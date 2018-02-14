AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Paul Pierce: ‘Without a doubt,’ Celtics will next retire Kevin Garnett’s number

Feb 14, 2018
Kevin Garnett wants nothing to do with the Timberwolves retiring his number. Presumably, he’d be far more open to receiving the honor from the Celtics.

But will Boston actually retire his number?

Paul Pierce, who just had his number retired by the Celtics, sounds certain.

Pierce, via Chris Forsberg of ESPN:

“Without a doubt, KG’s number will be [the next one] retired in Boston,” said Pierce. “It’s going to happen.”

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said the team has had informal discussions about retiring Garnett’s number, but that a final decision would come from ownership.

Maybe Pierce knows something. He obviously has access to Celtics management. But maybe he’s just projecting wishful thinking for a friend and former teammate.

Garnett played just six seasons in Boston. Of the 21 players the Celtics have honored in the rafters, none have played fewer seasons for the team:

image

Ed Macauley and Reggie Lewis also played six seasons for Boston then had their number retired. Lewis’ number retirement was more about his untimely death than his on-court accomplishments, not really relevant here. Macauley and Bob Cousy were the Celtics’ first retired numbers (on the same day in 1963). Boston’s unprecedented success since puts Macauley into a context unavailable at the time.

Garnett had an excellent run with the Celtics. He put them over-the-top for the 2008 title, breaking their longest championship drought. He remained an All-Star four of the next five years. Maybe he even gets extra credit for waiving his no-trade clause, allowing Boston to trade him to the Nets for a ridiculous haul and potentially setting up its next window of title contention.

But Garnett approved that trade because he thought Brooklyn was better than the Celtics, not because he wanted to set up his soon-to-be-former team for future success. And he didn’t make another All-NBA team in Boston after his first season there. He just wasn’t quite the elite player he was in Minnesota, though he was close enough for the monumental highs of the 2008 season.

For most teams, retiring Garnett’s number would be a no-brainer. Considering the Celtics’ storied history, it’s a tougher call.

Ultimately, I believe Pierce will be right, though – in part because of the implicit pressure he’s applying.

Tyronn Lue wouldn’t let players run huddle: ‘They already said LeBron’s coaching the team’

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images
Feb 14, 2018
Warriors coach Steve Kerr let his players run huddles during a win over the Suns.

Would Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue allow LeBron James or other Cleveland players to do something similar?

Lue, via Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

“I wouldn’t do that,” Lue said, before the Cavs played the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. “They already said LeBron’s coaching the team, anyway. If I give him the clipboard, they’re really going to say it.”

LeBron already assumes some control of how the team is run. He’s not waiting for Lue to hand him the whiteboard.

Coaching LeBron is tricky. Lue works in partnership with LeBron more than leading the superstar. It’s a delicate balance, and giving LeBron such a visual example of control might actually undermine Lue’s credibility.

Lue’s answer is somewhat poking fun at a popular and funny storyline, but there’s also some truth behind it.

Report: Kings angered Cavaliers and Jazz by trying to include Georgios Papagiannis in trade at last minute

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Feb 14, 2018
The Cavaliers were busy leading up to the trade deadline.

The completed three trades with four teams, sent out six players and acquired four. They also seriously discussed a deal with the Clippers for DeAndre Jordan.

One of the trades Cleveland general manager Koby Altman actually made – a three-teamer with the Jazz and Kings that netted Rodney Hood and George Hill and sent Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose to Utah and Iman Shumpert to Sacramento – could have fallen apart. Unsurprisingly, the Kings are getting blamed.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Altman had negotiated the trade with Kings assistant general manager Brandon Williams, who works under GM Vlade Divac. The management structure in Sacramento can make deals dicey, because Divac seldom gets on the phone for the trade-building parts — and yet he ultimately has decision-making power with owner Vivek Ranadive.

That’s why a 3 a.m. ET deal memo sent from Sacramento to Cleveland left Altman at first incredulous — and then angry. Suddenly, Kings center Georgios Papagiannis had been included as part of the three-way trade. Cleveland and Utah were adamant that Papagiannis’ name had never been discussed. Williams would later say that Papagiannis or Malachi Richardson were set to be included in the deals and insisted his notes confirmed that.

Because Sacramento had the makings for a trade with Toronto for Richardson, rival executives say that the Kings pushed to spare themselves the embarrassment of waiving the No. 13 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft — and let someone else do it. In the middle of the night, Altman and Williams vocally disagreed over the insertion of Papagiannis into the trade. Cleveland couldn’t take him into its roster because the NBA’s repeater tax would turn the balance of his $2.3 million contract this year and $2.4 million next year into three times that with the luxury-tax bill.

In the morning, Altman let the Jazz know about Sacramento’s inclusion of Papagiannis. Jazz GM Dennis Lindsey was livid. To him, this was a deal-breaker. He hadn’t dealt directly with Sacramento, because there had been no need: The deal went through Cleveland, and Altman had never suggested to Lindsey that Utah would have to take a 7-foot draft bust onto his roster.

The Cavs didn’t want Papagiannis, who would have cost them far more in luxury tax, either. And the Kings had to shed one more player, because they needed to clear a roster spot to complete the trade.

But the teams still found a workable solution.

The Cavaliers ($2.1 million) and Jazz ($1.1 million) both sent Sacramento cash. That was was the most the Cavs, who’ve already included cash in other deals, were allowed to convey. So, to get Utah to cover the rest, Cleveland granted the Jazz the right to swap 2024 second-rounders.

I’m not sure how the teams settled on the Kings getting $3.2 million, though. The Kings waived Papagiannis, but his remaining salary was just $806,126.

Sacramento management has struggled to communicate with players, agents and executives. The Kings might spin this story a different way, but everyone will believe they’re at fault. They’ve long lost lost benefit of the doubt, and this will only further erode trust.

But maybe they leveraged the confusion into a little extra money. That’s almost certainly not worth it in a relationship business, but it’s better than nothing.

Reports: Warriors’ Patrick McCaw out month with wrist fracture

Getty Images
Feb 14, 2018
Warriors’ second-year man Patrick McCaw has seen his role shrink some in recent weeks, but he’s still part of the rotation in Golden State, one counted on in certain matchups.

But not for the next month, he is out with a fractured wrist, reports Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Other Warrior writers have since confirmed this, although the team has yet to make an announcement. He will be back in mid-March, in plenty of time for the postseason.

McCaw was part of the off-the-bench guard rotation with Shaun Livingston. Expect to see a little more Nick Young with McCaw out, so long as young doesn’t shoot his way back to the bench.

The Warriors also have been without rookie Jordan Bell for a couple of weeks due to an ankle injury.

Amar’e Stoudemire latest big name to sign up for Big3 second season

Getty Images
Feb 14, 2018
Last summer when I wrote about the inaugural season of the Big3, the consensus of players and the league management was that if they proved this thing was real, the second season would see bigger names come on board. Build it and they will come.

“In a lot of ways, it was definitely a ‘show me’ year,” Ice Cube told NBC Sports last summer. “Some people actually told us they would wait to see how we did this year before they would want to be a part of it. We knew trying to introduce something this new would have people kind of taking a wait-and-see approach.”

Now big names are jumping in, and the latest is former Sun and Knick Amar’e Stoudemire, who will be the three-way co-captain of Tri-State alongside Jermaine O’Neal and Nate Robinson, the league announced Wednesday.

Robinson is one of the other big names to jump in, along with Baron Davis, Ron Artest, Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis, Carlos Boozer and Drew Gooden. Even Greg Oden is going to make a run at it.

The Big3 is a barnstorming tour hitting one city a week with former NBA players going 3-on-3 in half-court. The refs let the game get more physical than the NBA, there are some gimmicks (the four-point shot spot) but the product was good. With an off-season to refine it and the broadcast, it should come back as an entertaining package. It’s a good fix for hoops junkies in the off-season, and Stoudemire and the star power just add to that.