Bogdan Bogdanovic wins MVP in World Team’s Rising Stars rout (video)

LOS ANGELES – A moderator opened the floor for questions at Bogdan Bogdanovic‘s press conference.

“Can I say the first question?” Bogdanovic said. “Is there anyone from Serbia here?”

Crickets.

None of the assembled shared Bogdanovic’s native country, but he had support from all around the globe on the court.

Bogdanovic won Rising Stars MVP, leading a balanced World Team to a 155-124 win over the U.S. Team on Friday. It was the second-most-lopsided score in the event’s history, topped only by the sophomores beating rookies by 41 in 2008.

Hot early from deep when the game was more competitive, Bogdanovic finished with 26 points and six assists. His Kings teammate, Buddy Hield, led the World Team with 29 points.

They topped another Sacramento teammate, De'Aaron Fox, on the U.S. Team.

“I told him I would score on him,” Bogdanovic said. “So, I should bet as well, but we didn’t bet. So, I didn’t get some extra money.”

Said Hield: “Bogi likes the big stage. We both embrace it.”

Celtics wing Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 35 points, and Kyle Kuzma added 20 for the U.S.

But Jamal Murray (21 points), Dario Saric (18 points), Lauri Markkanen (15 points), Domantas Sabonis (13 points), Ben Simmons (11 points) and Dillon Brooks (11 points) bolstered a too-deep World team.