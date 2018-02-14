Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Report: Kings angered Cavaliers and Jazz by trying to include Georgios Papagiannis in trade at last minute

By Dan FeldmanFeb 14, 2018, 5:43 PM EST
The Cavaliers were busy leading up to the trade deadline.

The completed three trades with four teams, sent out six players and acquired four. They also seriously discussed a deal with the Clippers for DeAndre Jordan.

One of the trades Cleveland general manager Koby Altman actually made – a three-teamer with the Jazz and Kings that netted Rodney Hood and George Hill and sent Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose to Utah and Iman Shumpert to Sacramento – could have fallen apart. Unsurprisingly, the Kings are getting blamed.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Altman had negotiated the trade with Kings assistant general manager Brandon Williams, who works under GM Vlade Divac. The management structure in Sacramento can make deals dicey, because Divac seldom gets on the phone for the trade-building parts — and yet he ultimately has decision-making power with owner Vivek Ranadive.

That’s why a 3 a.m. ET deal memo sent from Sacramento to Cleveland left Altman at first incredulous — and then angry. Suddenly, Kings center Georgios Papagiannis had been included as part of the three-way trade. Cleveland and Utah were adamant that Papagiannis’ name had never been discussed. Williams would later say that Papagiannis or Malachi Richardson were set to be included in the deals and insisted his notes confirmed that.

Because Sacramento had the makings for a trade with Toronto for Richardson, rival executives say that the Kings pushed to spare themselves the embarrassment of waiving the No. 13 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft — and let someone else do it. In the middle of the night, Altman and Williams vocally disagreed over the insertion of Papagiannis into the trade. Cleveland couldn’t take him into its roster because the NBA’s repeater tax would turn the balance of his $2.3 million contract this year and $2.4 million next year into three times that with the luxury-tax bill.

In the morning, Altman let the Jazz know about Sacramento’s inclusion of Papagiannis. Jazz GM Dennis Lindsey was livid. To him, this was a deal-breaker. He hadn’t dealt directly with Sacramento, because there had been no need: The deal went through Cleveland, and Altman had never suggested to Lindsey that Utah would have to take a 7-foot draft bust onto his roster.

The Cavs didn’t want Papagiannis, who would have cost them far more in luxury tax, either. And the Kings had to shed one more player, because they needed to clear a roster spot to complete the trade.

But the teams still found a workable solution.

The Cavaliers ($2.1 million) and Jazz ($1.1 million) both sent Sacramento cash. That was was the most the Cavs, who’ve already included cash in other deals, were allowed to convey. So, to get Utah to cover the rest, Cleveland granted the Jazz the right to swap 2024 second-rounders.

I’m not sure how the teams settled on the Kings getting $3.2 million, though. The Kings waived Papagiannis, but his remaining salary was just $806,126.

Sacramento management has struggled to communicate with players, agents and executives. The Kings might spin this story a different way, but everyone will believe they’re at fault. They’ve long lost lost benefit of the doubt, and this will only further erode trust.

But maybe they leveraged the confusion into a little extra money. That’s almost certainly not worth it in a relationship business, but it’s better than nothing.

Tyronn Lue wouldn’t let players run huddle: ‘They already said LeBron’s coaching the team’

By Dan FeldmanFeb 14, 2018, 6:49 PM EST
Warriors coach Steve Kerr let his players run huddles during a win over the Suns.

Would Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue allow LeBron James or other Cleveland players to do something similar?

Lue, via Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

“I wouldn’t do that,” Lue said, before the Cavs played the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. “They already said LeBron’s coaching the team, anyway. If I give him the clipboard, they’re really going to say it.”

LeBron already assumes some control of how the team is run. He’s not waiting for Lue to hand him the whiteboard.

Coaching LeBron is tricky. Lue works in partnership with LeBron more than leading the superstar. It’s a delicate balance, and giving LeBron such a visual example of control might actually undermine Lue’s credibility.

Lue’s answer is somewhat poking fun at a popular and funny storyline, but there’s also some truth behind it.

Reports: Warriors’ Patrick McCaw out month with wrist fracture

By Kurt HelinFeb 14, 2018, 4:27 PM EST
Warriors’ second-year man Patrick McCaw has seen his role shrink some in recent weeks, but he’s still part of the rotation in Golden State, one counted on in certain matchups.

But not for the next month, he is out with a fractured wrist, reports Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Other Warrior writers have since confirmed this, although the team has yet to make an announcement. He will be back in mid-March, in plenty of time for the postseason.

McCaw was part of the off-the-bench guard rotation with Shaun Livingston. Expect to see a little more Nick Young with McCaw out, so long as young doesn’t shoot his way back to the bench.

The Warriors also have been without rookie Jordan Bell for a couple of weeks due to an ankle injury.

Amar’e Stoudemire latest big name to sign up for Big3 second season

By Kurt HelinFeb 14, 2018, 3:37 PM EST
Last summer when I wrote about the inaugural season of the Big3, the consensus of players and the league management was that if they proved this thing was real, the second season would see bigger names come on board. Build it and they will come.

“In a lot of ways, it was definitely a ‘show me’ year,” Ice Cube told NBC Sports last summer. “Some people actually told us they would wait to see how we did this year before they would want to be a part of it. We knew trying to introduce something this new would have people kind of taking a wait-and-see approach.”

Now big names are jumping in, and the latest is former Sun and Knick Amar’e Stoudemire, who will be the three-way co-captain of Tri-State alongside Jermaine O’Neal and Nate Robinson, the league announced Wednesday.

Robinson is one of the other big names to jump in, along with Baron Davis, Ron Artest, Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis, Carlos Boozer and Drew Gooden. Even Greg Oden is going to make a run at it.

The Big3 is a barnstorming tour hitting one city a week with former NBA players going 3-on-3 in half-court. The refs let the game get more physical than the NBA, there are some gimmicks (the four-point shot spot) but the product was good. With an off-season to refine it and the broadcast, it should come back as an entertaining package. It’s a good fix for hoops junkies in the off-season, and Stoudemire and the star power just add to that.

Check out the trailer for the Uncle Drew movie coming this summer

By Kurt HelinFeb 14, 2018, 2:35 PM EST
5 Comments

Yes, it started out as a Pepsi commercial. So what? You know you’re going to go see it.

Kyrie Irving‘s Uncle Drew — the old-man playground legend who schools those young whippersnappers — is taking his game to Rucker Park with the old-man versions of Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, and Lisa Leslie to win some cash.

Check out the trailer above.

Sure, we all know how this movie is going to end, we know it’s going to be fondu-level cheesy, but who cares? It should be fun.