Klay Thompson on re-signing with Warriors, “it’ll be a goal of mine”

Already teams are eyeing him. Klay Thompson is a free agent in the summer of 2019 and a host of teams — most prominently the Los Angeles Lakers, but there are a host of other ones — have him on their target lists. He’s one of the game’s best shooters (45.5 percent from three this season), can work off the ball or off the dribble, and is a good defender. Every team could use a guy like Thompson.
Including the Golden State Warriors, who plan to keep him.
“Absolutely (he wants to re-sign in Golden State),” Thompson told Bay Area News Group. “I’ve always said that. Playing for one team your whole career is definitely special. Only so many guys have done it in professional sports, so it’ll be a goal of mine. Hopefully it all works out…
“It’s so far away,” Thompson said of his pending free agency. “Anything I can do to stay with the Warriors is first and foremost. God willing, it happens. If not, I don’t even think about that.”
Thompson is a different guy, less ego driven than most NBA stars. Thompson values winning more than being the No. 1 option on a team. He doesn’t treat money as the status symbol and sign of respect other players do. Thompson has always valued winning and good camaraderie over the cash… within reason. Maybe it’s because he grew up with a father (Mychal Thomson) who was a former No. 1 pick but was happiest winning rings with Magic Johnson’s Showtime Lakers.
Thompson is still going to get a massive, near-max contract, but he may well consider a haircut on his salary to help keep the team together. He values winning more than most young players.
The big question on Golden State keeping Thompson and the core together falls on Golden State ownership — there are some big tax payment coming. Last summer the team re-signed Andre Iguodala and Shawn Livingston, and this summer Kevin Durant gets an updated deal — and no discount this time, he wants a max. When Thompson’s new contract hits Warriors’ tax bill going to go up heavily. The money is there — the Warriors made $91 million in profit last season (according to leaked NBA documents) and soon they will move into a new home arena that will be a revenue generation machine — but how much of that will ownership funnel back into the team?
Lakers’ fans can dream. Front offices around the league can plot. But the smart money is on Klay Thompson staying put in the summer of 2019.
If LeBron James returns to Cleveland, salary plus tax could top $300 million
I know what Dan Gilbert is going to do with his money from the recent tax cut…
The current highest payroll in NBA history is the 2013-14 “we’re moving into a new building so spend like mad” Brooklyn Nets at $193 million. Next season a couple NBA teams could blow that out of the water — to the tune of $300 million in salary and tax. One is the Oklahoma City Thunder if Paul George returns on a max deal and if, as expected, Carmelo Anthony opts into the $28 million he is owed on his current contract (remember the Thunder already gave Russell Westbrook a max extension).
The other is the Cleveland Cavaliers if LeBron James returns.
But if he stays, it gets crazy expensive, as Brian Windhorst laid out at ESPN.
Focusing on the future, if James remains and accepts a new max contract or picks up his option and the Cavs re-sign Hood — who will be a restricted free agent — they will break all current records.
It is hard to predict the market for restricted free agents. This summer is especially challenging because teams are expected to tighten spending. If James stays and Rodney Hood remains with Cleveland and lands a long-term deal that starts at $12 million or more, the Cavs would likely crest $300 million in total spending based on the contracts they have on their books. That would include roughly $150 million in luxury tax alone.
Gilbert has said he will pay it — and it’s worth it to him. With that level of expense the Cavaliers might lose money on the balance sheet for the year, but the franchise valuation will remain high (Forbes just estimated it at $1.3 billion). If LeBron leaves the franchise worth will drop down to one of the lower numbers in the league (around $1 billion), so a small loss year-over-year is worth it. Especially if Gilbert decides to get out and sell.
It’s something to watch this summer — two middle-to-small market teams may have the highest payrolls in NBA history. All in the pursuit of a title (and higher franchise values).
It’s been two years since Chris Bosh last stepped onto an NBA court, the final Heat regular season game before the 2016 All-Star break. The blood clotting issue that prematurely ended his final two NBA seasons still exists, he has never been able to shake it to the satisfaction of NBA team doctors (in Miami or elsewhere). Eventually, he and the Heat came to an agreement to part ways.
“I’ve been in the gym. I can still play basketball. No, I’m not done yet. I’m trying to come back. Man, I see all these guys shooting 3-pointers and not playing defense, I got to get some of it.”
Bosh is 33 years old and will be 34 by the start of next season. He’s right, he was one of the first bigs to evolve his game into the direction the NBA has gone — he could step out and shoot threes, still get buckets and boards inside, and in Miami was one of the best pick-and-roll defending big men in the game. The Bosh of five years ago could still thrive in this NBA.
Will his body let him is another question. The blood clotting health issues are real and life-threatening. NBA teams try to avoid risk on major health issues such as this, it’s hard to imagine a team jumping in without extensive testing and clearances by doctors that may not be forthcoming. Secondarily, Bosh (an 11-time All-Star) been out of the game a couple of years, how much of a step has he lost?
It’s impossible not to admire Bosh’s love of the game and his desire to get back in it, to leave basketball on his terms. It’s also nearly impossible to see him playing in an NBA game again.
Rescheduled Pacers-Pelicans game gives New Orleans five games in six days
The National Basketball Association announced today that the Feb. 7 game between the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans, which was postponed due to a leak in the roof of the Smoothie King Center, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 21 at 7 p.m. CT at Smoothie King Center.
New Orleans’ schedule now:
March 17: vs. Rockets
March 18: vs. Celtics
March 20: vs. Mavericks
March 21: vs. Pacers
March 22: vs. Lakers
A back-to-back-to-back is tough enough, but five games in six nights? Yeesh.
That’s only the second five-in-six in a non-lockout season since 1985. The Wizards also had one in 2010.
At least all five games are in New Orleans. And the Pelicans are ultimately responsible for the leaky roof that caused this postponement in the first place.
For Indiana, this doesn’t even create a back-to-back. But it breaks up a three-game home-stand.
Draymond Green pays off $100 Michigan State-Ohio State bet with Evan Turner during interview (video)