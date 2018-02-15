Getty Images

Chris Bosh still talking NBA comeback

By Kurt HelinFeb 15, 2018, 3:03 PM EST
It’s been two years since Chris Bosh last stepped onto an NBA court, the final Heat regular season game before the 2016 All-Star break. The blood clotting issue that prematurely ended his final two NBA seasons still exists, he has never been able to shake it to the satisfaction of NBA team doctors (in Miami or elsewhere). Eventually, he and the Heat came to an agreement to part ways.

However, Bosh has never given up the dream of returning to the NBA. He has said it before, multiple times, and he said it again Thursday when he went on ESPN’s Frist Take (hat tip to Ben Rohrbach at Yahoo Sports for suffering through a show I never watch to find this).

“I’ve been in the gym. I can still play basketball. No, I’m not done yet. I’m trying to come back. Man, I see all these guys shooting 3-pointers and not playing defense, I got to get some of it.”

Bosh is 33 years old and will be 34 by the start of next season. He’s right, he was one of the first bigs to evolve his game into the direction the NBA has gone — he could step out and shoot threes, still get buckets and boards inside, and in Miami was one of the best pick-and-roll defending big men in the game. The Bosh of five years ago could still thrive in this NBA.

Will his body let him is another question. The blood clotting health issues are real and life-threatening. NBA teams try to avoid risk on major health issues such as this, it’s hard to imagine a team jumping in without extensive testing and clearances by doctors that may not be forthcoming. Secondarily, Bosh (an 11-time All-Star) been out of the game a couple of years, how much of a step has he lost?

It’s impossible not to admire Bosh’s love of the game and his desire to get back in it, to leave basketball on his terms. It’s also nearly impossible to see him playing in an NBA game again.

Taj Gibson, Jimmy Butler lead Timberwolves rally past Lakers, 119-111

Associated Press
Associated PressFeb 16, 2018, 1:31 AM EST
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves were flat, facing a double-digit deficit for long stretches of the game.

This is why they traded for Jimmy Butler and signed Taj Gibson, for fourth-quarter lifts like these.

Gibson scored a season-high 28 points and Butler added 24, providing the Timberwolves with the production and energy for a 119-111 comeback victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

Butler and Gibson, the former Chicago teammates, muscled their way to the basket with a fierce determination down the stretch. Butler drove along the baseline and flicked a short pass to Gibson in the lane, where he dropped in a layup and converted a three-point play for a 110-104 lead with 3:59 left.

“What he and Jimmy have brought to the team has really changed things for us,” said Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau, who had them both with the Bulls. “Those guys, they weren’t going to let us lose.”

Jeff Teague pitched in 20 points and Jamal Crawford added 15 for the Timberwolves, who rallied from a deficit as large as 15 points in the second quarter and 12 points late in the third to raise their home record to 24-7 on an emotional evening that started with a tribute to former coach and executive Flip Saunders.

Except the Lakers had the mojo for much of the first three quarters. Julius Randle had 23 points and nine rebounds, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Brandon Ingram each scored 17 points.

“I know how good we can be when we decide to play hard,” Butler said. “But we think that we’re so good on paper that we can just go through the motions.”

Ivica Zubac, who went 8 for 8 from the floor for a season-high 19 points, threw down a dunk for a 99-98 lead for the Lakers, but that was essentially their last momentum-creating play of the game.

“They’ve got some big-time closers on that team, starting with Jimmy Butler,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. “He kind of set the tone in the fourth with the way he played.”

Butler blocked shots by Randle and Isaiah Thomas on consecutive possessions in the closing minutes, putting his stamp on yet another winning performance.

“I think that’s what separates him as a superstar,” Crawford said. “Most guys, they do it on one end, but those types of plays, they’re immeasurable.”

This was a win the Wolves badly needed before the All-Star break, after their 13-game home winning streak ended in humbling fashion on Tuesday against Houston. They moved within percentage points of San Antonio for third place in the Western Conference at 36-25. The Spurs are 35-24.

The Lakers shot so sharply to start the game, going 17 for 27 from the floor in the first quarter, that the Wolves produced separate spurts of 23-8 and 21-6 in the first half yet still trailed 65-62 at halftime.

Randle had 10 points in the third quarter as the Lakers again pushed ahead. He drove and scored on Karl-Anthony Towns for an 86-76 lead, and a frustrated Towns was called for an offensive foul on Brook Lopez to erase a spin-move layup on the next possession.

But Crawford got the Wolves and the crowd going early in the fourth quarter, sandwiching a 31-foot swish by Tyus Jones with a pair of 3-pointers of his own. The second one came off a slick crossover dribble that deked Corey Brewer at the top of the key and brought the Wolves within 95-94.

 

 

Nikola Jokic records fastest triple-double in 20 seasons

By Dane CarbaughFeb 16, 2018, 12:30 AM EST
The Denver Nuggets have one of the most interesting young cores in the NBA, and Nikola Jokic is right at the heart of it. Along with Will Barton, Jamal Murray, and Gary Harris, Jokic is expected to grow as Denver becomes a legitimate playoff threat in the Western Conference.

But even for the quick-passing Jokic, Thursday night was an anomaly.

Playing in Milwaukee, Jokic amazed Bucks fans (much to their lament) by becoming the quickest player to a triple-double in 20 seasons.

Jokic reached his tripled-double with 1:54 left in the second quarter. He finally finished with with 30 points, 17 assists, and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets beat the Bucks, 134-123.

Check out the full video of the historic night above.

Charles Barkley once thought he was getting traded, so he played drunk (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughFeb 15, 2018, 11:47 PM EST
Charles Barkley is one of the NBA’s most iconic players, with the stories surrounding him perhaps more entertaining than the rambling, jovial character we see on TNT during national broadcasts.

That’s why it’s not that surprising that Barkley recently revealed that he played a game while inebriated during one of his final seasons in Philadelphia.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Barkley said that he had heard from his agent that he was going to be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Barkley went out to celebrate with his friends, got drunk, then later learned the deal had fallen through.

That left Barkley still playing for the Sixers, and with a game later that night, no less.

Barkley told Kimmel that he didn’t have any recollection of the game, and that it wasn’t even the only time he played while intoxicated during his career.

Of course, Barkley went on to be traded in 1992 to the Phoenix Suns. He was traded by the Suns in 1996 to the Houston Rockets.

That Chuck is a real one.

Timberwolves raise Flip Saunders banner at Target Center

AP
By Dane CarbaughFeb 15, 2018, 10:45 PM EST
The Minnesota Timberwolves lost former coach and front office man Flip Saunders in 2015 after a battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The loss of Saunders hit the basketball community in Minneapolis hard, and on Thursday the team decided to honor his memory by raising a banner to the rafters at Target Center.

Fans were able to watch not only the raising of the banner, but speeches by people like Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Chauncey Billups.

Those in attendance also received a special coin, a tribute to those Saunders designed each season.

Via Twitter:

Good for the Timberwolves organization for retiring Flip’s name to the rafters, where he can watch over the team forever.