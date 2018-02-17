I’m the one — Quavo named MVP of All-Star Friday Celebrity game (VIDEO)

The rapper/record producer dropped 19 points to lead Team Clippers to the win in the NBA’s All-Star Friday Celebrity Game.
Turns out Quavo was a high school quarterback who has a little athleticism, which separates him in this setting. But he had some skills too — he actually pulled off a Euro-step in transition to get the and-1 at one point.
Not that anyone tunes into this for the quality of basketball, it’s all about seeing the stars. So here are the player introductions from the game, enjoy.
Bogdan Bogdanovic wins MVP in World Team’s Rising Stars rout (video)
LOS ANGELES – A moderator opened the floor for questions at Bogdan Bogdanovic‘s press conference.
“Can I say the first question?” Bogdanovic said. “Is there anyone from Serbia here?”
Crickets.
None of the assembled shared Bogdanovic’s native country, but he had support from all around the globe on the court.
Bogdanovic won Rising Stars MVP, leading a balanced World Team to a 155-124 win over the U.S. Team on Friday. It was the second-most-lopsided score in the event’s history, topped only by the sophomores beating rookies by 41 in 2008.
Hot early from deep when the game was more competitive, Bogdanovic finished with 26 points and six assists. His Kings teammate, Buddy Hield, led the World Team with 29 points.
They topped another Sacramento teammate, De'Aaron Fox, on the U.S. Team.
“I told him I would score on him,” Bogdanovic said. “So, I should bet as well, but we didn’t bet. So, I didn’t get some extra money.”
Said Hield: “Bogi likes the big stage. We both embrace it.”
Frustrated in the wake of another school shooting and mass killing in a Florida high school, Kevin Durant and LeBron James did what a lot of people did — they vented on social media. In a video that was shot a month before, they took aim at president Donald Trump for not caring about the people or trying to unite them.
That led Fox News host Laura Ingraham to take the “stick to sports” argument to an ugly and offensive level, saying they should “shut up and dribble.”
“To me, it was racist,” he said while shaking his head…
“It didn’t hit me. Ignorance is something I try to ignore. That was definitely an ignorant comment. I do play basketball, but I am a civilian and I am a citizen of the United States, so my voice is just as loud as hers, I think – or even louder. I can’t focus on that. I think we’re doing some good things out here, using our platform, and I think what me and LeBron did with Uber (and UNINTERRUPTED) the other day when it came out, I thought it was great. I thought a lot of people enjoyed it. I got so many encouraging texts from it. A lot of people enjoyed what we had to say, a lot more than just politics, which we didn’t even talk about…
“I’m still going to be a citizen here in the US when I’m done playing basketball, and my voice still doesn’t matter at that point? I don’t play basketball 24 hours a day. I live in this world, just like everybody else.”
Ingraham is incredible at promoting Ingraham. She’s made a career pandering to a shrinking sliver of the American population and electorate. Fortunately, LeBron and Durant are smart enough to rise above that foolishness and hate. Her core group may eat it up, but most of America sees it for what it is. Same with her.
Kobe Bryant: If you need Lakers to recruit you, ‘you ain’t the one’
“You know, the thing about this franchise is that you shouldn’t need recruiting to come in it,” Bryant said. “It takes a special person to want to play for this franchise, and take the pressure that comes along with playing for this franchise. The pressure of following Magic [Johnson]’s footsteps, myself and the dynasty that we’ve had, it takes a special person to do that.
“And if I need to convince you come here, to carry that legacy forward, then you ain’t the one to be it.”
The Lakers’ prestige and popularity matter and largely speak for themselves. But that alone doesn’t make Los Angeles desirable enough for most top players.
Players want to know how they fit on the court on a winning team. The Lakers neglected to explain that properly to LaMarcus Aldridge, submarining their attempts to sign him in 2015. That the Lakers have stunk for five straight years only makes it more imperative they sell free agents on their vision. There’s a difference between historic winning and winning now, and the Lakers can’t just point to their recent success. They must explain how they’ll thrive again.
I suspect Lakers president Magic Johnson will. He’s a big personality and should be an excellent recruiter.
For Kobe, this is more about legacy protection. The Lakers struck out on numerous major free agents while he played, and some blamed him. But if the problem was those players not having the right mindset, Kobe couldn’t be at fault, right?
Report: Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge was last pick of All-Star draft
Aldridge was the last player chosen by LeBron James‘ team, and Boston Celtics power forward Al Horford was the last pick by Stephen Curry‘s team, league sources told ESPN’s Chris Haynes.
“We’re all All-Stars, so, at the end of the day, we should be thankful to be here,” Aldridge told ESPN. “Picked first, picked last, it doesn’t matter. We’re all competitive, too. It won’t be the easiest thing to be picked last, but at the end of the day, you’re just happy to be here.”
“I’m not a flashy player,” the six-time All-Star said. “That’s OK.”
Aldridge is right: He’s not flashy, and that’s a key reason he was picked last. Relatedly, he plays a post-up style that slows the pace of the game and can be unsatisfying for teammates to stand around and watch. And he’s not as good as other All-Stars.
But his attitude is definitely the right one: He’s an NBA All-Star, one of just 28 in the entire world. That matters far more than how LeBron James and Stephen Curry rate him.
Aldridge’s ability to take this in stride is just another reason the All-Star draft should have been televised – and should be in future years, if the league keeps this format.