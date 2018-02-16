Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Suns cost themselves money by buying out Greg Monroe rather than just waiving him

By Dan FeldmanFeb 16, 2018, 3:11 PM EST
The Suns just keep taking Ls.

They bought out Greg Monroe, a logical move considering everyone’s motivations at the time (even if those motivations were questionable).

Phoenix is going nowhere this season, so Monroe – who’d likely leave in free agency next summer – had no place in the present or future there. The Suns want to strike in free agency this summer, so they refused to trade Monroe for long-term contracts (the most questionable motivation). They also determined he couldn’t be useful in a trade (probably correct considering their parameters, but questionably timed, a week before the trade deadline). And, owned by Robert Sarver, Phoenix is a cheap franchise that surely welcomed the immediate savings.

Monroe wanted to join a better team. He was dealt to Phoenix in the Eric Bledsoe trade due to his expiring contract, not his on-court fit.

So, Monroe surrendered $1.5 million of his remaining salary in a buyout. Then, he signed with the Celtics for $5 million.

But the Suns agreed to remove their set-off right while waiving him, standard procedure in a buyout. They saved $1.5 million. Monroe gets his full $5 million from the Celtics. The end.

However, if the Suns had just waived Monroe without a buyout – which they could have done unilaterally – they would have saved more money.

When a waived player signs elsewhere, even outside the NBA, the team that waived him can “set off” a portion of his new salary from what he’s owed. The formula is half the difference between the player’s new salary and the minimum salary for a first-year player. So, the waived player is still incentivized to get as much as he can from a new team, but the more he earns from a new team, the less his old team must pay him.

Monroe’s salary in Boston is unusually high for a bought-out player. It’s so high in fact, the set off for Phoenix would have been $1,843,695.

That’s $343,695 more than the Suns saved in the buyout.

Obviously, they didn’t know Monroe would earn so much as a free agent. Monroe and his agent, David Falk, certainly weren’t incentivized to tip their hand (if they even knew at the time).

But everyone knew the Celtics’ had that $8,406,000 Gordon Hayward disabled-player exception and could use a scoring center. Monroe’s contract wasn’t a shocker. In fact, some argued Boston should have paid Monroe even more so it’d have an easier time re-signing him with Non-Bird Rights next summer.

I’m obviously evaluating with the benefit of hindsight, but the fact remains: The Suns got outfoxed out of $343,695. I’m curious how that sits with Sarver.

(hat tip: Albert Nahmad of Heat Hoops)

Rockets GM Daryl Morey celebrates Warriors loss on Twitter

By Dan FeldmanFeb 16, 2018, 2:11 PM EST
Rockets general manager Daryl Morey said he’s obsessed with beating the Warriors.

That attitude has only percolated in Houston, culminating with Clint Capela saying the Rockets were better than Golden State. But if Morey is concerned his preoccupation with the Warriors set the wrong tone, he didn’t show it Wednesday night.

The Trail Blazers beat Golden State, giving Houston the NBA’s best record at the All-Star break.

Morey:

Most teams would refuse to give the Warriors the satisfaction of acknowledging their superiority to the rest of the league. I appreciate the Rockets being so open about reality.

The Warriors are the team to beat in the Western Conference. Houston achieving its goals this season means going through Golden State. Home-court advantage would only help, and Portland’s win nudges the Rockets a little closer to that.

Dan Gilbert: After brain surgery, Nick Gilbert first asked whether Cavaliers beat Thunder

By Dan FeldmanFeb 16, 2018, 1:11 PM EST
Nick Gilbert, lottery star and son of Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, underwent brain surgery this week.

Dan Gilbert:

Good news, Nick.

Fox News host responds to LeBron James’ and Kevin Durant’s Donald Trump criticism: ‘Shut up and dribble’ (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 16, 2018, 12:11 PM EST
Cavaliers star LeBron James has criticized President Donald Trump multiple times. Kevin Durant said he wouldn’t visit Trump’s White House after the Warriors won the title.

The NBA superstars again slammed Trump in an Uninterrupted video:

LeBron:

The No. 1 job in America, the appointed person, is someone who doesn’t understand the people and really don’t give a fuck about the people.

And this time right now, with the president of the United States, it’s at a bad time. And while we cannot change what comes out of that man’s mouth, we can continue to alert the people that watch us, that listen to us, as this is not the way.

It’s not even a surprise when he says something. It’s not even a surprise. It’s, like, laughable. It’s like – it’s laughable, and it’s scary.

Durant:

When we’re talking about leadership and what’s going on in our country, it’s all about leadership. And I learned that playing basketball. I learned a lot of life skills from playing basketball. You need to empower people, you need to encourage people. And that’s what builds a great team. And I feel like our team as a country is not ran by a great coach.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham showed and responded to LeBron’s and Durant’s comments:

Ingraham:

NBA superstar LeBron James is talking politics again, and this time, it’s R-rated. Here’s his barely intelligible, not to mention ungrammatical, take on President Trump.

I’m numb to this commentary. Like. Must they run their mouths like that? Unfortunately, a lot of kids and some adults take these ignorant comments seriously. Look, there might be a cautionary lesson in LeBron for kids. This is what happens when you attempt to leave high school a year early to join the NBA. And it’s always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball. Oh, and LeBron and Kevin, you’re great players but no one voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their coach. So, keep the political commentary to yourself, or, as someone once said, shut up and dribble.

Ingraham is good at her job – drawing attention, even if it requires spouting nonsense. She’s sparking visceral reactions and drawing a wider platform. I’m writing about her. But that’s only because her arguments are so ridiculous (which, I admit, might be her twisted intention).

LeBron and Durant were completely intelligible. Did anyone have trouble understanding them?

LeBron is not ignorant. He has clearly taken an interest in politics and kept up on issues.

Why blame LeBron for earning a lot of money? He worked hard, built himself up from poverty and gives back to the community. This is the American Dream. It should be celebrated.

Who elected Ingraham? She, like LeBron and Durant, are American citizens. That alone qualifies them to care about and speak on political issues.

Nobody ever said “shut up and dribble,” at least not meaningfully enough to cite them.

I do agree with Ingraham on one point, though: “Unfortunately, a lot of kids and some adults take these ignorant comments seriously.”

NBA Awards show to be held June 25 in Los Angeles

Associated PressFeb 16, 2018, 11:11 AM EST
NEW YORK (AP) The NBA is taking its awards show west.

The league says Thursday the NBA Awards will be held June 25 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The MVP and other individual awards from the 2017-18 season will be announced during the telecast.

Last year, the inaugural show was held in New York.

The program will air live on TNT.