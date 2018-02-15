Charles Barkley once thought he was getting traded, so he played drunk (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughFeb 15, 2018, 11:47 PM EST
1 Comment

Charles Barkley is one of the NBA’s most iconic players, with the stories surrounding him perhaps more entertaining than the rambling, jovial character we see on TNT during national broadcasts.

That’s why it’s not that surprising that Barkley recently revealed that he played a game while inebriated during one of his final seasons in Philadelphia.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Barkley said that he had heard from his agent that he was going to be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Barkley went out to celebrate with his friends, got drunk, then later learned the deal had fallen through.

That left Barkley still playing for the Sixers, and with a game later that night, no less.

Barkley told Kimmel that he didn’t have any recollection of the game, and that it wasn’t even the only time he played while intoxicated during his career.

Of course, Barkley went on to be traded in 1992 to the Phoenix Suns. He was traded by the Suns in 1996 to the Houston Rockets.

That Chuck is a real one.

Watch Nikola Jokic get the fastest triple-double in 20 seasons

By Dane CarbaughFeb 16, 2018, 12:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

The Denver Nuggets have one of the most interesting young cores in the NBA, and Nikola Jokic is right at the heart of it. Along with Will Barton, Jamal Murray, and Gary Harris, Jokic is expected to grow as Denver becomes a legitimate playoff threat in the Western Conference.

But even for the quick-passing Jokic, Thursday night was an anomaly.

Playing in Milwaukee, Jokic amazed Bucks fans (much to their lament) by becoming the quickest player to a triple-double in 20 seasons.

Jokic reached his tripled-double with 1:54 left in the second quarter. He finally finished with with 30 points, 17 assists, and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets beat the Bucks, 134-123.

Check out the full video of the historic night above.

Watch the Timberwolves raise Flip Saunders’ banner at Target Center

AP
By Dane CarbaughFeb 15, 2018, 10:45 PM EST
1 Comment

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost former coach and front office man Flip Saunders in 2015 after a battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The loss of Saunders hit the basketball community in Minneapolis hard, and on Thursday the team decided to honor his memory by raising a banner to the rafters at Target Center.

Fans were able to watch not only the raising of the banner, but speeches by people like Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Chauncey Billups.

Those in attendance also received a special coin, a tribute to those Saunders designed each season.

Via Twitter:

Good for the Timberwolves organization for retiring Flip’s name to the rafters, where he can watch over the team forever.

Paul Pierce: Doc Rivers changed policy after blowing Tim Duncan free agency (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughFeb 15, 2018, 9:20 PM EST
2 Comments

We heard from former San Antonio Spurs guard Bruce Bowen last year that Doc Rivers had blown a 2000 free agency bid for Tim Duncan.

Bowen’s story was that Duncan had a fairly simple request, and when Rivers refused, that’s when the Orlando Magic lost their chance to pair Duncan with Tracy McGrady and Grant Hill.

Now, Hill has confirmed that story as a first hand witness. To boot, Paul Pierce said that Rivers changed his policy on allowing non-players on the team plane specifically because he lost Duncan.

The conversation starts at around 1:45 in the video above, but if you can’t watch it here’s what was said.

Hill: Not only have I heard that, I was there. I was at the dinner when someone in Tim’s entourage asked Doc, ‘Can significant others travel on the plane?’ And Doc said no.

Pierce: When Doc got to Boston, he allowed family to be on the plane. Yeah, he didn’t want to make that mistake again!

Rivers has had his fair share of criticism, especially when he had a dual coaching and front office position with the LA Clippers. Losing out on Duncan, though, probably takes the cake in terms of missed opportunities. Obviously with Hill significantly injured they would not have had a Big 3 but Orlando won 42+ games in each of the seasons following that summer.

Oh what could have been.

New Rockets owner says $2.2 billion price tag okay because value will rise

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 15, 2018, 8:07 PM EST
2 Comments

When it came time to bid on buying the Houston Rockets, like all of you reading this I was a few dollars short. (For the record, I was about $2,199,999,997 short).

Tilman Fertitta wasn’t short — he wanted this team and was not going to get outbid (as he had been in 1993 when Les Alexander bought the team and Fertitta came in second). Last summer, Fertitta paid an NBA record $2.2 billion for a Rockets team that is expensive on the court this season but also a title contender (and should be for a few more seasons at least).

Is there an NBA team value bubble and is Fertitta buying at the wrong time? He doesn’t see it that way, speaking to Sam Amick of USA Today in an interesting interview.

We were hell-bent that we weren’t going to lose (the bidding) this time,” Fertitta said. “But you can’t make somebody sell something to you if they don’t want to sell it. But all we could do is shoot every bullet we could, and I think Tad, you know we did – a lot more than anybody else.”

But did Fertitta – whose team plays in the NBA’s eighth largest media market – pay too much?

“I sure didn’t underpay,” he said. “But you know what, if we look in five to 10 years, and the team is worth $3 billion, which I think it will be, it would have been a great deal. And the joy that it’s given me and my family is – that’s an awful lot. …We’re just happy to be a part of the game.”

The way things are going, NBA team values are going to keep rising. While NFL and other sports are seeing ratings sink, the NBA’s are going up — in part because the league embraced the technology that younger generations prefer rather than sticking with an old-school model. To use the easy example, you can see any NBA highlight you want on YouTube any time of day, but try to do that with the NFL. Add in a social-media friendly crop of new stars and things look good.

That said, the league is going to have to deal with the shift away from cable to streaming — cord cutting is why the NFL ratings are dropping, and the NBA will have to deal with it too. Less money in the next NBA television deal is possible, and that will impact both how much players make and the value of franchises. However, the NBA is better positioned to deal with that — and to grow globally — than other American professional sports leagues.

Fertitta made his bet, and he’s read the market right in other investments plenty of times. I wouldn’t bet against him now.