Cavaliers investigating racial taunts of Spurs’ Patty Mills

Associated PressFeb 26, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are investigating whether they can identify the fan who racially taunted San Antonio guard Patty Mills.

Mills is black and from Australia with an Aboriginal heritage. He was at the foul line in the fourth quarter Sunday when a male spectator can be heard on the ABC broadcast yelling, “Hey, Jamaican dog, they want their bobsledder back. Hey, Mills, Jamaica just called, they want their bobsledder back!”

Mills posted a message on Twitter following the game thanking a fan who tweeted a clip of the taunts:

A Cavaliers spokesman said Monday the team is reviewing the matter.

Mills was not asked about being harassed following the Spurs’ 110-94 win.

 

Report: Kawhi Leonard to work out again with Spurs this week, hoping for March return

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinFeb 26, 2018, 6:10 PM EST
Gregg Popovich doesn’t make public pronouncements without a purpose. When he spoke out last week saying he would be surprised if Kawhi Leonard was back this season, there were two audiences. One was the guys in the locker room now, basically saying “don’t bank on a savior coming back, get this done yourself.”

The other was Kawhi Leonard himself — get back here now or we are moving on. There was legitimate tension between the Spurs and Leonard’s camp, although it got overblown in some quarters. This wasn’t a divorce in the making, this was spending a night on the couch while things cooled down.

Leonard is now back with the Spurs working out and plans to return to the court next month, reports Michael C. Wright and Adrian Wojnarowski at ESPN.

San Antonio star Kawhi Leonard plans to resume working with the team at the Spurs’ practice facility this week — with the hopes of returning to the lineup sometime in March, league sources told ESPN….

Leonard isn’t expected to immediately start engaging in full five-on-five practices with his teammates, but the goal is to advance toward that level of engagement in the near future, league sources said.

Leonard had been out for the start of the season with this injury until a 9-game return that started in December. By mid-January Leonard himself pulled the plug, not feeling right, and went to New York to get a second opinion from other specialists.

Now he’s going to give it a go again.

If Leonard is back for the playoffs and in his usual form, the Spurs become a much bigger threat in the West (not a contender, but dangerous).

If he proves to be healthy, it also could end the speculation about Leonard’s future and the tension between him and the Spurs. Leonard is eligible to be offered a “designated veteran” supermax extension this summer (the same deal that Stephen Curry and John Wall got). It would be an extra year and as much $50 million more guaranteed than any other team can offer — you think he’s walking away from that? Just like Popovich smoothed things over with LaMarcus Aldridge last summer when he demanded a trade, Pop will do the same with Leonard. Those two still think alike.

Report: Ersan Ilyasova to sign with 76ers

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 26, 2018, 4:51 PM EST
Marco Belinelli got bought out by the Hawks then signed with the 76ers.

Ersan Ilyasova got bought out by the Hawks then… will sign with the 76ers.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Ilyasova and Belinelli provide a much-needed infusion of shooting to the 76ers. A stretch four, Ilyasova plays good team defense, but he’s not athletic enough for some matchups.

This is a homecoming of sorts for Ilyasova, who began last season in Philadelphia before getting traded to Atlanta. He should hit the ground running for a team jockeying for playoff position.

Report: NBA won’t punish Zaza Pachulia for fall onto Russell Westbrook

By Dan FeldmanFeb 26, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
Russell Westbrook called Zaza Pachulia dirty after the Warriors center fell onto him. Kyrie Irving called on the NBA to look into Pachulia.

Apparently, the league did and… found nothing punishable.

Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post:

Did Pachulia intend to hurt Westbrook? Was Pachulia reckless? Clumsily knocked over by slight contact from teammate Nick Young?

I don’t know, and I’m OK with the league not issuing punishment when it’s unclear. Perhaps, Pachulia is just taking advantage of that plausible deniability, and that would stink. But the NBA should need more than an educated guess to issue suspensions and fines.

Pachulia’s reputation won’t get him any of the benefit of the doubt. Especially with the league not punishing him, it’s only a matter of time until opposing players use these plausibly deniable dirty tricks on Pachulia himself.

NBA executives: Top draft prospect Michael Porter Jr. should play again this season

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
By Dan FeldmanFeb 26, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
Just as Stan Van Gundy was railing against the awful system for freshman-aged basketball players…

Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr. suffered a major back injury in November, and it seemed likely the potential top-three pick would miss the entire season. But Porter has already been cleared to practice.

Jeff Goodman of ESPN:

More than 10 NBA general managers and high-ranking executives told ESPN they would advise Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr., a projected lottery pick, to come back and play this season.

Easy for these executives to say. They’re anonymous and paid market rate.

Porter’s compensation is held artificially low by the NCAA cartel. Should he really risk his health before he’s allowed to cash in?

NBA executives want to evaluate draft prospects fully, and this is a way to pressure Porter toward granting more exposure. But time and time again, NBA teams choose the unknown over the known in the draft. They’re bothered by discovered flaws more than they’re excited by understood strengths.

If he comes back and struggles and/or gives teams access to his medical information and it raises red flags, Porter could fall significantly in the draft. But if he stays off the court and keeps his medical information to himself, I’d bet on him getting picked in the top half of the lottery.

Sure, he could move up by playing well – maybe all the way to the No. 1 pick. But given his compensation at Missouri, it just doesn’t seem to be worth the risk.