Kobe Bryant: If you need Lakers to recruit you, ‘you ain’t the one’

The Lakers will pursue star free agents this summer and/or next. LeBron James, Paul George, DeMarcus Cousins, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler and Kyrie Irving have been mentioned.
If Kobe Bryant had his way, the Lakers won’t roll out the red carpet for any of those players.
Kobe, via ESPN:
“You know, the thing about this franchise is that you shouldn’t need recruiting to come in it,” Bryant said. “It takes a special person to want to play for this franchise, and take the pressure that comes along with playing for this franchise. The pressure of following Magic [Johnson]’s footsteps, myself and the dynasty that we’ve had, it takes a special person to do that.
“And if I need to convince you come here, to carry that legacy forward, then you ain’t the one to be it.”
The Lakers’ prestige and popularity matter and largely speak for themselves. But that alone doesn’t make Los Angeles desirable enough for most top players.
Players want to know how they fit on the court on a winning team. The Lakers neglected to explain that properly to LaMarcus Aldridge, submarining their attempts to sign him in 2015. That the Lakers have stunk for five straight years only makes it more imperative they sell free agents on their vision. There’s a difference between historic winning and winning now, and the Lakers can’t just point to their recent success. They must explain how they’ll thrive again.
I suspect Lakers president Magic Johnson will. He’s a big personality and should be an excellent recruiter.
For Kobe, this is more about legacy protection. The Lakers struck out on numerous major free agents while he played, and some blamed him. But if the problem was those players not having the right mindset, Kobe couldn’t be at fault, right?
Frustrated in the wake of another school shooting and mass killing in a Florida high school, Kevin Durant and LeBron James did what a lot of people did — they vented on social media. In a video that was shot a month before, they took aim at president Donald Trump for not caring about the people or trying to unite them.
That led Fox News host Laura Ingraham to take the “stick to sports” argument to an ugly and offensive level, saying they should “shut up and dribble.”
Jaylen Brown of the Celtics had already done an excellent job taking down Ingraham’s misguided attack, but Friday Durant took time between doing charity events in Los Angeles to address the issue, speaking to Sam Amick of the USA Today.
“To me, it was racist,” he said while shaking his head…
“It didn’t hit me. Ignorance is something I try to ignore. That was definitely an ignorant comment. I do play basketball, but I am a civilian and I am a citizen of the United States, so my voice is just as loud as hers, I think – or even louder. I can’t focus on that. I think we’re doing some good things out here, using our platform, and I think what me and LeBron did with Uber (and UNINTERRUPTED) the other day when it came out, I thought it was great. I thought a lot of people enjoyed it. I got so many encouraging texts from it. A lot of people enjoyed what we had to say, a lot more than just politics, which we didn’t even talk about…
“I’m still going to be a citizen here in the US when I’m done playing basketball, and my voice still doesn’t matter at that point? I don’t play basketball 24 hours a day. I live in this world, just like everybody else.”
Ingraham is incredible at promoting Ingraham. She’s made a career pandering to a shrinking sliver of the American population and electorate. Fortunately, LeBron and Durant are smart enough to rise above that foolishness and hate. Her core group may eat it up, but most of America sees it for what it is. Same with her.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver predicted the NBA All-Star draft order would leak.
He was right.
The complete starter round and one pick in to the reserves was already reported. Now, the intriguing final pick has been revealed – LaMarcus Aldridge, preceded by Al Horford.
Chris Haynes of ESPN:
Aldridge was the last player chosen by LeBron James‘ team, and Boston Celtics power forward Al Horford was the last pick by Stephen Curry‘s team, league sources told ESPN’s Chris Haynes.
“We’re all All-Stars, so, at the end of the day, we should be thankful to be here,” Aldridge told ESPN. “Picked first, picked last, it doesn’t matter. We’re all competitive, too. It won’t be the easiest thing to be picked last, but at the end of the day, you’re just happy to be here.”
“I’m not a flashy player,” the six-time All-Star said. “That’s OK.”
Aldridge is right: He’s not flashy, and that’s a key reason he was picked last. Relatedly, he plays a post-up style that slows the pace of the game and can be unsatisfying for teammates to stand around and watch. And he’s not as good as other All-Stars.
But his attitude is definitely the right one: He’s an NBA All-Star, one of just 28 in the entire world. That matters far more than how LeBron James and Stephen Curry rate him.
Aldridge’s ability to take this in stride is just another reason the All-Star draft should have been televised – and should be in future years, if the league keeps this format.
LaVar Ball said Lonzo Ball wouldn’t re-sign with the Lakers unless they also signed LiAngelo Ball (and maybe LaMelo Ball, though LaVar wasn’t quite as clear about his third son).
The earliest Lonzo could unilaterally leave Los Angeles is 2022, but he addressed his father’s comments now.
Lonzo, via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:
“No reaction,” Lonzo said of his father’s threat. “I always just play. He always talks. It’s always been the same way.”
This is along the same lines of Lonzo’s response to LaVar criticizing Lakers coach Luke Walton: “I’ll play for anybody.” Lonzo is trying to walk a delicate line between his dad and his employer.
I don’t envy Lonzo repeatedly getting stuck in this situation.
But LaVar appears to hold immense sway in his sons careers. He said he pulled LiAngelo out of UCLA, and he took LaMelo out of high school to play in Lithuania. As long as that perception remains, Lonzo will have to answer for comments like this one from his father.
The Lakers probably shouldn’t worry about Lonzo leaving as quickly as he can in unrestricted free agency, though his non-denial warrants at least consideration. But they are worried about another angle of this – how all this drama affects Lonzo.
This much we know for sure: In a Jan. 22 clear-the-air team meeting, a number of Cavaliers players called out Kevin Love. He had left a nationally televised blowout loss two nights before because he didn’t feel well, missed practice on the following day, and teammates had no idea what had happened. Not knowing why he left (or wasn’t in the locker room after the game), they questioned his commitment to the team. Love eventually explained himself and, at least relatively, smoothed things over.
The early reports were that Isaiah Thomas had led those attacks.
Or not. Now Joe Varden of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports it was Dwyane Wade who fired the first shots.
Yes, Thomas was upset that Kevin Love went home with an illness before a 24-point loss to Oklahoma City had concluded on Jan. 20, and that he was not at practice the following day. But, sources said, it was Wade who first made an issue of it on Monday, challenging Lue to disclose where Love had been. Numerous players verbally attacked Love, who eventually explained his absence as part of a wide-ranging, heated discussion in which virtually no one was immune from criticism.
First off, it’s all moot as Wade and Thomas were shipped out at the trade deadline (to the betterment of the team). Also, does it matter who brought up the Love issue first if a lot of guys piled on? Clearly, the issue was a lack of communication with the team, far from the first time that has happened in Cleveland.
The more interesting question: Who leaked the two versions of the story, and why? Who wanted to make Thomas look bad in the locker room and like an issue that needed to be dealt with before the trade deadline? Who now feels the need to take a shot at Wade since he’s out the door? I could speculate, but draw your own conclusions. It’s not that hard to connect the dots.