AP Photo/Eric Gay

Report: Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge was last pick of All-Star draft

By Dan FeldmanFeb 16, 2018, 8:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

NBA commissioner Adam Silver predicted the NBA All-Star draft order would leak.

He was right.

The complete starter round and one pick in to the reserves was already reported. Now, the intriguing final pick has been revealed – LaMarcus Aldridge, preceded by Al Horford.

Chris Haynes of ESPN:

Aldridge was the last player chosen by LeBron James‘ team, and Boston Celtics power forward Al Horford was the last pick by Stephen Curry‘s team, league sources told ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

“We’re all All-Stars, so, at the end of the day, we should be thankful to be here,” Aldridge told ESPN. “Picked first, picked last, it doesn’t matter. We’re all competitive, too. It won’t be the easiest thing to be picked last, but at the end of the day, you’re just happy to be here.”

“I’m not a flashy player,” the six-time All-Star said. “That’s OK.”

Aldridge is right: He’s not flashy, and that’s a key reason he was picked last. Relatedly, he plays a post-up style that slows the pace of the game and can be unsatisfying for teammates to stand around and watch. And he’s not as good as other All-Stars.

But his attitude is definitely the right one: He’s an NBA All-Star, one of just 28 in the entire world. That matters far more than how LeBron James and Stephen Curry rate him.

Aldridge’s ability to take this in stride is just another reason the All-Star draft should have been televised – and should be in future years, if the league keeps this format.

Lonzo Ball on LaVar Ball’s threat: ‘No reaction. I always just play. He always talks’

Jason Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 16, 2018, 7:24 PM EST
1 Comment

LaVar Ball said Lonzo Ball wouldn’t re-sign with the Lakers unless they also signed LiAngelo Ball (and maybe LaMelo Ball, though LaVar wasn’t quite as clear about his third son).

The earliest Lonzo could unilaterally leave Los Angeles is 2022, but he addressed his father’s comments now.

Lonzo, via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

“No reaction,” Lonzo said of his father’s threat. “I always just play. He always talks. It’s always been the same way.”

This is along the same lines of Lonzo’s response to LaVar criticizing Lakers coach Luke Walton: “I’ll play for anybody.” Lonzo is trying to walk a delicate line between his dad and his employer.

I don’t envy Lonzo repeatedly getting stuck in this situation.

But LaVar appears to hold immense sway in his sons careers. He said he pulled LiAngelo out of UCLA, and he took LaMelo out of high school to play in Lithuania. As long as that perception remains, Lonzo will have to answer for comments like this one from his father.

The Lakers probably shouldn’t worry about Lonzo leaving as quickly as he can in unrestricted free agency, though his non-denial warrants at least consideration. But they are worried about another angle of this – how all this drama affects Lonzo.

Report: Dwyane Wade, not Isaiah Thomas, fired first shots at Kevin Love in Cavs’ team meeting

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 16, 2018, 6:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

This much we know for sure: In a Jan. 22 clear-the-air team meeting, a number of Cavaliers players called out Kevin Love. He had left a nationally televised blowout loss two nights before because he didn’t feel well, missed practice on the following day, and teammates had no idea what had happened. Not knowing why he left (or wasn’t in the locker room after the game), they questioned his commitment to the team. Love eventually explained himself and, at least relatively, smoothed things over.

The early reports were that Isaiah Thomas had led those attacks.

Or not. Now Joe Varden of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports it was Dwyane Wade who fired the first shots.

Yes, Thomas was upset that Kevin Love went home with an illness before a 24-point loss to Oklahoma City had concluded on Jan. 20, and that he was not at practice the following day. But, sources said, it was Wade who first made an issue of it on Monday, challenging Lue to disclose where Love had been. Numerous players verbally attacked Love, who eventually explained his absence as part of a wide-ranging, heated discussion in which virtually no one was immune from criticism.

First off, it’s all moot as Wade and Thomas were shipped out at the trade deadline (to the betterment of the team). Also, does it matter who brought up the Love issue first if a lot of guys piled on? Clearly, the issue was a lack of communication with the team, far from the first time that has happened in Cleveland.

The more interesting question: Who leaked the two versions of the story, and why? Who wanted to make Thomas look bad in the locker room and like an issue that needed to be dealt with before the trade deadline? Who now feels the need to take a shot at Wade since he’s out the door? I could speculate, but draw your own conclusions. It’s not that hard to connect the dots.

Kevin Pritchard: Six Pacers told me before deadline not to make trade

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
By Dan FeldmanFeb 16, 2018, 5:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Pacers are one of the NBA’s top feel-good stories this season.

After trading Paul George, they appeared heading toward 30-something wins and the resulting middling draft pick – unsatisfying on both counts. But Victor Oladipo has emerged into a legitimate star, and a supporting cast of solid players has emerged.

Indiana (33-25, fifth in the East) could have gone many directions before the trade deadline.

Bojan Bogdanovic, Darren Collison, Al Jefferson and Lance Stephenson all have small or no salary guarantees for next season. Thaddeus Young and Cory Joseph hold player options that could create or inhibit flexibility. Youngsters Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis and T.J. Leaf will probably provide more value in future season.

The Pacers looked like a potential destination for Kemba Walker. Or they could have used their partially guaranteed players in a trade for a bad contract, netting long-term assets in the process.

Instead, Indiana stood pat.

Pacers president Kevin Pritchard, via Clifton Brown of IndyStar:

“I had six players come up to me, and this has never happened to me as an executive, and say, ‘Keep this team together.’ That carried a lot of weight with me.”

Jim Jim Ayello of IndyStar:

Al Jefferson is a man of many words, always happy to talk at length about any subject. Yet when he saw Kevin Pritchard for the first time after the Pacers stood pat at the NBA trade deadline, he only needed two.

“Thank you,” Jefferson told the Pacers team president.

For Jefferson, two little words carried a whole lot of meaning.

Thank you for keeping me in this locker room I love.

Thank you for not dealing away any of my friends.

Thank you for believing this team can continue to defy expectations.

As has become custom for this locker room leader, Jefferson was speaking on behalf of the whole team when expressing his gratitude.

It’s telling that first-year Pacers Darren Collison and Bojan Bogdanovic were among the six who approached Pritchard. To feel that attached to teammates after spending less than a year together is rare.

It’s also telling that Jefferson was not one of the six players who approached Pritchard.

I like how the Pacers handled the trade deadline. They’re achieving meaningful success right now.

They’ll probably make the playoffs. They’ll probably lose in the first round. For many teams, that’d be underwhelming.

But for the Pacers, after how George spurned them and how much criticism they took for their return in trading him (including by me), this must be so satisfying. Apparently, the locker-room chemistry only matches the wider mood.

By not trading, Indiana missed an opportunity to upgrade this season at the expense of future seasons or downgrade this season to the benefit of future. That’s more than fine.

Jaylen Brown on LeBron should “shut up and dribble” comment: “That’s a narrative… it’s time to move on from it”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 16, 2018, 4:25 PM EST
15 Comments

LOS ANGELES — “Stick to sports.”

It’s the intellectually lazy argument (and attempt to demean) used when people disagree with the opinion of an athlete (or media member covering athletes). Fox News host Laura Ingraham took that sentiment to new — and for my money racist — level this week. When LeBron James and Kevin Durant did what many other Americans did and took to social media to call out president Donald Trump for his comments following the horrific school shooting in Florida that left 17 dead, Ingram responded with a rant on her show about how LeBron should “shut up and dribble.”

Boston Celtic forward Jaylen Brown said it’s time to move on from the idea that athletes should only talk about or have interest in their sport.

“That’s a narrative, I don’t know who’s painting it, but it’s been there for a long time, and I think it’s time to move on from it,” Brown said hours before taking the court for the All-Star Friday Rising Stars Challenge. “I think it’s time to move to a new generation where you have a job, and you do your job well, but you also have other interests outside of that, and that’ll be okay. You don’t get backlash from it. Especially if you want to do something where you want to be a musician or a politician, or you want to be something else like a venture capitalist like Steph Curry, anything. I think that’s dope. I think it’s time to move in that direction. I think the time is now.

“The recent comments that been brought up with KD and LeBron chimed in on it, I think that’s a narrative that’s been set for a long time now. It’s on us, as fans, as media, as players, to change that narrative. To make that okay.”

Brown also noted that Ingram picked a poor target in LeBron — the world could use more men who married their high school sweetheart, are devoted fathers, work hard at their job, have never been in legal trouble, and who are not afraid to speak out on issues.

“For me, growing up watching basketball, LeBron’s greatest influence is just being a role model,” Brown said. “Just being an African-American male who’s never been in trouble, you don’t see him in tabloids, you don’t see him involved in anything he shouldn’t be involved in. When he’s talking about something, he’s talking about something of importance. Just seeing that has been fantastic. His team, how he moves, just how he operates — especially in this era where the media and everybody records everything, it’s hard not to fall at some point. I don’t think LeBron ever has, I tip my hat to him. I respect him so much for that.”

LeBron is influencing a generation of young men — not just aspiring basketball players, or athletes (like Olympic skater Nathan Chen) — but men and people in general. It’s the kind of influences we need more of in society, positive ones, and great role models.

And ones who are good at tuning out the people just throwing shade to prop themselves up.