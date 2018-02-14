Kyle Lowry hits ridiculous buzzer-beater three at half against Heat (VIDEO)

Dwyane Wade may be back, and the Heat were wearing their Miami Vice look uniforms, but it was the Raptors that won by three at home on Tuesday night, 115-112.
No one shot or play is ever the difference in a 48-minute game, but if you’re looking for three unexpected points for the Raptors, check out Kyle Lowry‘s buzzer-beater three to end the first half. It’s ridiculous.
DeRozan brings the ball up looking for his own shot, but he finds his shot well contested from a range that would make Stephen Curry blush, so in the air he changes his mind and dumps it off to Lowry, who has to just throw it up over Goran Dragic, who is there with a good contest of his own.
Nothing but net.
Lowry was 4-of-8 from three on his way to 22 points in the Toronto win.
If things stay the way they are, this would be your first-round 1 vs. 8 matchup in the East.
Three Things to Know: LeBron is energized again, which should scare league
1) Two games in for the new-look Cavaliers and they look dangerous again. Go ahead and make all the “small sample size” alert warnings you want after two games of the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers — both wins after the Cavs knocked off the Thunder in OKC Tuesday 120-112 — but there are two clear takeaways so far:
• LeBron James is energized again — and that should scare the league. For the first 10 weeks of this season, LeBron was a serious MVP candidate playing arguably the best basketball of his career. He carried the Cavs as far as one man could, but that was only the three seed because of the injuries/abysmal defense/lack of effort from everyone around him. LeBron wore down and became part of the problem, settling for jumpers on offense and not getting back or rotating sharply on defense.
With a new crew healthy (except for Kevin Love, still out with a broken hand) and putting in effort around him, LeBron looks like his vintage self again and dropped 37 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists on the Thunder Tuesday.
• The bench play is suddenly legitimate for Cleveland. For all LeBron’s brilliance, the Cavaliers were -1 when he was on the court in this game, the Thunder starters were +5 as a unit in their 18 minutes. The difference was Cleveland has a bench now, one that extended the lead at the start of the fourth while LeBron rested and created a gap Oklahoma City could never close. Jordan Clarkson has the ball in his hands driving and making plays, Larry Nance Jr. is bringing energy and some high IQ play, and with Kyle Korver and Rodney Hood on the court there is plenty of shooting. That second unit, with Jeff Green making shots, started the fourth on a 9-0 run and created the separation the Cavs needed. Granted, the Thunder bench is an issue for them (and will be come the playoffs), but this is a good sign for Cleveland.
It’s just two games, let’s see what happens as the scouting reports pile up and teams adapt, but Cleveland looks like a real threat again. And with an engaged LeBron, this could be the team to beat in the East again.
2) James Harden looks every bit the MVP dropping 34 points on Minnesota. If the season ended today, James Harden would be your MVP. At least he’d have my vote (and I sense a lot of others).
It’s a recognition Harden wants badly, he feels he was robbed last year (a two-man race that Russell Westbrook won) and after a few seasons near the top of that race he wants his. Don’t expect him to let up now, with 26 games to go in the season. As evidence, look at the 34 points and 13 assists he dropped on Minnesota Tuesday night in another Houston win.
There is no simple formula to determine MVP, each voter has his or her own criteria, but most of the time the award ends up in the hands of the best player on a team with 55 or more wins, the guy having an elite season even by those standards. Houston is on pace for 63 wins and Harden leads the NBA in points per game (31.4), and he’s doing it efficiently which has him on top of a number of advanced stats categories (from the more basic PER to things like win shares per 48, and value over replacement player). After LeBron’s mid-season mental vacation, Harden has emerged as the man to beat in the MVP race.
3) Nuggets beat Spurs, and the back half of the West playoff race is stupid close. As of Wednesday morning, the San Antonio Spurs at 35-24 are the three seed in the West. (As a side note, if you’re one of the “disgruntled” Spurs fans trolling the team on Twitter for not being good enough this season despite doing this basically without Kawhi Leonard, you need to get outside, breathe some fresh air, and get a life. This team has overachieved.)
The Los Angeles Clippers are the nine seed and currently out of the playoffs — and they are just four games back of the Spurs. The 10th seeded Jazz are just five games back of the three-seeded Spurs, and the Jazz have won 10 straight and are the league’s hottest team now that they are healthy.
After the Warriors and Rockets, who are running away with the top two seeds, anything could happen in the West. The margins are slim and every game matters. Which is why Denver knocking off San Antonio 117-109 behind a triple-double from Nikola Jokic — 27 points 11 rebounds, 11 assists — matters. Denver is in the middle of that morass in the West and needs all the wins it can get — ones like this over the Spurs (or another recently over the Warriors) matters.
Let’s be clear, the Spurs, Timberwolves, and Thunder almost certainly hold on to their playoff slots (3-5) barring major injury (or, for the Spurs, another major injury). But after that, it’s five teams for three spots — Denver, Portland, New Orleans, the L.A. Clippers, and Utah — and they are all separated by two games. It’s the definition of wide open. Fivethirtyeight.com predicts the Jazz, Nuggets, and Trail Blazers will come out on top, but even the Clippers and Pelicans have a 50/50 chance (or slightly better) of getting into the postseason. It’s that close. For these teams, the playoffs start the day after the All-Star break.
LeBron James scores 37, Cavaliers knock off Thunder 120-112
James scored 14 points in the first five minutes of the third quarter, including two 3-pointers, to give Cleveland a 78-68 lead. He was 6 for 6 from the field during that stretch. The Thunder responded with an 8-0 run to get back into the game. Cleveland took a 91-87 edge into the fourth quarter.
The Cavaliers took control in the fourth, and a layup by James after driving on George pushed the Cavaliers ahead 115-106 with 49 seconds to play.
The Thunder trimmed their deficit to five in the final minute and could have come closer, but Alex Abrines missed a 3-pointer, and Nance got free for a dunk to seal the win for Cleveland.
The Cavaliers led 62-57 at halftime. James had 16 points, four rebounds and five assists, and Smith had 15 points on five 3-pointers. Adams scored 15 points before the break for Oklahoma City.
Report: John Wall, Marcin Gortat met to discuss growing tension
Washington Wizards guard John Wall is going to miss the 2018 NBA All-Star Game thanks to knee surgery. Meanwhile, his team is playing well without him and the tension between the All-Star guard and his teammates has been apparent.
The rest of the team has made it a point to push the mantra of “everybody eats” with Wall out, it has been seen by many at a dig at the ball-dominant Wizards star. Marcin Gortat sent out a tweet following a recent win that many — including Wall — interpreted as pointed criticism for the injured star.
Speaking with ESPN, Wall openly dismissed Gortat, saying that he “spoon fed” the big man buckets. As you might imagine, that probably didn’t sit right with Gortat or folks inside the Washington organization.
Now, it appears both Wall and Gortat have tried to rectify things.
According to a report from ESPN’s Chris Haynes, the two sat down to try and discuss the tension growing between them.
Soon after, Wall, sources say, reached out to Gortat via a text message and essentially stated that if there’s a problem, direct it to him instead of using social media to spew backhanded insults, sources with knowledge of the conversation told ESPN.
Gortat has explained that his tweet was never intended as a jab to Wall, and reiterated that he was genuinely praising the team for a big win.
Wall is slated to be back before the playoffs start, and he will need to be able to play alongside Gortat if the Wizards want to make a run into the postseason.
Washington currently sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.
Kevin Garnett explains how his sideways hood stays put (VIDEO)
This answer still seemed like complete nonsense to me even as a fellow bald man, so just for our readers here I decided to get up, grab a hoodie from my coatrack, and try it out.
Turns out it works.
Even with turning my head I can get the hood of a hoodie to stay on my noggin an extreme angle, and that’s after a fresh shave. The key is to put it on your head at the angle you want, then pull it opposite the direction of the grain of your hair. Sometimes that can vary greatly, so it may take some experimentation if you try this at home.
So there’s your answer, Internet. Garnett’s hood stays on thanks to tiny little hairs that grip the fibers his hood like a strip of velcro.
Don’t say we don’t do any research here at Pro Basketball Talk.