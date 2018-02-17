Joel Embiid having fun, will compete in three events All-Star Weekend

Like he always is, Embiid is just trying to enjoy himself.
“When I have fun, that means I’m dominating on the court, kicking someone’s ass, and I need that,” Embiid said Friday afternoon in Los Angeles. “Every time I have fun that’s what I do. One thing that I told myself when I came back (from injuries), just go out there and have fun because that’s another way for me to dominate the game. If I’m frustrated, usually it doesn’t go well. It can go both ways, but usually, it doesn’t go well.
“Social media, on the court, it’s all about having fun.”
When he returns to Philly, he’s got to focus on the fun of making sure the Sixers make the playoffs. But for a weekend, he’s soaking up the sun and fun in Los Angeles.
LeBron James responds to Laura Ingraham: #wewillnotshutupanddribble
A month before the latest school shooting and mass killing in a Florida high school, Kevin Durant and LeBron Jamesrecorded a video for the Uninterrupted where they vented that president Donald Trump does not care about most people not does he try to unite them. That video dropped just after the school shooting, where the president took heat for his comments on the situation.
Taking a lazy intellectual path designed to fire up her base, Fox News host Laura Ingraham took the “stick to sports” argument to an offensive level, saying LeBron and KD should “shut up and dribble.”
Nobody tunes into the Rising Stars Challenge on All-Star Friday night to see a tight defensive shell and quick rotations to help the helper. We want the game’s great young players to entertain us with their skills.
The rapper/record producer dropped 19 points to lead Team Clippers to the win in the NBA’s All-Star Friday Celebrity Game.
Turns out Quavo was a high school quarterback who has a little athleticism, which separates him in this setting. But he had some skills too — he actually pulled off a Euro-step in transition to get the and-1 at one point.
Not that anyone tunes into this for the quality of basketball, it’s all about seeing the stars. Still, here are some highlights from the game, enjoy.
Bogdan Bogdanovic wins MVP in World Team’s Rising Stars rout (video)
LOS ANGELES – A moderator opened the floor for questions at Bogdan Bogdanovic‘s press conference.
“Can I say the first question?” Bogdanovic said. “Is there anyone from Serbia here?”
Crickets.
None of the assembled shared Bogdanovic’s native country, but he had support from all around the globe on the court.
Bogdanovic won Rising Stars MVP, leading a balanced World Team to a 155-124 win over the U.S. Team on Friday. It was the second-most-lopsided score in the event’s history, topped only by the sophomores beating rookies by 41 in 2008.
Hot early from deep when the game was more competitive, Bogdanovic finished with 26 points and six assists. His Kings teammate, Buddy Hield, led the World Team with 29 points.
They topped another Sacramento teammate, De'Aaron Fox, on the U.S. Team.
“I told him I would score on him,” Bogdanovic said. “So, I should bet as well, but we didn’t bet. So, I didn’t get some extra money.”
Said Hield: “Bogi likes the big stage. We both embrace it.”