Suns tie single-season record for losses by more than 40

As Jared Dudley pointed out, the Suns are getting disrespected, because they’re playing like a team that doesn’t deserve respect.
Phoenix lost games by 48 and 42 points in the first four days of its season. But the Suns fired Earl Watson, promoted Jay Triano and traded Eric Bledsoe. Phoenix got more competitive and appeared to leave its biggest troubles behind. Losing by 48 to the Spurs last week could have just been an anomaly, the type of thing that randomly happens to ordinarily bad teams.
But a 46-point loss to the Warriors last night fuels a different perception: The Suns are historically prone to getting crushed. Not only are they bad, they fold in uncompetitive games, allowing the margin to soar.
Phoenix has already lost four games by more than 40 points this season. That’s unsurpassed, and it’s not even the All-Star break. As the Suns tank to the finish, the next couple months could get even uglier.
Here are the teams to lose the most games by more than 40 points in a season, with their record and margin of those losses:
The 1969 San Francisco Warriors and 1979 New Jersey Nets made the playoffs. I wouldn’t count on that for Phoenix.
Kristaps Porzingis underwent surgery on his torn ACL today, and though the Knicks haven’t pinpointed a timeline, the early expectation has leaked.
Ian Begley of ESPN:
This is pretty standard for a torn ACL. Whether that’s good news just depends whether you were initially optimistic or pessimistic about the timetable.
Either way, the Knicks and Porzingis now face major questions.
He’ll be sidelined the entire rookie-scale extension window this offseason. Would the Knicks extend Porzingis’ contract while he’s still recovering? Would Porzingis take less than the max considering his health?
The Knicks have gotten outscored by 6.6 points per 100 possessions this season. Can they really build a roster next season capable of staying in the playoff race for two months without him? Will they try or just punt to 2019-20?
You can bet Porzingis’ rehab will be especially closely monitored as both sides determine how to proceed.
T.J. McConnell stole the show in the 76ers’ win over the Knicks last night.
So, Joel Embiid took whatever opportunity he could to taunt an opponent, even if it wasn’t his own play.
This Robert Covington dunk on Michael Beasley sufficed. Embiid earned a technical foul for his celebration.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr let his players take turns running the huddle during a win over the Suns last night.
That didn’t sit well with Phoenix forward Jared Dudley.
Chris Haynes of ESPN:
This is spot on.
I doubt Kerr would have done that against a better team. He did it because the Warriors were so likely to blow out Phoenix. That is disrespectful.
But it’s also correct, and Dudley isn’t complaining. The Suns got the amount of respect they deserved. Like he said, it’s on them – not Golden State – to change that.
T.J. McConnell had never had an NBA triple-double before.
No Philadelphia 76er had ever had a triple-double coming off the bench before.
Check those two off the list.
McConnell had 10 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists and threw in six steals to lead the Sixers to an otherwise sloppy win over the Knicks. It’s a great story, McConnell was undrafted out of Arizona, an underdog who has found his way as a solid backup point guard in Philly. When he got the triple-double with a rebound late (1:05 left in the game) the Sixers bench went nuts and the crowd chanted “T-J.” It was a fun moment that the McConnell earned with a lot of hard work.