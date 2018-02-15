Paul Pierce: Doc Rivers changed policy after blowing Tim Duncan free agency (VIDEO)

We heard from former San Antonio Spurs guard Bruce Bowen last year that Doc Rivers had blown a 2000 free agency bid for Tim Duncan.

Bowen’s story was that Duncan had a fairly simple request, and when Rivers refused, that’s when the Orlando Magic lost their chance to pair Duncan with Tracy McGrady and Grant Hill.

Now, Hill has confirmed that story as a first hand witness. To boot, Paul Pierce said that Rivers changed his policy on allowing non-players on the team plane specifically because he lost Duncan.

The conversation starts at around 1:45 in the video above, but if you can’t watch it here’s what was said.

Hill: Not only have I heard that, I was there. I was at the dinner when someone in Tim’s entourage asked Doc, ‘Can significant others travel on the plane?’ And Doc said no.

Pierce: When Doc got to Boston, he allowed family to be on the plane. Yeah, he didn’t want to make that mistake again!

Rivers has had his fair share of criticism, especially when he had a dual coaching and front office position with the LA Clippers. Losing out on Duncan, though, probably takes the cake in terms of missed opportunities. Obviously with Hill significantly injured they would not have had a Big 3 but Orlando won 42+ games in each of the seasons following that summer.

Oh what could have been.

New Rockets owner says $2.2 billion price tag okay because value will rise

When it came time to bid on buying the Houston Rockets, like all of you reading this I was a few dollars short. (For the record, I was about $2,199,999,997 short).

Tilman Fertitta wasn’t short — he wanted this team and was not going to get outbid (as he had been in 1993 when Les Alexander bought the team and Fertitta came in second). Last summer, Fertitta paid an NBA record $2.2 billion for a Rockets team that is expensive on the court this season but also a title contender (and should be for a few more seasons at least).

Is there an NBA team value bubble and is Fertitta buying at the wrong time? He doesn’t see it that way, speaking to Sam Amick of USA Today in an interesting interview.

We were hell-bent that we weren’t going to lose (the bidding) this time,” Fertitta said. “But you can’t make somebody sell something to you if they don’t want to sell it. But all we could do is shoot every bullet we could, and I think Tad, you know we did – a lot more than anybody else.”

But did Fertitta – whose team plays in the NBA’s eighth largest media market – pay too much?

“I sure didn’t underpay,” he said. “But you know what, if we look in five to 10 years, and the team is worth $3 billion, which I think it will be, it would have been a great deal. And the joy that it’s given me and my family is – that’s an awful lot. …We’re just happy to be a part of the game.”

The way things are going, NBA team values are going to keep rising. While NFL and other sports are seeing ratings sink, the NBA’s are going up — in part because the league embraced the technology that younger generations prefer rather than sticking with an old-school model. To use the easy example, you can see any NBA highlight you want on YouTube any time of day, but try to do that with the NFL. Add in a social-media friendly crop of new stars and things look good.

That said, the league is going to have to deal with the shift away from cable to streaming — cord cutting is why the NFL ratings are dropping, and the NBA will have to deal with it too. Less money in the next NBA television deal is possible, and that will impact both how much players make and the value of franchises. However, the NBA is better positioned to deal with that — and to grow globally — than other American professional sports leagues.

Fertitta made his bet, and he’s read the market right in other investments plenty of times. I wouldn’t bet against him now.

Adam Silver on Magic Johnson tampering fine: “stop talking about players on other teams”

Last summer, the Lakers were hit with a $500,000 fine when Lakers president Magic Johnson went on the Jimmy Kimmel show and “wink, wink” talked about bringing Paul George to the Los Angeles. It was pretty clear he was going to get fined by the league for tampering the second the words came out of his mouth, even if that had 0.0 percent chance of impacting PG13’s decision.

Last week, Magic and the Lakers were hit with a $50,000 fine because Magic had been asked to comment on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Magic praised him as a future MVP and someone who could win titles — never mentioning bringing him to the Lakers once. The comments were as innocuous and positive as could be.

Was that really worth a fine? Rachel Nichols asked NBA Commissioner Adam Silver that on ESPN’s The Jump Thursday, and Silver basically said this had to be a fine.

“Context is everything, and there had been a prior issue with the Lakers early this season,” Silver said. “And the message is — not just to Magic but to all the executives in the league is — stop talking about players on other teams…

“We’d love to hear players like Magic Johnson talk about how great young players are in the league,” Silver said. “But there’s enough commentary out there. And I think, when on balance, just asking them to refrain from that one aspect of talking about other players, isn’t that big a deal.”

How the NBA treats tampering is dated. At best.

Tampering in the NBA is rampant. Front offices and agents know how to do the dance to avoid NBA scrutiny, but there is a river of conversations between players and teams through back channels, we in the media only get some canteens filled out of that river that we report. Dodging the tampering rules is easy. Besides, if a team wants to recruit a guy they can have one of their players do it for them — if Golden State GM Bob Myer texts Kevin Durant a couple of summers ago it’s tampering, but if Draymond Green texts Durant right after the end of the NBA Finals saying they need him, that’s all good.

If Magic Johnson said the Greek Freak is a great player, so what? There has to be some leeway here, Magic is a true legend of the game. Don’t tie his hands.

Don Carter, owner who helped bring NBA to Dallas, dies at 84

DALLAS (AP) — Don Carter, the owner who was instrumental in bringing the NBA to Dallas with the expansion Mavericks in 1980, has died. He was 84.

The Dallas County medical examiner says Carter died Wednesday night. The cause was not disclosed.

Carter co-founded the franchise with Norm Sonju, the club’s first president. Carter sold majority interest to Ross Perot Jr. in 1996 but kept a minority stake.

Current owner Mark Cuban bought the team in 2000. He said of Carter: “To say he will be missed does not do justice to just how important Mr. C has been to the Dallas Mavericks and the city of Dallas.”

Cuban invited Carter to celebrate with the team on the court in Miami after the Mavericks won their only championship in 2011.

The Mavericks were a model franchise in the early days, quickly becoming a contender and reaching the Western Conference finals in 1988.

 

Klay Thompson on re-signing with Warriors, “it’ll be a goal of mine”

Already teams are eyeing him. Klay Thompson is a free agent in the summer of 2019 and a host of teams — most prominently the Los Angeles Lakers, but there are a host of other ones — have him on their target lists. He’s one of the game’s best shooters (45.5 percent from three this season), can work off the ball or off the dribble, and is a good defender. Every team could use a guy like Thompson.

Including the Golden State Warriors, who plan to keep him.

Thompson has said before he wants to stay — and is even willing to take a discount to do so — and as he heads to Los Angeles for his third All-Star Game this weekend he reiterated that to Mark Medina of the San Jose Mercury News.

“Absolutely (he wants to re-sign in Golden State),” Thompson told Bay Area News Group. “I’ve always said that. Playing for one team your whole career is definitely special. Only so many guys have done it in professional sports, so it’ll be a goal of mine. Hopefully it all works out…

“It’s so far away,” Thompson said of his pending free agency. “Anything I can do to stay with the Warriors is first and foremost. God willing, it happens. If not, I don’t even think about that.”

Thompson is a different guy, less ego driven than most NBA stars. Thompson values winning more than being the No. 1 option on a team. He doesn’t treat money as the status symbol and sign of respect other players do. Thompson has always valued winning and good camaraderie over the cash… within reason. Maybe it’s because he grew up with a father (Mychal Thomson) who was a former No. 1 pick but was happiest winning rings with Magic Johnson’s Showtime Lakers.

Thompson is still going to get a massive, near-max contract, but he may well consider a haircut on his salary to help keep the team together.  He values winning more than most young players.

The big question on Golden State keeping Thompson and the core together falls on Golden State ownership — there are some big tax payment coming. Last summer the team re-signed Andre Iguodala and Shawn Livingston, and this summer Kevin Durant gets an updated deal — and no discount this time, he wants a max. When Thompson’s new contract hits Warriors’ tax bill going to go up heavily. The money is there — the Warriors made $91 million in profit last season (according to leaked NBA documents) and soon they will move into a new home arena that will be a revenue generation machine — but how much of that will ownership funnel back into the team?

Lakers’ fans can dream. Front offices around the league can plot. But the smart money is on Klay Thompson staying put in the summer of 2019.