Jaylen Brown on LeBron should “shut up and dribble” comment: “That’s a narrative… it’s time to move on from it”

By Kurt HelinFeb 16, 2018, 4:25 PM EST
LOS ANGELES — “Stick to sports.”

It’s the intellectually lazy argument (and attempt to demean) used when people disagree with the opinion of an athlete (or media member covering athletes). Fox News host Laura Ingraham took that sentiment to new — and for my money racist — level this week. When LeBron James and Kevin Durant did what many other Americans did and took to social media to call out president Donald Trump for his comments following the horrific school shooting in Florida that left 17 dead, Ingram responded with a rant on her show about how LeBron should “shut up and dribble.”

Boston Celtic forward Jaylen Brown said it’s time to move on from the idea that athletes should only talk about or have interest in their sport.

“That’s a narrative, I don’t know who’s painting it, but it’s been there for a long time, and I think it’s time to move on from it,” Brown said hours before taking the court for the All-Star Friday Rising Stars Challenge. “I think it’s time to move to a new generation where you have a job, and you do your job well, but you also have other interests outside of that, and that’ll be okay. You don’t get backlash from it. Especially if you want to do something where you want to be a musician or a politician, or you want to be something else like a venture capitalist like Steph Curry, anything. I think that’s dope. I think it’s time to move in that direction. I think the time is now.

“The recent comments that been brought up with KD and LeBron chimed in on it, I think that’s a narrative that’s been set for a long time now. It’s on us, as fans, as media, as players, to change that narrative. To make that okay.”

Brown also noted that Ingram picked a poor target in LeBron — the world could use more men who married their high school sweetheart, are devoted fathers, work hard at their job, have never been in legal trouble, and who are not afraid to speak out on issues.

“For me, growing up watching basketball, LeBron’s greatest influence is just being a role model,” Brown said. “Just being an African-American male who’s never been in trouble, you don’t see him in tabloids, you don’t see him involved in anything he shouldn’t be involved in. When he’s talking about something, he’s talking about something of importance. Just seeing that has been fantastic. His team, how he moves, just how he operates — especially in this era where the media and everybody records everything, it’s hard not to fall at some point. I don’t think LeBron ever has, I tip my hat to him. I respect him so much for that.”

LeBron is influencing a generation of young men — not just aspiring basketball players, or athletes (like Olympic skater Nathan Chen) — but men and people in general. It’s the kind of influences we need more of in society, positive ones, and great role models.

And ones who are good at tuning out the people just throwing shade to prop themselves up.

Kevin Pritchard: Six Pacers told me before deadline not to make trade

By Dan FeldmanFeb 16, 2018, 5:11 PM EST
The Pacers are one of the NBA’s top feel-good stories this season.

After trading Paul George, they appeared heading toward 30-something wins and the resulting middling draft pick – unsatisfying on both counts. But Victor Oladipo has emerged into a legitimate star, and a supporting cast of solid players has emerged.

Indiana (33-25, fifth in the East) could have gone many directions before the trade deadline.

Bojan Bogdanovic, Darren Collison, Al Jefferson and Lance Stephenson all have small or no salary guarantees for next season. Thaddeus Young and Cory Joseph hold player options that could create or inhibit flexibility. Youngsters Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis and T.J. Leaf will probably provide more value in future season.

The Pacers looked like a potential destination for Kemba Walker. Or they could have used their partially guaranteed players in a trade for a bad contract, netting long-term assets in the process.

Instead, Indiana stood pat.

Pacers president Kevin Pritchard, via Clifton Brown of IndyStar:

“I had six players come up to me, and this has never happened to me as an executive, and say, ‘Keep this team together.’ That carried a lot of weight with me.”

Jim Jim Ayello of IndyStar:

Al Jefferson is a man of many words, always happy to talk at length about any subject. Yet when he saw Kevin Pritchard for the first time after the Pacers stood pat at the NBA trade deadline, he only needed two.

“Thank you,” Jefferson told the Pacers team president.

For Jefferson, two little words carried a whole lot of meaning.

Thank you for keeping me in this locker room I love.

Thank you for not dealing away any of my friends.

Thank you for believing this team can continue to defy expectations.

As has become custom for this locker room leader, Jefferson was speaking on behalf of the whole team when expressing his gratitude.

It’s telling that first-year Pacers Darren Collison and Bojan Bogdanovic were among the six who approached Pritchard. To feel that attached to teammates after spending less than a year together is rare.

It’s also telling that Jefferson was not one of the six players who approached Pritchard.

I like how the Pacers handled the trade deadline. They’re achieving meaningful success right now.

They’ll probably make the playoffs. They’ll probably lose in the first round. For many teams, that’d be underwhelming.

But for the Pacers, after how George spurned them and how much criticism they took for their return in trading him (including by me), this must be so satisfying. Apparently, the locker-room chemistry only matches the wider mood.

By not trading, Indiana missed an opportunity to upgrade this season at the expense of future seasons or downgrade this season to the benefit of future. That’s more than fine.

Suns cost themselves money by buying out Greg Monroe rather than just waiving him

By Dan FeldmanFeb 16, 2018, 3:11 PM EST
The Suns just keep taking Ls.

They bought out Greg Monroe, a logical move considering everyone’s motivations at the time (even if those motivations were questionable).

Phoenix is going nowhere this season, so Monroe – who’d likely leave in free agency next summer – had no place in the present or future there. The Suns want to strike in free agency this summer, so they refused to trade Monroe for long-term contracts (the most questionable motivation). They also determined he couldn’t be useful in a trade (probably correct considering their parameters, but questionably timed, a week before the trade deadline). And, owned by Robert Sarver, Phoenix is a cheap franchise that surely welcomed the immediate savings.

Monroe wanted to join a better team. He was dealt to Phoenix in the Eric Bledsoe trade due to his expiring contract, not his on-court fit.

So, Monroe surrendered $1.5 million of his remaining salary in a buyout. Then, he signed with the Celtics for $5 million.

But the Suns agreed to remove their set-off right while waiving him, standard procedure in a buyout. They saved $1.5 million. Monroe gets his full $5 million from the Celtics. The end.

However, if the Suns had just waived Monroe without a buyout – which they could have done unilaterally – they would have saved more money.

When a waived player signs elsewhere, even outside the NBA, the team that waived him can “set off” a portion of his new salary from what he’s owed. The formula is half the difference between the player’s new salary and the minimum salary for a first-year player. So, the waived player is still incentivized to get as much as he can from a new team, but the more he earns from a new team, the less his old team must pay him.

Monroe’s salary in Boston is unusually high for a bought-out player. It’s so high in fact, the set off for Phoenix would have been $1,843,695.

That’s $343,695 more than the Suns saved in the buyout.

Obviously, they didn’t know Monroe would earn so much as a free agent. Monroe and his agent, David Falk, certainly weren’t incentivized to tip their hand (if they even knew at the time).

But everyone knew the Celtics’ had that $8,406,000 Gordon Hayward disabled-player exception and could use a scoring center. Monroe’s contract wasn’t a shocker. In fact, some argued Boston should have paid Monroe even more so it’d have an easier time re-signing him with Non-Bird Rights next summer.

I’m obviously evaluating with the benefit of hindsight, but the fact remains: The Suns got outfoxed out of $343,695. I’m curious how that sits with Sarver.

(hat tip: Albert Nahmad of Heat Hoops)

Rockets GM Daryl Morey celebrates Warriors loss on Twitter

By Dan FeldmanFeb 16, 2018, 2:11 PM EST
Rockets general manager Daryl Morey said he’s obsessed with beating the Warriors.

That attitude has only percolated in Houston, culminating with Clint Capela saying the Rockets were better than Golden State. But if Morey is concerned his preoccupation with the Warriors set the wrong tone, he didn’t show it Wednesday night.

The Trail Blazers beat Golden State, giving Houston the NBA’s best record at the All-Star break.

Morey:

Most teams would refuse to give the Warriors the satisfaction of acknowledging their superiority to the rest of the league. I appreciate the Rockets being so open about reality.

The Warriors are the team to beat in the Western Conference. Houston achieving its goals this season means going through Golden State. Home-court advantage would only help, and Portland’s win nudges the Rockets a little closer to that.

Dan Gilbert: After brain surgery, Nick Gilbert first asked whether Cavaliers beat Thunder

By Dan FeldmanFeb 16, 2018, 1:11 PM EST
2 Comments

Nick Gilbert, lottery star and son of Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, underwent brain surgery this week.

Dan Gilbert:

Good news, Nick.