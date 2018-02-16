Fox News host responds to LeBron James’ and Kevin Durant’s Donald Trump criticism: ‘Shut up and dribble’ (video)

The NBA superstars again slammed Trump in an Uninterrupted video:
LeBron:
The No. 1 job in America, the appointed person, is someone who doesn’t understand the people and really don’t give a fuck about the people.
And this time right now, with the president of the United States, it’s at a bad time. And while we cannot change what comes out of that man’s mouth, we can continue to alert the people that watch us, that listen to us, as this is not the way.
It’s not even a surprise when he says something. It’s not even a surprise. It’s, like, laughable. It’s like – it’s laughable, and it’s scary.
Durant:
When we’re talking about leadership and what’s going on in our country, it’s all about leadership. And I learned that playing basketball. I learned a lot of life skills from playing basketball. You need to empower people, you need to encourage people. And that’s what builds a great team. And I feel like our team as a country is not ran by a great coach.
Fox News host Laura Ingraham showed and responded to LeBron’s and Durant’s comments:
Ingraham:
NBA superstar LeBron James is talking politics again, and this time, it’s R-rated. Here’s his barely intelligible, not to mention ungrammatical, take on President Trump.
I’m numb to this commentary. Like. Must they run their mouths like that? Unfortunately, a lot of kids and some adults take these ignorant comments seriously. Look, there might be a cautionary lesson in LeBron for kids. This is what happens when you attempt to leave high school a year early to join the NBA. And it’s always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball. Oh, and LeBron and Kevin, you’re great players but no one voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their coach. So, keep the political commentary to yourself, or, as someone once said, shut up and dribble.
Ingraham is good at her job – drawing attention, even if it requires spouting nonsense. She’s sparking visceral reactions and drawing a wider platform. I’m writing about her. But that’s only because her arguments are so ridiculous (which, I admit, might be her twisted intention).
LeBron and Durant were completely intelligible. Did anyone have trouble understanding them?
LeBron is not ignorant. He has clearly taken an interest in politics and kept up on issues.
Why blame LeBron for earning a lot of money? He worked hard, built himself up from poverty and gives back to the community. This is the American Dream. It should be celebrated.
Who elected Ingraham? She, like LeBron and Durant, are American citizens. That alone qualifies them to care about and speak on political issues.
Nobody ever said “shut up and dribble,” at least not meaningfully enough to cite them.
I do agree with Ingraham on one point, though: “Unfortunately, a lot of kids and some adults take these ignorant comments seriously.”
Dan Gilbert: After brain surgery, Nick Gilbert first asked whether Cavaliers beat Thunder
Miracles do happen!After 8 long hrs of brain surgery & 48 hrs rest,Nick is recovering nicely. Endless gratitude to the many souls whose thoughts & prayers surely impacted positive outcome. Nick still has hurdles ahead but true hope is now alive.1st question:”Did @cavs beat OKC?” pic.twitter.com/9ojbreTZmJ
Donovan Mitchell has been getting plenty of advice from teammates since he was named to the NBA All-Star Saturday Dunk Contest.
Problem is most of it was sarcastic.
“A lot of sarcastic advice, especially from Joe Ingles, telling me what he thinks I should do,” Mitchell told NBC Sports. “I watched his highlights from Australia. I don’t think he could jump over a phone book.”
Can Ingles even dunk?
“He can, he’s got one on the season,” Mitchel said, sarcastically defending his teammate. “We all pretty much jumped out of our seats like we were celebrating winning the Finals.”
Donovan Mitchell loves being one of the guys, joking around with teammates, but things are about to change for him. His star is about to get a lot brighter — Mitchell is going to be in the NBA’s spotlight during All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles this Friday and Saturday.
Mitchell has gone from almost overlooked 13th pick in the last draft — a guy Utah traded up to get because they believed in him — to the leader in the Rookie of the Year race averaging 19.6 points and 4.5 assists a night for Utah. That doesn’t mean casual fans know who he is. Not a lot of people tune in to see the Jazz play — they don’t get on national television much. Much like his team, Mitchell has flown a bit under the radar.
Not anymore. The Jazz are on an 11-game win streak led by Mitchell, who will be showcased All-Star Weekend in Saturday’s Dunk Contest and Friday’s Mountain Dew Kickstarter Rising Stars challenge. The high-flying dunks he was throwing down when not many were tuned in will be in Saturday’s brightest spotlight.
One year ago he remembers watching the Rising Stars and Dunk Contest in his dorm room at Louisville.
“So it’s kind of cool to be part of this game,” Mitchell said.
He’s also partnered with Mountain Dew Kickstarter to do a number of events around Los Angeles that weekend — raising his profile even further. Letting people see the funny, relatable guy behind the numbers and Utah hype. He felt it was a natural fit.
“One thing I don’t tell a lot of people, I used to drink Mountain Dew at Louisville, every day before practice,” Mitchell confessed. “It was my ritual… I used to drink it with a bacon and egg bagel. That was my morning, every morning at Louisville.”
The Utah Jazz training staff put a stop to that habit, but he still loves the drink.
Last June’s draft has turned out to be loaded and deep, but Mitchell’s breakout season has fans of 12 other teams saying “how did we pass on this guy?” Mitchell kind of expected it.
“I’ve always been a player who’s not really been talked about a lot,” Mitchell said. “Never really hyped coming out of high school — I was ranked top 50, but I wasn’t a name that was all over Ball is Life and all those platforms. Then coming into college I wasn’t a McDonald’s All-American, I wasn’t one of those guys averaging 30.
“Playing under (Rick) Pitino, it’s grit and grind basketball, and that’s how I was perceived. That just adds to the chip I have on my shoulder.”
Mitchell mostly played the two-guard at Louisville, but last season when Cardinal point guard Quentin Snider got hurt, Pitino handed Mitchell the keys to the offense — and he turned heads by dominating.
“I think the biggest thing was just having confidence in myself,” Mitchell said of the stretch that turned the heads of some scouts — particularly the ones in Utah. “Obviously, when our starting point guard got hurt I played a lot of minutes at the one for nine to 10 games. Being 6’3”, you’re going to have to be a one in this league, and you have to defend ones.
“When NBA teams were looking at me, I don’t think the problem was the defensive end, they wondered if I could handle one, running the team, getting guys in the right spot. There was a point in time where, for myself, I didn’t know if I could do that in the NBA. The fact that (Jazz) Coach (Quin) Snyder has put the ball in my hands, and having a guy like Ricky Rubio, who is right next to me in the locker room, helping me every day has helped this transition. We watch film relentlessly, we work out relentlessly, I think that really helped me.”
Mitchell has proven he can be the guy in the spotlight — but again it was an injury that gave him a chance. When Rubio was injured earlier this season, Snyder gave him the keys to the offense. Mitchell had worked to get his efficiency up, and when given a chance he was ready and never looked back.
Back in October, Mitchell averaged just 9.3 points a game with a dreadful true shooting percentage of 40.9. Like a lot of rookies he looked overwhelmed. However, no rookie has made the leaps in efficiency that Mitchell has this season — by December he was averaging 23.1 points per game on a true shooting percentage of 61.1. Those numbers have come back to earth a little, but when the game is on the line during Utah’s current 11-game win streak that has vaulted them back into the playoff picture in the West, the ball is in Mitchell’s hands. He owned the end of a recent game against the Spurs.
Mitchell credits his teammates and a lot of hard work — from the film room to the weight room — for his quickly improved efficiency.
“I can watch (video of) Kyrie (Irving) finish off one foot. Obviously, I’m a two-foot jumper, I think that’s why my efficiency was a little bit down in college,” Mitchell said of changing how he left the floor on jumps. “Being able to finish off one foot — same foot, same hand, like non-traditional finishes — has helped me a lot. Finishing through contact, getting on a lifting regimen — I didn’t really lift much in college, I was more focused on losing weight — and just being able to work on my balance. There’s so many little things off the court, in training and in the weight room, that have helped me, and working on finishing around the rim.”
Mitchell watches film with and works out with Rubio a lot. Rodney Hood — traded at the deadline to Cleveland — also was a confidant.
“Rodney Hood’s been instrumental in kind of mentoring me throughout this entire season,” Mitchell said. “We play the same position, obviously, and he’s been really, really helpful. It’s his career, and he has he has a really big, big role in Cleveland, and I’m really excited for him.”
Mitchell is going to get noticed this weekend, and he wants people to get to know him the person — not just as a guy who dunks.
“Outside of basketball, I’m a relatable guy, and I think partnering with Mountain Dew will allow people to see that,” Mitchell said. “I think I’m funny, I think I’m liked by people. So I’m going out there to show people how I am, my character off the court, how I handle myself, I’m not a jerk or a wiseguy or anything. I’m just relatable. Every kid I see I sign the autographs. Anything like that to show people how I am off the court and not the guy they kind of hear about but don’t really see.”
They’re about to see him now.
Adam Silver says Stephen Curry didn’t want All-Star Draft televised
The NBA went halfway. They switched to a new format for the All-Star Game — having captains draft teams behind closed doors — then they didn’t televise it. (Why not wait until the Thursday night before the game, after the injuries and player replacements are set, then have the captains draft on Inside the NBA while Charles Barkley mocks everything they do? Would you not be entertained?)
After the secretive, conference-call All-Star Draft captains Stephen Curry and LeBron James said it should have been televised.