourth quarter.
Devin Booker had a big night for the Suns — 40 points on 18 shots, plus he pulled down 10 rebounds.
It wasn’t enough.
Not when Anthony Davis goes off for 53 points on 29 shots, and grabs 18 rebounds. Davis pushed the Pelicans to a 125-116 win that they needed in a tight playoff chase in the West.
Since Cousins went down Davis has been playing at an MVP level. In his last 10 games, Davis has averaged 35.9 points per game on 50.9 percent shooting, hit 34.2 percent from three, plus had 12.8 points and 2.4 blocks per game. If the Pelican make the playoffs, this run of play by Davis will be the reason.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright is pleading not guilty to murder charges in his death more than seven years ago.
Sherra Wright’s lawyers entered the plea Monday in Shelby County criminal court in Tennessee. Wright wore an orange jail jumpsuit and responded “no sir” when asked by Judge Lee Coffee if she had any questions about the case.
She was arrested in December in Riverside County, California, more than seven years after Lorenzen Wright’s decomposing body was found in a suburban Memphis field. He was missing for 10 days before his body was found on July 28, 2010.
Another person charged with first-degree murder in the case, Billy Turner, has pleaded not guilty. Wright and Turner are scheduled to appear in court on March 19.
The movie “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” is considered one of the top contenders for the Best Picture Oscar this Sunday night, and very likely will earn Frances McDormand a Best Actress statue.
One Philadelphia company is spinning the theme of that movie into a pitch to bring LeBron James to the Sixers this summer.
Power Home Remodeling of Chester, Pennsylvania, bought three billboards outside Cleveland aimed at LeBron.
Clever marketing ploy. Heck, we’re writing about them and mentioning the company’s name.
Philly does get mentioned as a dark horse candidate for LeBron in some circles around the league. The logic goes something like this: The Cavaliers fall short of the Finals after a loss to Boston/Toronto, LeBron looks at the lay of the land in the East, considers his strained relationship with owner Dan Gilbert, and decides to leave the Cavaliers again. However, he doesn’t want to go to the deep and packed West, so instead he chooses to team up with rising young stars in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons and make the Sixers contenders — and the Sixers will have space for a max deal (with a couple of small moves).
It’s not entirely crazy. It’s also not likely. There are a whole lot of ifs and questions there, chief among them is LeBron going to bet his ring chase on Embiid’s health?
All the LeBron rumors are going to make for an interesting run-up to July 1.
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are investigating whether they can identify the fan who racially taunted San Antonio guard Patty Mills.
Mills is black and from Australia with an Aboriginal heritage. He was at the foul line in the fourth quarter Sunday when a male spectator can be heard on the ABC broadcast yelling, “Hey, Jamaican dog, they want their bobsledder back. Hey, Mills, Jamaica just called, they want their bobsledder back!”
Mills posted a message on Twitter following the game thanking a fan who tweeted a clip of the taunts:
A Cavaliers spokesman said Monday the team is reviewing the matter.
Mills was not asked about being harassed following the Spurs’ 110-94 win.