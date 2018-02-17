LeBron James responds to Laura Ingraham: #wewillnotshutupanddribble

A month before the latest school shooting and mass killing in a Florida high school, Kevin Durant and LeBron Jamesrecorded a video for the Uninterrupted where they vented that president Donald Trump does not care about most people not does he try to unite them. That video dropped just after the school shooting, where the president took heat for his comments on the situation.
Nobody tunes into the Rising Stars Challenge on All-Star Friday night to see a tight defensive shell and quick rotations to help the helper. We want the game’s great young players to entertain us with their skills.
The rapper/record producer dropped 19 points to lead Team Clippers to the win in the NBA’s All-Star Friday Celebrity Game.
Turns out Quavo was a high school quarterback who has a little athleticism, which separates him in this setting. But he had some skills too — he actually pulled off a Euro-step in transition to get the and-1 at one point.
Not that anyone tunes into this for the quality of basketball, it’s all about seeing the stars. Still, here are some highlights from the game, enjoy.
Bogdan Bogdanovic wins MVP in World Team’s Rising Stars rout (video)
LOS ANGELES – A moderator opened the floor for questions at Bogdan Bogdanovic‘s press conference.
“Can I say the first question?” Bogdanovic said. “Is there anyone from Serbia here?”
Crickets.
None of the assembled shared Bogdanovic’s native country, but he had support from all around the globe on the court.
Bogdanovic won Rising Stars MVP, leading a balanced World Team to a 155-124 win over the U.S. Team on Friday. It was the second-most-lopsided score in the event’s history, topped only by the sophomores beating rookies by 41 in 2008.
Hot early from deep when the game was more competitive, Bogdanovic finished with 26 points and six assists. His Kings teammate, Buddy Hield, led the World Team with 29 points.
They topped another Sacramento teammate, De'Aaron Fox, on the U.S. Team.
“I told him I would score on him,” Bogdanovic said. “So, I should bet as well, but we didn’t bet. So, I didn’t get some extra money.”
Said Hield: “Bogi likes the big stage. We both embrace it.”
Frustrated in the wake of another school shooting and mass killing in a Florida high school, Kevin Durant and LeBron James did what a lot of people did — they vented on social media. In a video that was shot a month before, they took aim at president Donald Trump for not caring about the people or trying to unite them.
That led Fox News host Laura Ingraham to take the “stick to sports” argument to an ugly and offensive level, saying they should “shut up and dribble.”
“To me, it was racist,” he said while shaking his head…
“It didn’t hit me. Ignorance is something I try to ignore. That was definitely an ignorant comment. I do play basketball, but I am a civilian and I am a citizen of the United States, so my voice is just as loud as hers, I think – or even louder. I can’t focus on that. I think we’re doing some good things out here, using our platform, and I think what me and LeBron did with Uber (and UNINTERRUPTED) the other day when it came out, I thought it was great. I thought a lot of people enjoyed it. I got so many encouraging texts from it. A lot of people enjoyed what we had to say, a lot more than just politics, which we didn’t even talk about…
“I’m still going to be a citizen here in the US when I’m done playing basketball, and my voice still doesn’t matter at that point? I don’t play basketball 24 hours a day. I live in this world, just like everybody else.”
Ingraham is incredible at promoting Ingraham. She’s made a career pandering to a shrinking sliver of the American population and electorate. Fortunately, LeBron and Durant are smart enough to rise above that foolishness and hate. Her core group may eat it up, but most of America sees it for what it is. Same with her.